Need a FWB (Friends With Benefits)? Top 10 Best FWB Dating Apps and Sites 2023

If you're looking for friends with benefits, you're in luck. These days, there are plenty of FWB apps that were made specifically for casual dating and hookups. We've put together a list of some of the best FWB dating sites out there.
The sites on this list each have their own unique benefits that cater to people of all kinds. We've made sure to include plenty of free options as well. Scroll through the list below to find the perfect friends-with-benefits dating site for you.
Best FWB Dating Sites
- AdultFriendFinder Widest Selection to Choose From
- Seeking Best For Casual Dating
- AshleyMadison Best For No Strings Attached Dating
- MilfFinder Best For Quick Connections
- OkCupid Best For Local Friends With Benefits
1. AdultFriendFinder
Pros
• The massive user base makes it easy to find friends with benefits
• Lots of people interested in alternative relationship styles
Cons
• There's no real matching algorithm
• Most features cost money
AdultFriendFinder is by far, one of the best dating sites for friends with benefits. The reason for that is the extremely open-minded online community found on this website. AFF is not just any dating site— it's the place to go for swingers, open relationships, and casual hookups. If your goal is to find friends with benefits or a no-strings-attached relationship, this is the place to go.
AFF is great because the ratio of men to women is fairly equal. On a lot of hookup sites, you might find that the majority of the users are male. That is not the case on AFF. There are plenty of women who are seeking a like-minded person to connect with. You can get started on AFF for free, but you'll want to upgrade to access all of the features.
2. Seeking
Pros
• There is a high match success rate
• The website is sleek and easy to use
Cons
• Memberships can get pricey
• It's exclusive to "sugar" style dating
Seeking, also known as Seeking Arrangements, is one of the best dating sites for sugar dating. If you don't already know, sugar dating usually involves a younger, attractive woman and an older, successful man. That said, the gender roles can certainly be reversed, or have two partners of the same gender. On Seeking, however, you're most likely to find the traditional arrangement.
The major draw for this dating site is the super-high ratio of women to men. Seeking boasts about 4 women for every man, so it's pretty easy for men to find a match. Of course, most of the members of this hookup app are looking for something that is no-strings-attached or a friends-with-benefits situation. Seeking offers a free sign-up so you can check out what the site has to offer.
3. AshleyMadison
Pros
• It's an established and trusted website
• The site doesn't have ads and pop-ups
Cons
• It has a controversial reputation
• It's only geared towards straight men and women
Ashley Madison is one of the most controversial dating sites out there. The reason for that is no mystery— the site is dedicated to people who are looking to have an affair. Now, that being said, it's also a great site to find a one-night stand with local singles. Men and women who are seeking a discreet relationship can sign up for Ashley Madison and browse for a hookup— perfect for friends with benefits.
Members can make connections and message each other, knowing that each person has been verified. That means you don't have to worry about catfish on this site. The only downside is the price. Ashley Madison requires you to pay in order to message other members.
4. MilfFinder
Pros
• Excellent search feature
• Nearly every user is looking for friends with benefits
Cons
• The website looks old and outdated
• High likelihood of catfish
MilfFinder may not be the classiest dating site on the web, but it's great for finding flings or friends with benefits. As you may have guessed, this site is chock full of sexy women known as milfs. If that's your cup of tea, you'll find plenty of hookup options on this site.
You can search through other members to find local women in your area. If you're looking for a one-night stand or casual sex, it won't take a lot of time to find a match on MilfFinder. Fair warning— the profile pics on this site are extremely x-rated, so it's best not to browse at work! You can sign up for MilfFinder for free to get started right away.
5. OkCupid
Pros
• The website is modern and intuitive
• Free members get access to lots of features
Cons
• A lot of members are seeking serious relationships
• There is a significant number of fake profiles
OkCupid is a much more traditional dating app that is popular with millennial daters. Now, if you're thinking this app is really for long-term dating, you're not totally wrong. Many users do use this site to date seriously. That being said, single men and women looking for a quick fling or casual dating also find success on this dating app.
You can easily use OkCupid for FWB dating by taking the time to fill out the questionnaire. OkCupid has each user answer some important questions so that you can meet someone who is also looking for friends with benefits. The best part about OkCupid is that it's free to use.
6. Feeld
Pros
• One of the best options for FWB connections
• Very open-minded community
Cons
• It has a smaller user base than other FWB dating apps
• The app has occasional glitches
Feeld is another great option for those of you looking for a friends-with-benefits dating app. Like other dating apps, such as Tinder, Field is good for finding a quick date or friends with benefits situation. Unlike other dating apps, Feeld is exclusively for non-traditional relationships. So, if you're interested in threesomes or open relationships, this would be an excellent option.
Feeld uses the popular "swipe right" method to match potential friends with benefits. Single men and women, as well as couples, can easily find FWB relationships with Feeld. Feeld is free to download with the option to upgrade to a premium account.
7. ScruffPros
• Made with the gay community in mind
• One of the best matching algorithms available
Cons
• Some profiles are no longer active
• A lot of features only available to paid members
Nearly all of the options so far have been geared towards heterosexual singles interested in friends with benefits. Scruff comes through with a good option for men in the gay community.
Scruff is not just a dating app—it's really ideal for networking, making online connections, and meeting friends in a new city. The highly social nature of the app means it's great for finding an FWB relationship. Single men can sign up for the app for free to chat and meet potential friends with benefits.
8. HornetPros
• Welcoming to the LGBTQ community
• The fairly large user base makes it easy to find a match
Cons
• It's not great for gay women
• Too many spam accounts
Hornet calls itself a gay social network, which means it's great for quick dates and friends with benefits. This dating app is ideal if you're looking for someone interested in a casual relationship. Many of the users are strictly interested in hooking up, so you don't have to worry about users seeking long-term relationships.
The only downside to this app is that it's not really inclusive of gay women. Lesbians and bisexual women might have a hard time meeting someone on this platform. Hornet is free to sign up for and is available as a mobile app.
9. BadooPros
• Great for meeting online FWB connections
• Excellent chat feature for flirty fun
Cons
• You need a Facebook account to sign up
• Many users are in search of a long term relationship
Badoo is a great alternative to other dating apps like Tinder or Bumble. Badoo markets itself as a free app for online chatting and casual fun. If you're thinking that sounds perfect for meeting friends with benefits, you would be correct. Badoo has several features that make it easy to meet someone who is interested in an FWB situation.
Just like Tinder, you'll have to match with other people before you message them. Once you've matched, you can start a conversation to get the ball rolling. Badoo offers a free membership, but you'll have to sign up with a Facebook account.
10. BlendrPros
• Excellent verification process
• Available as an app for all mobile devices
Cons
• Too much pressure to upgrade to a premium account
• Customer service could be better
Blendr is another online dating option for casual fun and meeting friends with benefits. One of the best parts about Blendr is the open-minded community. You'll quickly find that this app is very popular among men and women who want to meet new people to hook up with.
Each profile has several photos and a short user bio so you can see what they are all about. If you really want to find an FWB, you can even set your account so that it says "looking for new friends." Blendr offers a free sign-up and can be downloaded in the Google Play or Apple App store.