Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 17, 2020

News Hits

Royal Oak Mayor asks Commissioner Kim Gibbs to resign after she was spotted walking around at Operation Gridlock

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge Royal Oak City Commissioner Kim Gibbs was spotted at Operation Gridlock. - COURTESY OF A TIPSTER
  • Courtesy of a tipster
  • Royal Oak City Commissioner Kim Gibbs was spotted at Operation Gridlock.

Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier has asked City Commissioner Kim Gibbs to step down after she was spotted disobeying social distancing guidelines at "Operation Gridlock," a massive right-wing protest on Wednesday in Lansing against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Originally conceived as a "drive-through" protest in opposition to Whitmer's expanded executive order, which critics say is excessive and hurting small businesses, organizers advised people to stay in their cars so as not to spread the coronavirus. Nevertheless, the protesters rebelled against the protest's own organizers, with many getting out of their cars and gathering in front of the Capitol building. Many did not wear face masks, and many stood closer than six feet apart — including Gibbs, who was spotted walking around. That's her in the red coat in the photo above.

Gibbs seemed to be aware that it would look bad, and can be seen repeatedly jumping out of the camera frame in a WJBK-Fox 2 segment.

In an email provided to Metro Times, Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier said that he received "outpouring of concern regarding the irresponsible actions" of Gibbs, and that he "personally asked" her "to consider resigning." He also asked the City Attorney "to provide the commission information to consider regarding removal, recall, and censure."



In an email, Fournier confirmed to Metro Times that he asked Gibbs to resign. He also posted a statement on Facebook.

"Royal Oak officials are briefed every day with the newest information regarding the pandemic," he wrote. "... We see the seriousness of the situation and how following the executive orders will preserve life and get us closer to recovery."

Gibbs told The Royal Oak Tribune that she was not participating in the protest, but that she supported it. "I am extremely concerned about Michigan's small business owners," she said.

She said she believed she did not pose a risk of transmitting the disease. "I'm not a doctor, but my personal belief is that the people who got it, or are going to get it, have already gotten it, so let’s get back to work," she said, adding that she believed "when you are out in the air, the air disperses it. I didn’t feel in danger."

She also told the Tribune that she has "maintained and will continue to maintain a six foot distance from people at all times, as recommended" — though that statement is clearly at odds with the photos and video showing her standing close to other protesters.

Gibbs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Following the protest, Whitmer said she was "disappointed" in the protesters and said that their actions could have spread the virus further and cause her to further extend the stay-at-home order, which is currently set through April 30.

Royal Oak has seen 14 COVID-19 deaths. Oakland County has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Michigan after Wayne County, with 3,792 confirmed cases and 330 deaths.

Michigan has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, with more than 27,000 cases and nearly 2,000 deaths.

You can read Mayor Fournier's and Gibbs' statements below.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. People protest Whitmer's stay-at-home order by creating traffic gridlock, not adhering to social distancing Read More

  2. More Detroiters have died from coronavirus than have been killed in two years of homicides Read More

  3. Royal Oak City Commissioner Kim Gibbs spotted walking around at Operation Gridlock Read More

  4. These four Michigan Sheriffs oppose Gov. Whitmer, pledge to not strictly enforce executive order Read More

  5. Rick Snyder knew about Flint water crisis earlier than he testified under oath, according to new report Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation