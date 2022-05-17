Keto Coffee Creamers 2022 - Top Rated

The ketogenic diet, also known as the keto diet, is a high-fat, low-carb diet. This means that instead of getting energy from carbohydrates, your body relies on protein and fats as its main energy source. The diet is known to support weight loss, improve blood sugar levels, and provide other health benefits.
For the diet to work, it’s essential to cut back on carbs like bread, pasta, and sugary drinks. This can be a problem for avid morning coffee drinkers. Most coffee creamers contain high amounts of sugar, which will take you out of a state of ketosis.
Fortunately, there are plenty of keto-friendly creamers on the market. They steer clear of ingredients with a ton of sugar and include high amounts of saturated fat instead. Here are some best keto coffee creamers you can try.
BaristaBoost
BaristaBoost is a keto-friendly and sugar-free coffee creamer. Not only is it a high-quality coffee creamer, but it’s also a collagen supplement. Collagen helps to keep your hair, nails, skin, bones, and joints healthy.
This coffee creamer features a powerful formula rich in collagen peptides, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. All the ingredients come with a plethora of benefits. Core ingredients include:
- Bovine Collagen: This type of collagen comes from cows and is beneficial to the body's overall health. It also plays a major role in making hair, skin, nails, and joints strong.
- Maca: Maca consists of amino acids, phytonutrients, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. These all can help to strengthen the immune system and increase energy levels.
- Cocoa: Cocoa has an abundance of antioxidants, polyphenols, calcium, iron, and magnesium to support healthy heart functions.
- Cinnamon: This powerful spice can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.
- L-Theanine: This amino acid works in conjunction with caffeine to boost concentration, focus, and alertness. It can also help to reduce stress and promote relaxation.
- Stevia: This natural sweetener is 0 calories and does not have an effect on blood glucose or insulin levels.
The formula is also suitable for other types of diet and eating plans. It is gluten-free and dairy-free, with no additives, preservatives, or artificial flavors. It provides 8g of protein per serving.
Directions state that you should try 1 scoop to assess your tolerance to the product. Mix a scoop of this keto-friendly creamer into 8-10 oz of coffee. If your stomach tolerates the product well, mix 2 scoops with 8-10 oz of coffee 1 to 2 times a day.
- Sugar-free creamer
- Keeps your hair, nails, skin, bones, and joints healthy
- Includes a powerful blend of ingredients with tons of health benefits
- Not vegan-friendly
- Strong cinnamon flavor
- Includes a natural sweetener
Peak Performance Coffee Creamer is another keto-friendly creamer with collagen. This dairy-free collagen coffee creamer contains clean, high-quality amino acids. It is both keto and paleo-friendly.
The formula includes collagen, fiber, and amino acids to support digestion and increase energy levels. It has no artificial sugars or sweeteners. Key ingredients include:
- Bovine Collagen: A type of collagen that soothes joint and muscle pain. It can also promote heart and brain health.
- Bamboo Extract: Collagen sourced from bamboo extract supports healthy skin, hair, and nails.
- Coconut Milk: Coconut milk provides the formula with healthy fats to support ketosis. It also helps with the emulsions for a chunk and grain-free mix.
- Acacia Prebiotic Fiber: Fiber is good for the gut and aids digestion. The fiber in this formula supports a healthy digestive tract and provides additional antioxidant properties.
To use, mix 2 scoops directly into 6-80 oz of coffee or any liquid. Shake to mix or stir briskly for the product to dissolve fully. Each serving is 65 calories with 10g of protein.
The Peak Performance Coffee Creamer goes through third-party testing to ensure its safety. The company also offers a 100% money-back guarantee. If for any reason, you don't like the product, they'll refund your money.Pros
- Both bovine and bamboo extract collagen included
- Contains fiber to aid digestion
- 100% money-back guarantee
- Not thick or creamy
- Strong coconut taste
- Issues mixing it into liquid
Keto Cocoa MCT Powder is a low carb, gluten and dairy-free, carbohydrate-free, and non-GMO Keto drink mix. It helps to boost ketones and fuel your brain. Moreover, it also gives you the energy to burn excess fat in the body.
The formula contains no sugar or artificial ingredients. It is composed of a special blend of ingredients that keeps the body in ketosis and improves mental acuity. Some of these powerful ingredients include:
- Medium-Chain Triglycerides(MCTs): MCTs are a special form of fat that travels quickly to the liver for ketone production. They can help to keep you in ketosis and burn fat by using them as an energy source. It is also a rich source of antioxidants. The MCT oil in this product comes from coconuts.
