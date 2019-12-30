Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 30, 2019

Table and Bar

Dilla's Delights donut shop plans expansion — but first it needs help

Posted By on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge Dilla's Delights. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • Dilla's Delights.

Just weeks after Dilla's Delights owner Herman Hayes revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in an Instagram post, the donut shop launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money so it can move to a larger location.

"I recently battled cancer and I'm currently recovering," Hayes wrote on the crowdfunding page. "Due to my recent surgery, we reduced our hours and closed the shop for more than a month. Some of the immediate contributions I hope to receive here will help with accounts receivable that are behind or past due. We are an independent entity and do not receive funds or assistance from any other entity which bears the name J Dilla or James Yancey." Hayes is the uncle of the late hip-hop producer J Dilla.



"The cost of transporting product, insurance, rent, and permits for both retail and production locations has taken a toll on our ability to eke out a profit,"
Hayes wrote. The shop is seeking $15,000 to upgrade its equipment and move to a new to-be-revealed location, though Hayes teases it has "enormous historical magnitude."

"We are in negotiations with properties for a larger space to produce and sell our donuts and merchandise with room for seating and a museum," he wrote. "One potential site comes with enormous historic magnitude. We hope to acquire grants, partners, and/or investors to present a Dilla's Delights that truly defines a historical landmark and Detroit tourist attraction."

J Dilla died in 2006 at age 32 after being diagnosed with lupus. His final record was titled Donuts, which inspired Hayes to open the shop.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The best things we ate in and around Detroit this year Read More

  2. Detroit's Urban Ramen is closed until further notice Read More

  3. Oh good god — All Fizzed Up, a hard seltzer tasting event, is coming to Royal Oak to give you a low-calorie hangover Read More

  4. You can pass a good time at Detroit’s New Orleans-themed Brush Street Stadium Deli Read More

  5. Ima's Midtown Detroit location opens its doors with new sandwich menu Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...