Probationary Detroit cop resigns after video showed him in a brawl in Greektown

click to enlarge se7enfifteen

Detroit's Greektown has been a site of heavy police presence.

A probationary Detroit cop who was caught on video in a brawl in Greektown over the weekend has resigned less than a week after he graduated from the police academy.The recent graduate, whose identity was not released, may still be charged with a crime after cell phone video showed him in street clothes punching a man in the face early Saturday morning. He continued swinging while police tried to break up the fight.He was arrested and jailed.His resignation came just days before he was facing possible termination during a probationary hearing. He had been on leave pending an investigation.In a statement earlier this week, DPD Chief James White said the department is “extremely disappointed in the behavior and actions of this probationary officer. His conduct does not represent the hardworking men and women of this department.”The officer was part of Friday’s graduating Class 2021-H.Earlier this month, an on-duty cop was suspended after punching a man in the face in Greektown.