- Cocoa: Cocoa has tons of antioxidants, healthy fats, and fiber. It can help aid weight loss, improve mood, and much more.
Keto Cocoa MCT Powder is put through various tests before being sold. Some of the tests include microbial and purity analysis tests, allergen-specific tests, and others. These tests ensure that the ingredients are pure and free of chemicals and microbial contaminants.
This MCT powder can add a chocolate flavor to any beverage. Not only will it satisfy your taste buds, but it also supports your keto goals. Simply add 1 scoop to 8 fl. oz of water, coffee, or milk.Pros
- High-quality MCT oil included in the ingredient list
- Keeps the body in ketosis
- Improve mental acuity
- Has an unpleasant after taste
- Dissolves better in warm liquid than in cold
- It may cause an upset stomach in people with a sensitive gut
The Vanilla Collagen Creamer From Key Nutrients is a healthier coffee creamer alternative. It comes with bioavailable collagen peptides to support overall body health. Moreover, the creamer has keto-friendly ingredients that help you look and feel great.
The formula also includes essential amino acids that support joint health. The keto coffee creamer contains natural stevia and vanilla flavor. The mix is soy and gluten-free, with zero sugar, carbs, or artificial ingredients. Some of the ingredients include:
- Grass-Fed Collagen: This type of collagen contains several important amino acids that are vital for joint health and radiant skin.
- Coconut Oil: The creamy coconut oil in this formula adds healthy fats for energy and ketone production.
This Vanilla Collagen Creamer goes through various tests before coming to market. This ensures it is free from contaminants and safe for consumption. Just add 1 scoop to your coffee, tea, or other beverage. Be sure to mix well before adding ice.Pros
- Contains collagen for strong nail, hair, and skin
- Has bioavailable collagen peptides for easier absorption
- The formula is soy and gluten-free, with zero sugar, carbs, or artificial ingredients
- Smells weird
- Sweet flavors
- Strong after taste
Primal Kitchen No Dairy Hazelnut Collagen Creamer
The No Dairy Hazelnut Collagen Creamer from Primal Kitchen is keto and paleo-friendly. It adds a decadent hazelnut flavor to your cup of morning coffee.
This keto-friendly coffee creamer comes with several potent ingredients to ensure optimal health. It also offers hair, nail, and skin support. Some of the key ingredients in the No Dairy Hazelnut Collagen Creamer include:
- Bovine Collagen Peptides: This type of collagen helps to keep your entire body strong. This includes hair, nail, skin, gut, and bone/joint health.
- MCTs: MCTs are a rich source of antioxidants. These fatty acids keep the body in ketosis by continuing to burn excess fat in the body. The MCTs in this coffee creamer come from coconut milk powder.
The No Dairy Hazelnut Collagen Creamer has 1g of sugar per serving. Moreover, one serving also includes 11g of collagen peptides and 5g of MCT oil. One serving is equal to one scoop.
To use, start by adding 1 scoop of this keto creamer to 8oz of hot or cold coffee. You can then stir, blend or shake until the powder fully dissolves.Pros
- Delicious hazelnut flavor
- Includes collagen to help improve hair, nail, and skin health
- Contains MCTs to boost weight loss
- Expensive product
- Not for those with tree nut allergies
- Contains sugar
The Primal Kitchen Matcha Collagen Keto Latte Drink Mix is a daily collagen supplement for skin, hair, and nail health. It is gluten-free and contains no sugar, whey, or soy ingredients. The mix is also dairy-free.
This coffee creamer comes with 2 types of collagen to improve the appearance of skin and overall health. It also includes amino acids from various sources to increase cell turnover and repair damage to hair, skin, and nails. Some ingredients in this mix include:
- Bovine Collagen: This keto creamer comes with Type I and II bovine collagen peptides. Both of these help to increase the elasticity of the skin. This minimizes wrinkles and gives skin a radiant glow. They also strengthen bones and nails. Best of all, Types I and III are most effective for weight loss.
- Organic Matcha Powder: Matcha comes from the same tea leaves as green tea. However, matcha bushes are kept in the shade to increase chlorophyll and amino acid levels. Matcha also contains L-theanine. This amino acid can help to improve mental function.
