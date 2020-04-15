People protest Whitmer's stay-at-home order by creating traffic gridlock, not adhering to social distancing

Using your right to peaceably protest in such a manner as to spread a virus which may endanger your life, the lives of your friends, family and neighbors, and the lives of countless food service, law enforcement and healthcare workers does not make you a patriot. https://t.co/umSTYecYhb

There is an ambulance that can't get through on Grand. pic.twitter.com/9l99NIJQfg

I've asked just about every protester I've spoken with today if they are worried about getting the virus during the event. "I think that the curve has turned and I am just not afraid," one argued: https://t.co/lNKKmFdwdh

Here’s the tweet Sen. Cruz later deleted that misled the public about Michigan Gov. Whitmer. It was retweeted almost 2,800 times, pushing misinformation to thousands. The veteran journalist who posted it still isn’t deleting his post or apologizing for or correcting it. pic.twitter.com/QTFODeNXXQ

