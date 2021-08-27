Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 27, 2021

Probationary Detroit cop resigns after video showed him in a brawl in Greektown

Posted By on Fri, Aug 27, 2021 at 10:51 AM

click to enlarge Detroit's Greektown has been a site of heavy police presence. - SE7ENFIFTEEN
  • se7enfifteen
  • Detroit's Greektown has been a site of heavy police presence.

A probationary Detroit cop who was caught on video in a brawl in Greektown over the weekend has resigned less than a week after he graduated from the police academy.

The recent graduate, whose identity was not released, may still be charged with a crime after cell phone video showed him in street clothes punching a man in the face early Saturday morning. He continued swinging while police tried to break up the fight.



He was arrested and jailed.

His resignation came just days before he was facing possible termination during a probationary hearing. He had been on leave pending an investigation.

In a statement earlier this week, DPD Chief James White said the department is “extremely disappointed in the behavior and actions of this probationary officer. His conduct does not represent the hardworking men and women of this department.”

The officer was part of Friday’s graduating Class 2021-H.

Earlier this month, an on-duty cop was suspended after punching a man in the face in Greektown.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Campaign aims to end decades-long 'painful experiments' on dogs at Detroit's Wayne State University Read More

  2. Tennis instructor accused of flashing Nazi salute at Birmingham schools meeting loses his job Read More

  3. Michigan health department urges schools to require masks as COVID-19 surges Read More

  4. Local group ‘disgusted’ by Lucido photo Read More

  5. FBI raids homes, offices of two Detroit council members as corruption probe widens Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 25, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation