Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Oakland County deploys mobile morgues as coronavirus strains hospitals

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge Body of deceased patient in orange bag moved from hospital to refrigerator truck serving as temporary morgue outside of Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
  • Body of deceased patient in orange bag moved from hospital to refrigerator truck serving as temporary morgue outside of Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn.

Oakland County has set up two mobile morgues as hospitals begin to run out of space to store bodies.

At least one hospital is already storing bodies in one of two refrigerated units behind the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office in Pontiac.

“We drafted a plan (to store bodies) hoping we never would have to use it,” Casimir Miarka, administrator of the county’s medical examiner’s office, tells Metro Times. “Obviously we’re using it now.”

If the situation worsens, the county may resort to storing bodies in an ice arena.



“We hope we don’t have to get to the point,” Miarka says.

Each refrigerated unit can store 20 to 24 bodies, Miarka says.

Hospitals are responsible for storing bodies in their own morgues, but the coronavirus outbreak is taxing their ability to accommodate the dead.

County officials said the situation underscores how serious the outbreak continues to be.

“There are still serious issues out here,” Miarka says. “Follow what your health officers are telling you to do to maintain social distance.”

Wayne County also said it's preparing to deploy mobile morgues.

Across Michigan, the coronavirus has claimed more than 1,700 lives and infected 27,000 people. Earlier this week, photos showing bodies piling up at Detroit's Sinai-Grace Hospital made national headlines.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. More bad news for metro Detroit ticket holders as Ticketmaster changes refund policy during the coronavirus pandemic Read More

  2. Detroit's 1,000-bed TCF Center is only treating 8 coronavirus patients as hospitals overflow Read More

  3. Whistleblowing nurse fired after complaining of inhumane conditions at Detroit's Sinai-Grace amid coronavirus outbreak Read More

  4. Expiration dates for Michigan driver's licenses, registration extended due to coronavirus emergency Read More

  5. Flint strip club at the forefront of federal lawsuit fighting for coronavirus small business bailout Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation