Top 10 Russian Dating Sites & Apps: Meet Russians Online 2024

If you're attracted to men and women from Eastern Europe, finding one to date can be hard if you don't know where to look. Fortunately, online dating sites and apps have made it easier to meet the person of your dreams regardless of race or nationality. Today, we'll be taking a look at some of the best Russian dating sites. Each site is great if you're a Russian looking for Russian singles, an American looking for Russian singles or if you're a Russian looking to meet someone internationally. Maybe you’re looking for a stunning Russian sugar baby. Whatever your reason this is the most comprehensive list of Russian dating sites. 10 Russian dating sites that work

Rank Site Free Trial Link Best For #1 RussianCupid Free Trial Best overall Russian dating site #2 InterracialMatch Free Trial Best site to find Russians in the US #3 AshleyMadison Free Trial Best for casual relationships #4 Loveplanet.ru Free Trial Best dating site for Russian speakers #5 InterracialCupid Free Trial Best premium dating site

RussianCupid Russian Cupid is the best and most popular Russian dating site for finding Russian singles. It has over 2 million singles and is great for those looking for a serious casual relationship. You can use the dating website or download the dating app available for Android users only. You can set up your RussianCupid profile for free and begin your search using various search criteria. Matches can be filtered by information such as language spoken, religion, willingness to relocate, etc. Users can also upgrade to a premium membership that allows them to get very detailed with searches. Pros: Free version

Easy to use interface

Various search criteria Cons: Premium paid membership can get expensive InterracialMatch InterracialMatch is one of the world's largest and most comprehensive interracial dating sites. They have been around for 20 years and have acquired hundreds of thousands of members around the world. This is why it is great to find Russian singles if you're based in the US. InterracialMatch.com encourages singles from various communities and ethnic groups. This helps to expand your horizon so you can learn about others' ways of life, expectations, and cultures. This is what sets them apart from the rest of the dating sites out there. The site offers a social-media-type experience that is familiar to users. You can choose the free membership or upgrade to the paid membership. Pros: Largest interracial site for Russians

Been around for 20 years

Familiar social-media type interface Cons: Limited free version AshleyMadison

Ashley Madison is a great online dating site to find Russian women and men for casual relationships. It has thousands of singles and allows you to seek a relationship on your terms. This judgment-free dating site is free for women. If you are looking to meet Russian women online, this site is your best bet. It is easy to browse user-profiles and find people who share your interests and want the same thing as you. it includes free and various paid membership plans so you can choose which one to get. One of the best features is the Travel Man feature that allows members to share travel plans with up to 30 women in the area they are traveling to. If you have a trip planned and want to meet Eastern European women, this feature can be handy. Pros: Best for casual relationships

Free for women

Travel Man feature Cons: Expensive Loveplanet.ru Loveplanet.ru is a Russian dating site that is mostly free to use and comes with paid premium features. It has around 18.5 million members with most of them based in Russia. This means that most of the users speak Russian. You don't even have to register on the site before searching and browsing profiles. However, to view photos or communicate with members, you'll need to sign up. The process is easy and you'll need to verify your account by phone or via Facebook. The free membership allows you to create/browse/ view profiles with limited communication options. The premium membership gives you ad-free browsing, unlimited communication, invisible browsing, message filtering and to see who likes you. Pros: Best for Russian speakers

Can search and browse without signing up

Free membership available Cons: Need to verify your account by phone or via Facebook InterracialCupid Although InterracialCupid isn't a dedicated Russian dating site, it connects you to 1000s of singles from around the world including Russians. If you prefer premium dating services then you should consider this international dating site. It is part of the well-established Cupid Media network that operates over 30 niche dating sites. Signing up is free and all you'll need is an email address and username to get started. After that, create your profile, browse and send messages. The website has awesome features like the ability to browse anonymously. This way you can keep your identity private as you explore the site. Pros: Best premium dating service for Russian singles

Free membership

Anonymous feature Cons: Android app only UkraineDate UkraineDate is the leading Ukrainian dating service for finding eastern European men and women. This premium paid international dating site for finding singles in Eastern Europe has been in existence for more than a decade. It is also run by Cupid Media that has various dating sites all over the world. Sign-up is quick, easy, and done in just a few seconds. Once your profile is completed, you can start browsing the large database with ease using their wide array of preferences and settings. You can show your interest and start communicating with members almost immediately after signing up. Pros: Best for finding singles in Eastern Europe

Run by Trusted Cupid Media

Sign up is quick Cons: No free membership AdultFriendFinder

While AdultFriendFinder isn't a Russian dating site, it's a pretty good place to find Russian singles. The user base of this online dating platform is massive so you will find someone that checks all your boxes. Simply enter your search criteria and within seconds, it brings up potential matches. This online dating site is known for its open-minded community so if you're interested in spicing up your love life sign up today. You can join for free and start browsing immediately. Pros: Massive user base

Open-minded community

Free to create your profile Cons: No matching system EHarmony