Top 8 THC Detox Drinks: Clear Your System & Start Your Detox (2023)

We live in stressful times. Unwinding with marijuana has become standard practice around the world, however, many employers still require a drug test before they hire.
If you've recently smoked or ingested any weed products, there’s a good chance a drug test will pick up traces of the psychoactive cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Traces of THC can be found in urine, blood, and even hair follicles. Drug testing might not be going away anytime soon, but not to worry, we are here to assist you in figuring out the best THC detox methods to get marijuana out of your system.
Home remedies may work for some, but as it turns out there is an entire industry dedicated to passing a drug test. We've compiled a list of some of the best THC detox methods to help you flush your system and pass a test without resorting to synthetic pee or other risky strategies.
What is a THC Detox Drink?
When it comes to cannabis, detoxing can be a lengthy process. To help speed up your body’s detoxification process, there are a variety of options available, including THC detox drinks.
Before diving right in it's important to understand what a THC detox drink does. Detox drinks act as a catalyst for the important cleansing process between ingesting weed and any drug tests. Essentially, a detox drink is a way to pass traces of marijuana usually using a combination of vitamins and other natural ingredients.
By drinking a detox product you activate the body's natural release system or detoxification process and help hurry THC from your system to help you pass the test. This process is not always immediate.
That being said, even if it takes several days to detox from a substance, if you follow through you will eventually pass a drug test for marijuana. The use of detox drinks has been documented to help speed this process along.
Top 8 THC Detox Drinks
- Nutra Cleanse Fail Safe Kit: Best for Daily Users
- Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Extreme Detoxification Program: Best for Heavy Users
- Detoxify Mega Clean Detox Drink: Best Tasting Drink
- Detoxify Xxtra Clean Cleansing Drink: Best Mid Level Drink
- Detoxify Ready Clean Detox: Best Budget-Friendly Drink
- Toxin Rid Seven Day Detox Pills: Best Complete Program
- Ultra Klean 1 hour Formula: Best Fast Acting Formula
- Stinger Detox Stinger Instant Detox 5X Extra Strength: Best Value
Nutra Cleanse - Fail Safe Kit - Best for Daily Users
If you don't have time to wonder if detox drinks work then look no further than the Fail-Safe Kit. This THC detox kit uses detox pills as opposed to a traditional drink. Detox pills are supplements that are designed to rid the body of toxins on the same day they are ingested.
This particular detox method is designed with daily users in mind. The test kit was created for individuals that have extremely high levels of THC toxins in their systems and want a fast way to detox. The product takes effect in roughly 60 minutes and lasts for over 5 hours. This is a fast and user-friendly way to detox and cleanse your system before a drug test.
Pros
- Easily available
- Able to work on a short-term basis
- Tablets are fast-acting
- Detailed instructions provided
Cons
- Some ingredients may cause side effects
- Advise that you not ingest THC or Cannabinoids within 48 hours of starting the detox
- Drinking a lot of water increases the danger of diluting the drug test result
Price
- On Sale for $89.99 normally $109.95
- Free Shipping is included on all US orders
Nutra Cleanse - 5 Day Extreme Detoxification Program - Best for Heavy Users
When you're serious about expelling unwanted toxins including THC from your body consider using the 5 Day Extreme Detoxification Program by Nutra Cleanse.
As this program's name implies this detox process takes 5 days to complete, so a little forethought is advised. What sets this program aside from other detox kits is that it includes a nutritional plan to aid in supporting detox. Follow the instructions of this detox program for best results.
Pros
- Easily available
- Drug Detox from both nicotine and marijuana
- Detailed instructions
- Supporting nutritional plan provided
Cons
- More expensive than other option
- Takes longer than other THC detox kits
Price
- On Sale for $109.95 normally $129.95
- Free Shipping is included on all US orders
Test Clean - Mega Clean Detox Drink - Best Tasting Detox Drink
For a quick and easy detoxification process from your system try using the incredible Mega Clean detox drink. This detox drink aims to get rid of high levels of toxins from various types of drugs while replenishing lost vitamins and minerals for optimal health.
This detox is a two-part system that provides a 5-hour detoxification zone during which the toxins in your urine are obscured. The drink comes in two exciting flavors: tropical fruity and wild berry. This detox drink is supported with the help of a Detoxify PreCleanse Herbal Supplement. According to the site, it's recommended that the supplement be taken 12 to 24 hours before drinking Mega Clean.
Pros
- Available in multiple flavors
- Includes a single detox pill to help speed up the process
- Detailed instructions provided
Cons
- Some ingredients may cause side effects
- Advised that you not ingest THC or Cannabinoids within 48 hours of starting the detox
- Shipping is not included
Price
- Available for $69.95
4.Test Clean - Xxtra Clean Cleansing Drink -Best Midlevel Drink
While there are many reasons to detox, as we've discussed, passing a drug test is high on the list for most people. One of the best THC detox drinks is none other than the Detoxify Xxtra Clean Herbal Cleanse Drink.
This highly efficient detox drink is herbally based and full of fiber and vitamins. These naturally derived ingredients ensure that you will have few to no negative side effects after ingesting. This product works best for those who are light to moderate weed users.
Pros
- Very Affordable
- Includes precleanse pills to aid in THC detox
- Tropical Fruit Flavored
Cons
- Must drink a lot of water for the product to work
- Advised that you not ingest THC or Cannabinoids, alcohol, or over the counter medication before ingesting the product
- Shipping is not included
Price
- Available for $39.95
Detoxify - Ready Clean Detox - Best Budget-Friendly Drink
As common as drug tests are it turns out that detox kits and drinks can be expensive. Thankfully, Ready Clean Detox by Detoxify is different. This highly efficient detox drink is fortified with vitamins and minerals to help support your body get rid of all traces of THC.
This product is a diuretic, which means it causes you to urinate more frequently. It does require you to drink more water than other THC detox methods but that seems a fair trade to pass a drug test.
Pros
- Very Budget Friendly
- Includes precleanse pills to aid in THC detox
Cons
- The bottle must be refilled with water multiple times
- The maximum effect this detox drink has is three hours
- Relies heavily on urine and offers no masking ingredients
- Suggests not eating on the day of tests to aid in product absorption
Price
- Available for $19.95
Toxin Rid - Seven Day Detox Pills - Best Complete Program
When it comes to efficiency look no further than The Toxin Rid Seven Dat Detox kit. This Detox kit has a unique 3-part solution for passing a drug test comprised of Pre-rid tablets, Dietary fiber, and Detox liquid. When used in tandem this system eliminates all traces of THC, enabling users to pass a drug test with ease.
The Seven Day Detox pills are all-natural and contain no artificial ingredients, no fillers, no animal products (making it vegan friendly), and absolutely no synthetics. Once ingested the pill starts working as quickly as one hour. This product purports to rid your urine, blood, and saliva of unwanted traces of THC toxins.
Pros
- Detoxifies the body of THC substances, nicotine, and alcohol
- Money-back guarantee
- Contains no artificial ingredients
- Fast working process
- Vegan-friendly
- Suitable for all weed users
Cons
- Instructions are somewhat complicated
- On the expensive side
- You will need to drink a lot of water
Price
- Available for $153.95
Ultra Klean 1 hour Formula - Best Fast Acting Formula
Ultra Klean 1 Hour Liquid Formula is the best carbohydrate-based liquid detox drink. Their site claims the product stops the release of metabolites (trace toxins) from cells stored in body fat. This detox drink is also one of the fastest-acting on the market.
Ultra Klean is active and effective 1 - 5 hours after ingestion. The site advises that you will need to refill the bottle with water for 15 minutes before drinking. They advise that you repeated this step over the next 45 minutes, being sure to urinate at least 2-3 times to completely expel and eliminate toxins from the body.
Pros
- Unique 500% Money-back guarantee
- Fast Acting Formula
- Suitable for all weed users
Cons
- Instructions are somewhat complicated
- The bottle needs to be refilled at timed intervals
Price
- Available for $44.99
Stinger Detox - Stinger Instant Detox 5X Extra Strength - Best Value
The best detox drink might be hard to find but the Stinger Instant Detox 5x Extra Strength is very close to perfect. As the name implies, this product is extremely potent. With a moderate price point and easy-to-follow instructions, this detox drink has a very approachable and user-friendly concept. For best results follow all instructions, drink water, and urinate frequently.
Pros
- Does not require 48-hour toxin-free before ingesting
- Comes in a variety of flavors including watermelon, grape, and strawberry
- Fast Acting Formula
- Suitable for heavy weed users
Cons
- Should avoid dairy while using this product
- The bottle needs to be refilled twice
Price
- On Sale for $55.95 regularly $69.95
The Takeaway
Removing traces of THC from your body on short notice can seem impossible. While there is no one foolproof way to quickly and completely detoxify your body, there are many products that can help.
Utilizing a THC detox kit significantly improves your chances of passing a test. This is because detox products engage the body's natural release system or detoxification process and help push THC out of your system to help you pass the test.
While not a miracle cure-all, detox drinks make the detox process more accessible and more plausible for everyday users. Remember, you must stay hydrated and avoid weed in the days leading up to any tests.
With proper use, it is possible to have a clean urine sample show in any required drug test. To achieve the best outcomes, we recommend following all instructions included in THC detox kits.