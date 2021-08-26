Michigan restaurant requires patrons to show proof of vaccination

Google Maps

Martha's Leelanau Table in Suttons Bay is requiring customers to show proof of vaccination in order to dine inside.

Martha’s Leelanau Table in Suttons Bay began checking for proof of vaccination beginning on Aug. 16, per an announcement the restaurant made on social media earlier this week.

According to the post, the staff of Martha’s Leelanau Table are all 100% vaccinated and wearing masks to help prevent anyone from getting sick.

Leelanau County currently leads the state in vaccination percentages with 78% of its residents having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is also the only Michigan county with over 70% of its residents having completed both doses.