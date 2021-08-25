Email
Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Taylor cop charged with assault, misconduct in office for repeatedly punching suspect

Posted By on Wed, Aug 25, 2021 at 12:57 PM

A Taylor police officer was charged with assault and misconduct in office on Wednesday after prosecutors say he pointed a gun at a suspect and repeatedly punched him following a traffic stop in April 2020.

Officer Tyler Peake, 23, faces up to five years in prison on a felony count of misconduct in office. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of assault and battery.



The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said police were responding to a domestic disturbance when officers located the suspect Brendan Morgan driving toward a gas station on the 8350 block of Telegraph. Three patrol cars with seven officers responded, and Morgan pulled into the gas station.

Peake is accused of pointing his handgun at Morgan and instructing him to get out of his car. When Morgan rolled down his window and raised both hands, Peake punched him in the face, the prosecutor’s office said. After officers forcibly removed Morgan from his car, Peake allegedly struck Morgan multiple times while he was on the ground.

The encounter was caught on body-worn cameras, as wells cameras on the patrol cars.

Judge Gino D. Salmone of the 23rd District Court gave Peake a personal bond and suspended his concealed pistol license.

A preliminary examination is set for Sept. 8.

On April 2, 2020, Morgan was charged with several counts, including resisting and obstructing police. But during the preliminary examination on July 27, 2020, a judge dismissed the charges, saying there wasn’t sufficient evidence to warrant a trial.

It’s unclear why it took so long for prosecutors to charge the officer. Michigan State Police requested an arrest warrant on Jan. 21.

