Dilla's Delights is closed for December while owner recovers from cancer

click to enlarge Lee DeVito

Dilla's Delights.

Fans of Dilla's Delights, the Detroit doughnut shop inspired by the late hip-hop icon J Dilla, are going to have to wait until 2020 to get their fix. The shop is closed for the month.Owner Herman Hayes took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that he made the decision to close while he recovers from cancer."We've been closed for the month of December and we truly apologize for the inconvenience and the disappointment of our availability," he wrote. "As some of you may know, I had a serious encounter with cancer in late June and although coming out of it victorious and cancer free I am humbly admitting that I returned to work much too soon."He continued: "Therefore it was necessary that we take advantage of the slower time of the year to revamp and reconstruct the path of Dilla's Delights future and allow myself to rest and heal properly."The shop is expected to reopen on Friday, Jan. 3.Hayes is Dilla's uncle, and opened the shop in 2016. Dilla died in 2006 at age 32 after being diagnosed with lupus. His last record was titledYou can read Hayes' full statement below.