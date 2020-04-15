People protest Whitmer's stay-at-home order by creating traffic gridlock, not adhering to social distancing

Here’s the tweet Sen. Cruz later deleted that misled the public about Michigan Gov. Whitmer. It was retweeted almost 2,800 times, pushing misinformation to thousands. The veteran journalist who posted it still isn’t deleting his post or apologizing for or correcting it. pic.twitter.com/QTFODeNXXQ— Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) April 13, 2020
#OperationGridlock #FreedomIsEssential pic.twitter.com/2F2uIIAcOW— MichiganFreedomFund (@MichiganFreedom) April 15, 2020
"Stop excessive restrictions. We can work safe. Let us!!!" #FreedomIsEssential #OperationGridlock pic.twitter.com/TBXk8NF30x— MichiganFreedomFund (@MichiganFreedom) April 15, 2020
Reminder: Stay in your vehicles! #FreedomIsEssential https://t.co/tVJdOIhsrh— MichiganFreedomFund (@MichiganFreedom) April 15, 2020
Militia at #OperationGridlock pic.twitter.com/mRvjIosIni— Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 15, 2020
Among the protesters here today are several open carry advocates. pic.twitter.com/RhxTf8JqLk— Beth LeBlanc (@DNBethLeBlanc) April 15, 2020
The scene in front of the Capitol about 20 minutes ago: pic.twitter.com/ySQZpjnU4b— Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) April 15, 2020
Protesters not remaining six feet apart: pic.twitter.com/aWpTZzclEY— Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) April 15, 2020
I've asked just about every protester I've spoken with today if they are worried about getting the virus during the event.— Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) April 15, 2020
"I think that the curve has turned and I am just not afraid," one argued: https://t.co/lNKKmFdwdh
Oh look, #OperationGridlock has created a traffic jam IN FRONT OF A HOSPITAL pic.twitter.com/7nIoKN1Wl1— Sam Inglot (@saminglot) April 15, 2020
There is an ambulance that can't get through on Grand. pic.twitter.com/9l99NIJQfg— Zach Gorchow (@ZachGorchow) April 15, 2020
Using your right to peaceably protest in such a manner as to spread a virus which may endanger your life, the lives of your friends, family and neighbors, and the lives of countless food service, law enforcement and healthcare workers does not make you a patriot. https://t.co/umSTYecYhb— Dana Nessel (@dananessel) April 15, 2020
