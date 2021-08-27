FBI raids, proof of vaccinations, and remembering Baby Girl: The top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines this week

It seems that our readers are still interested in what happened at the Birmingham Board of Education meeting last week, as a lot of you are still clicking to find out the identity of the man who flashed a Nazi salute during the meeting over mask mandates for student and staff. A few readers are also interested in the backlash Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido faced after photos surfaced from his birthday party earlier this month.

The new stories our readers were most interested in is the irony that is “White Boy Rick” launching his own cannabis brand with Pleasantrees, a Northern Michigan restaurant requiring proof of vaccination, and the corruption probe of Detroit City Council.

Here’s the most clicked headlines of this week:

10. ”Probationary Detroit cop resigns after video showed him in a brawl in Greektown”

9.”Wayne County issues mask mandate for schools, daycare centers as COVID-19 risk remains high”

8. “Taylor cop charged with assault, misconduct in office for repeatedly punching suspect”

7. “Fraudsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman face $5.1M fine for robocall scheme in Michigan, other states”

6. “FBI raids homes, offices of two Detroit council members as corruption probe widens”

5. ​​”Remembering and releasing Aaliyah, 20 years later”

4. “Local group ‘disgusted’ by Lucido photo”

3. “Michigan restaurant requires patrons to show proof of vaccination”

2. “Tennis instructor accused of flashing Nazi salute at Birmingham schools meeting loses his job”