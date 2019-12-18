Email
Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Dilla's Delights is closed for December while owner recovers from cancer

Posted By on Wed, Dec 18, 2019 at 9:30 AM

click to enlarge Dilla's Delights. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • Dilla's Delights.

Fans of Dilla's Delights, the Detroit doughnut shop inspired by the late hip-hop icon J Dilla, are going to have to wait until 2020 to get their fix. The shop is closed for the month.

Owner Herman Hayes took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that he made the decision to close while he recovers from cancer.

"We've been closed for the month of December and we truly apologize for the inconvenience and the disappointment of our availability," he wrote. "As some of you may know, I had a serious encounter with cancer in late June and although coming out of it victorious and cancer free I am humbly admitting that I returned to work much too soon."



He continued: "Therefore it was necessary that we take advantage of the slower time of the year to revamp and reconstruct the path of Dilla's Delights future and allow myself to rest and heal properly."

The shop is expected to reopen on Friday, Jan. 3.

Hayes is Dilla's uncle, and opened the shop in 2016. Dilla died in 2006 at age 32 after being diagnosed with lupus. His last record was titled Donuts.

You can read Hayes' full statement below.

View this post on Instagram

Message from HQ: we will reopen on January 3, 2020. Thank you. ❤️ ... Happy Holidays to all of our friends and family throughout the world and the faithful customers who visit our shop. And for those who don't celebrate these times I hope that a new year on this planet brings you prosperity and happiness. We have been closed for the month of December and we truly apologize for the inconvenience and the disappointment of our availability. As some of you may know, I had a serious encounter with cancer in late June and although coming out of it victorious and cancer free I am humbly admitting that I returned to work much too soon. Therefore it was necessary that we take advantage of the slower time of the year, revamp and reconstruct the path of Dilla's Delights future and allow myself to rest and heal properly. We will reopen on Jan.3rd of 2020 with hopes of making the coming year a defining time in celebrating the life of J.Dilla and his love for Donuts. The social media communications and the modern technology process has been a difficult task for me to absorb while being hands on in the donut making, deliveries and daily functions of the shop. I plan to be more active in directly reaching out to all of you that I am capable of. Once again ….Thank you Herm

A post shared by Dilla's Delights (@dillasdelights) on



Dilla's Delights is located at 242 John R St., Detroit; 313-346-3771; dillasdelights.com.

