Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Michigan's coronavirus death toll nears 2,000, with more than 27,000 positive cases

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 3:55 PM

click to enlarge Emergency room at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Emergency room at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit.

Michigan’s coronavirus death toll rose by 153 on Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 2,000.

The state now has more more than 27,000 infections, up 1,366 over the past 24 hours.

Michigan ranks third in the number of positive cases and deaths nationwide, behind New York and New Jersey.

In Wayne County, where the coronavirus has hit the hardest, there were 66 new deaths for a total of 886. Of those, 45 were in Detroit. The county now has more than 12,000 positive cases.



Making up 18% of the state’s population, Wayne County has nearly half of the deaths and confirmed infections.

All but seven of the state’s 83 counties have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In Oakland County, there are 5,576 positive cases and 392 deaths. The county began deploying mobile morgues as hospitals run out of space to store bodies.

Macomb County has 3,792 confirmed infections and 330 deaths. In Washtenaw County there are 798 positive cases and 24 deaths.

Statewide, 40% of the people who have died were Black, 40% were white, and 15% are unknown. Black people make up 33% of positive cases. Another third of the cases are unknown, and white people represent 28% of the confirmed infections.

Globally, there are more than 2 million coronavirus cases in 184 countries, and nearly 133,000 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

The U.S. has more positive cases than any country in the world, with nearly 615,000 confirmed infections and more than 27,000 deaths.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments
  |  

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. People protest Whitmer's stay-at-home order by creating traffic gridlock, not adhering to social distancing Read More

  2. More bad news for metro Detroit ticket holders as Ticketmaster changes refund policy during the coronavirus pandemic Read More

  3. Detroit's 1,000-bed TCF Center is only treating 8 coronavirus patients as hospitals overflow Read More

  4. Whistleblowing nurse fired after complaining of inhumane conditions at Detroit's Sinai-Grace amid coronavirus outbreak Read More

  5. Michigan's new stay-at-home order restricts access to gardening and home improvement sections in grocery stores Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation