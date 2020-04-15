Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Gov. Whitmer chides protesters for defying social-distancing measures, possibly spreading the coronavirus

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 5:23 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Protesters who swarmed the state’s Capitol on Wednesday to rally against Michigan’s stay-at-home order “may have just created a need to lengthen it,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

“They were in close proximity. They were touching each other,” Whitmer said at a press conference late Wednesday afternoon. “That’s how the virus is spread.”

Whitmer has drawn criticism from some residents — primarily Republicans — after expanding her executive order on April 9. The order requires non-essential businesses to stay closed until at least April 30 and directs residents to stay at home, except to exercise or get essential supplies like food.

Protesters insisted the order went too far by closing home improvement and gardening centers at big box stores and barring people from traveling to their cabins up north or visiting family.



Whitmer said she understands the frustration, but emphasized that the strict social-distancing measures are the only effective way to curtail the spread of “a dramatic, terrible virus that has been killing people in our state.”

With nearly 2,000 people dead, Michigan has the third highest death toll in the U.S., behind New York and New Jersey.

“The bottom line is, social distancing works, and it is working, and we need to stay the course,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical officer, said at the press conference.

Whitmer said she was “disappointed” with protesters, saying some of them had blocked ambulances and bus service. One man, she said, was handing out candy to children with no gloves.

“I’m trying to save lives here,” Whitmer said. “The enemy is the virus, not one another.”
Related People protest Whitmer's stay-at-home order by creating traffic gridlock, not adhering to social distancing
People protest Whitmer's stay-at-home order by creating traffic gridlock, not adhering to social distancing
By Lee DeVito
News Hits
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. People protest Whitmer's stay-at-home order by creating traffic gridlock, not adhering to social distancing Read More

  2. More bad news for metro Detroit ticket holders as Ticketmaster changes refund policy during the coronavirus pandemic Read More

  3. Detroit's 1,000-bed TCF Center is only treating 8 coronavirus patients as hospitals overflow Read More

  4. Whistleblowing nurse fired after complaining of inhumane conditions at Detroit's Sinai-Grace amid coronavirus outbreak Read More

  5. Michigan's new stay-at-home order restricts access to gardening and home improvement sections in grocery stores Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation