Coronavirus kills 166 Michigan residents in past day, bringing total deaths to 1,700+

Michigan reported 166 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, the second largest one-day increase so far, bringing the total deaths to 1,768.
In the span of a week, the coronavirus has claimed 924 lives in Michigan, which now has more coronavirus deaths than Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio combined. Only New York and New Jersey have more deaths.
Michigan now has more than 27,000 confirmed infections, up 1,336 in the past day.
Public officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said Monday that they were hopeful
that the worst of the coronavirus outbreak may soon be over, pointing out that the number of daily deaths had been flattening.
The coronavirus has taken root in jails and nursing homes, where infections spread quickly. Michigan reported nearly 60 new infections among inmates at state-run prisons, bringing the total to 429. Nine of the inmates have died. The tally does not include county-run jails.
Nearly 4,000 Michigan residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,497 are in critical care and 1,235 are on ventilators.
All but eight of the state’s 83 counties have confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Nearly half of the state’s infections and deaths have been in Wayne County, where only 18% of the residents live. Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 60 new deaths, bringing its total to 820. The county now has more than 12,000 confirmed infections, up 561 in the past day.
Detroit reported 33 new deaths, bringing its total to 424. The city also has more than 7,000 positive cases, up 146 from Monday.
Macomb County saw its largest one-day increase in deaths — 53 — bringing its total to 293. The county now has 3,620 positive cases, up more than 200 since Monday.
In Oakland County, 364 people have died from the coronavirus, up 17 in the past day. The county now has more than 5,300 positive cases, the second most in the state.
Another 11 counties in Michigan have more than 100 confirmed cases: Genesee (1,030), Washtenaw (772), Kent (325), Saginaw (302), Ingham (263), Livingston (238), Monroe (196), St. Clair (211), Jackson (183), Lapeer (117), and Berrien (111).
Genesee and Oakland counties are starting to see significant increases in new cases and deaths. Genesee County reported 86 deaths, up 18 since Sunday. During the same period, Saginaw’s deaths rose from nine to 17.
The coronavirus has infected and killed a disproportionate number of Black people
. Statewide, Black people represent 13.6% of the state's population and 39% of the coronavirus deaths, while white people make up 75% of the state's population and 39% of the deaths. Another 17% are unknown. Of those with confirmed infections, 33% are Black, 27% white, and 31% unknown.
The coronavirus has infected people of all ages: 1% are 0 to 19 years old, 9% are 20 to 29, 13% are 30 to 39, 16% are 40 to 49, 20% are 50 to 59, 18% are 60 to 69, 13% are 70 to 79, and 10% are 80 and older.
The youngest person to die was 20, and the oldest was 107, with an average age of death at 73.3 years old. Of those who died, 1% was 20 to 29, 1% were 30 to 39, 5% were 40 to 49, 10% were 50 to 59, 18% were 60 to 69, 28% were 70 to 79, and 37% were 80 and older.
The death rate is higher for men, who make up 57% of the fatalities but 45% of the positive cases.
Globally, there are nearly 2 million coronavirus cases in 185 countries, and more than 125,000 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine
. The U.S. has more positive cases than any other country in the world, with nearly 600,000 confirmed infections and more than 25,000 deaths.
