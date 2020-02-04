Detroit doughnut shop Dilla's Delights surpasses fundraising goal to move to bigger location

On Monday, Hayes posted an update saying the campaign exceeded his expectations, raising $17,757.
Dilla's Delights has been operating at 242 John R St., Detroit, since 2016. Hayes says the company will remain there for the last year of its lease, though he has not yet said where he plans to move yet. Previously, he teased a larger location that could also accommodate a gift shop and a museum.
Hayes is the uncle of Detroit hip-hop producer J Dilla, who died in 2006 after being diagnosed with lupus. His final record was titled Donuts.
Below is a video of supporter testimonials that Hayes shared on the crowdfunding page:
So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.