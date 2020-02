Detroit doughnut shop Dilla's Delights surpasses fundraising goal to move to bigger location

click to enlarge Lee DeVito

Dilla's Delights.

Things are looking up for Dilla's Delights, Detroit's hip-hop-themed doughnut shop.Last year, the shop closed for a month as Herman Hayes revealed in an Instagram post that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Soon, the company launched a crowdfunding campaign to catch up on past bills, upgrade its equipment, and move to a larger location. The shop was seeking $15,000.On Monday, Hayes posted an update saying the campaign exceeded his expectations, raising $17,757.Dilla's Delights has been operating at 242 John R St., Detroit, since 2016. Hayes says the company will remain there for the last year of its lease, though he has not yet said where he plans to move yet. Previously, he teased a larger location that could also accommodate a gift shop and a museum.Hayes is the uncle of Detroit hip-hop producer J Dilla, who died in 2006 after being diagnosed with lupus. His final record was titledBelow is a video of supporter testimonials that Hayes shared on the crowdfunding page: