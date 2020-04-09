Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Gov. Whitmer extends and expands stay-at-home order through April as coronavirus deaths in Michigan continue to mount

Posted By on Thu, Apr 9, 2020 at 3:19 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at past press conference. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at past press conference.

As the coronavirus continues to sweep across Michigan at an alarming rate, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that she’s extending and expanding her stay-at-home order until at least April 30.

The order, which was set to expire on April 14, requires non-essential businesses to close and directs residents to stay at home, except to exercise or get essential supplies like food.

Under the new order, all public and private gatherings outside of a household are prohibited. Travel for vacations and anything else that isn't essential are barred.

The order also limits the number of people permitted to enter essential stores. For every 1,000 square feet of a large store, no more than four customers may be inside at one time. For smaller businesses, customers cannot exceed 25% of the total occupancy limits under the fire codes.



Since the order went into effect on March 24, the number of coronavirus deaths rose from 24 to more than 1,000. Michigan now has the third highest death toll in the nation, behind New York and New Jersey.

“We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families,” Whitmer said in a news release. “Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up. When we do, we can save lives and shorten the amount of time we’re working through this crisis, which will be good for our families and good for our economy in the long-run. We can also protect critical infrastructure workers like doctors, nurses, grocery store employees, and child care workers. Now more than ever, it’s crucial that people stay home and stay safe.”

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the state increased from nearly 1,800, when the first executive order was issued, to now more than 21,000 people.

The increasing number of infections is taking a toll on hospitals, which are running out of ventilators, intensive-care beds, and personal protective gear like masks, gloves, and gowns. Hundreds of health care workers also have been infected with COVID-19.

More than 3,600 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized statewide, and nearly 1,400 are on ventilators, state health officials said Monday. Of those hospitalized, 89% are in southeast Michigan, which continues to see a disproportionate number of new cases and deaths.

Whitmer emphasized that the order may be extended past May 1.

“This doesn’t mean everything will go back to normal on May 1,” Whitmer said. “But based on the data we have right now, this is the appropriate window for an extension. It will take time to safely and responsibly re-open the economy, which is why we will continue to provide critical unemployment support and assistance to our small businesses during this challenging time. We will get through this if we all continue to do our part.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan reports 100+ coronavirus deaths for third straight day, but there's good news Read More

  2. Report: Trump and associates have financial stake in potential coronavirus drug Read More

  3. Violating Michigan's stay-at-home order is now a $1,000 fine Read More

  4. Michigan's coronavirus peak could come Thursday, according to estimate Read More

  5. Detroiters appear to defy Whitmer's stay-at-home order in social media video Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation