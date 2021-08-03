Local group ‘disgusted’ by Lucido photo

click to enlarge Peter Lucido's Facebook page

After getting in trouble for touching women inappropriately, Peter Lucido posted a photo of him touching a woman's butt.

An organization that has called for the resignation of Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido is “disgusted” by a recent photograph on social media that involves a birthday party fundraiser for him held on Thursday. It shows the GOP official’s right hand on the buttocks of a woman.

“You would think someone with four sexual harassment accusations would be more careful with their hands,” said Emily Mellits of the Macomb Accountability Project (MAP.) “Mr. Lucido posted the picture from his own Facebook page which shows you he has no fear of repercussions for his actions. He clearly saw nothing wrong with the picture. He shows that he doesn’t understand it on a personal level, so how can women trust that he understands predatory behavior and harassment as a prosecutor?”

The photo includes noted Detroit-area jazz bassist Ralphe Armstrong and his daughter, Angela Armstrong, 29. The photo was published on Lucido’s campaign Facebook page.

A call and email to Lucido’s office was not returned.

Ralphe Armstrong told the Advance Monday that Lucido’s gesture was not meant to be inappropriate and said that he has worked for the Lucido family’s entertainment industry businesses in the past.

“His family helped feed my daughter. It was fine with me,” said Armstrong about the photo. “I love my daughter. He is family to us.”

Lucido, a former state senator, has been accused by four women in the last 18 months of inappropriate comments and touching. Advance reporter Allison Donahue was the first in January 2020. State Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak), Melissa Osborn of the Michigan Credit Union League and Ingham County Judge Lisa McCormick also alleged inappropriate behavior by Lucido.

The Michigan Senate Business Office conducted an investigation into the matter and in March 2020 concluded that Lucido engaged in “inappropriate workplace behavior” that “demonstrates an unfortunate pattern of behavior.”

In April, MAP demanded the resignation of Lucido, citing a pattern of behavior it says makes him unfit to represent Macomb County families seeking justice.

McMorrow declined to address the photo, but told the Advance, in a Twitter message, “The Senate investigation and its findings speak for themselves.”



