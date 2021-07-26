Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 26, 2021

Rep. Jewell Jones justifies spending campaign funds at strip club, saying he believed it was a lounge

Posted By on Mon, Jul 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM

click to enlarge State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster. - MICHIGAN HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Michigan House of Representatives
  • State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster.

Sometimes you just have to meet people where they’re at, wise words spoken not by Aristotle or Plato, but state Representative Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) via a text message to The Detroit News.



Jones took that sentiment very literally as the ostentatious politician comes under criticism for spending $221 at Pantheion Gentleman’s Club in Dearborn. The expense was listed on Jones’ fundraising report, which was listed as a “constituent meeting” to discuss “potential economic projects.”

In a phone interview with The Detroit News, Jones, 26, says he wasn’t aware that the popular strip club, known for its dining, particularly the lamb chops, was even a nude entertainment venue — he thought it was a “lounge.”

Simon Schuster, executive director of the nonprofit Michigan Campaign Finance Network, told The Detroit News that Michigan's elected officials "often use campaign funds to wine, dine and entertain themselves ... under the guise of conducting business."

He’s right.

Former Wayne County Sheriff, the late Benny Napoleon, was found to have spent more on meals and traveling than Mayor Mike Duggan and every sheriff, commissioner, and executive in Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties combined.

Jones is currently facing up to two years in prison on charges related to a DUI he received in April. Last week, Jones was fined $1,000 after failing to pay for his court-ordered alcohol monitor. This was Jones’ second bond violation.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

First-ever BLKOUT Walls Festival, Moodymann, Concours d’Elegance, and more things to do in Detroit this week
FBI abuse
The White House is pressuring Facebook to crack down on vaccine misinformation. That’s a bad precedent.
The former guy
ICYMI: 4 die at Faster Horses festival, the cost to weather-proof Michigan’s infrastructure, and other stories you may have missed
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hatched in Ohio, was conceived and steered by FBI Read More

  2. Michigan state board to review rejected initiative to protect LGBTQ residents from discrimination Read More

  3. ICYMI: 4 die at Faster Horses festival, the cost to weather-proof Michigan’s infrastructure, and other stories you may have missed Read More

  4. Inside the Flint water crisis cover-up: Top officials’ missing phone messages and Rick Snyder’s legal war against prosecutors Read More

  5. Wayne County man exonerated in 2001 double murder is awarded $10M Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation