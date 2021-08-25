Top 8 THC Detox Drinks: Clear Your System & Start Your Detox (2023)

We live in stressful times. Unwinding with marijuana has become standard practice around the world, however, many employers still require a drug test before they hire. If you've recently smoked or ingested any weed products, there’s a good chance a drug test will pick up traces of the psychoactive cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Traces of THC can be found in urine, blood, and even hair follicles. Drug testing might not be going away anytime soon, but not to worry, we are here to assist you in figuring out the best THC detox methods to get marijuana out of your system. Home remedies may work for some, but as it turns out there is an entire industry dedicated to passing a drug test. We've compiled a list of some of the best THC detox methods to help you flush your system and pass a test without resorting to synthetic pee or other risky strategies. What is a THC Detox Drink? When it comes to cannabis, detoxing can be a lengthy process. To help speed up your body’s detoxification process, there are a variety of options available, including THC detox drinks. Before diving right in it's important to understand what a THC detox drink does. Detox drinks act as a catalyst for the important cleansing process between ingesting weed and any drug tests. Essentially, a detox drink is a way to pass traces of marijuana usually using a combination of vitamins and other natural ingredients. By drinking a detox product you activate the body's natural release system or detoxification process and help hurry THC from your system to help you pass the test. This process is not always immediate. That being said, even if it takes several days to detox from a substance, if you follow through you will eventually pass a drug test for marijuana. The use of detox drinks has been documented to help speed this process along. Top 8 THC Detox Drinks

If you don't have time to wonder if detox drinks work then look no further than the Fail-Safe Kit. This THC detox kit uses detox pills as opposed to a traditional drink. Detox pills are supplements that are designed to rid the body of toxins on the same day they are ingested. This particular detox method is designed with daily users in mind. The test kit was created for individuals that have extremely high levels of THC toxins in their systems and want a fast way to detox. The product takes effect in roughly 60 minutes and lasts for over 5 hours. This is a fast and user-friendly way to detox and cleanse your system before a drug test. ​​Pros Easily available

Able to work on a short-term basis

Tablets are fast-acting

Detailed instructions provided Cons Some ingredients may cause side effects

Advise that you not ingest THC or Cannabinoids within 48 hours of starting the detox

Drinking a lot of water increases the danger of diluting the drug test result Price On Sale for $89.99 normally $109.95

Free Shipping is included on all US orders Nutra Cleanse - 5 Day Extreme Detoxification Program - Best for Heavy Users

When you're serious about expelling unwanted toxins including THC from your body consider using the 5 Day Extreme Detoxification Program by Nutra Cleanse. As this program's name implies this detox process takes 5 days to complete, so a little forethought is advised. What sets this program aside from other detox kits is that it includes a nutritional plan to aid in supporting detox. Follow the instructions of this detox program for best results. ​​Pros Easily available

Drug Detox from both nicotine and marijuana

Detailed instructions

Supporting nutritional plan provided Cons More expensive than other option

Takes longer than other THC detox kits Price On Sale for $109.95 normally $129.95

Free Shipping is included on all US orders Test Clean - Mega Clean Detox Drink - Best Tasting Detox Drink