Each serving of this drink mix comes with 10g of Type I and III collagen. It also contains 42 mg of caffeine per serving. The serving size is 2 scoops(18.9g) which is 80 calories per serving.
Mixing instructions state to add 2 scoops of powder 12 oz hot or cold liquid. Stir, blend or shake until the liquid and powder combine fully.Pros
- Sugar-free powder
- Include 2 types of collagen for more health benefits
- Contain matcha to support mental functions
- Pricey product
- Natural sweetener and flavors included
- Coconut flavor
Homemade Keto Creamer Recipe
You can make your own homemade keto coffee creamer right in your kitchen. It requires a few basic ingredients and is relatively easy to make.
To make a basic keto coffee creamer, you'll need:
- 1 1/2 cups of sugar-free sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
If you want to add certain flavors, you can include:
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract for vanilla creamer
- 2 tsp hazelnut extract for hazelnut creamer
- 2 tsp cocoa powder and 1/2 tbsp vanilla extract for chocolate creamer
- Pour condensed milk into a pan.
- Whisk in the almond milk and heavy cream into the condensed milk one at a time.
- If you're making a chocolate creamer, sift in the cocoa powder over the pan then whisk it in.
- Heat the combination briefly until it becomes smooth.
- Remove the pan from heat and stir in the vanilla or hazelnut extract.
Homemade Keto Bulletproof Coffee Creamer
Bulletproof coffee is a keto staple. It’s loaded with omega 3 fatty acids, which help to support heart health and weight loss. This coffee can replace a high-carb breakfast and fuel your start to the day.
Here is the recipe for bulletproof coffee, a high-fat coffee drink:
- 2/3 cups of heavy cream
- 2/3 cups of water
- 2 egg yolks
- 4-6 tbsp of a low-calorie sweetener)
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- Whisk all the ingredients together in a pan.
- Cook for 15 minutes
- Remove from heat and let cool.
- Store in the fridge overnight to thicken.
How to Choose Keto-Friendly Coffee Creamer
When looking for a keto coffee creamer, there are a few important factors to keep in mind.
Be sure to look for keto-friendly coffee creamers that meet the macronutrient requirements of a keto diet.
There are various ways to follow a keto diet. However, it usually involves limiting carbs to no more than 50g a day. This means carbs should only account for approximately 5-10% of your diet.
Foods that are rich in protein and fat need to make up the bulk of your diet. Fats should provide around 70-80% of calories. Meanwhile, proteins should provide 20% of calories.
Some coffee creamer comes with additional ingredients that can mess up your keto diet. Be sure that the product you choose is keto-friendly and has limited added ingredients.
Remember the shorter the ingredient list, the better. Shorter lists can mean that the creamer consists of mostly whole ingredients. Meanwhile, longer ingredient lists can mean the product is highly processed.
Try to choose a coffee creamer that uses no artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors.
Frequently Asked Questions
A keto diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet. This means that you get most of your energy from proteins and fats, instead of from carbohydrates.
The keto diet cuts out carbs like sugary drinks, milk, pasta, and white bread. This allows the body to rely on ketone bodies that the liver produces from excess fat in the body.
It usually takes a couple of days following the keto diet before their body goes into a state of ketosis. When the body is in ketosis, it uses excess fat as a source of energy.
It can be difficult to tell what exactly makes something keto-friendly, especially if you are not familiar with the keto diet. Some products will mention if they are keto-friendly in the description, while others will leave you guessing.
If you want to know if something is keto-friendly, take a look at the ingredients. Products with a high amount of fats and low amount of carbs are usually keto-friendly. However, be sure to check sugar content as well and steer clear if it includes a lot of added sugar.
Most coffee creamers on the market include dairy. Traditional milk is high in carbs, so non-dairy creamers are your best bet.
Liquid keto coffee creamer should stay in the fridge after opening. Homemade coffee creamer should also be placed in the refrigerator and used within a week.
Keto coffee creamer can go in iced coffee, nitro brew, cold brew, and even bulletproof coffee.
Coffee creamers are also great in frozen desserts and low-carb breakfast foods. You can even drizzle some over keto ice cream or frozen yogurt. Other common uses include stirring it into keto oatmeal or chia pudding.
Conclusion
You do not have to give up coffee creamer on a keto diet. There are several keto-friendly options on the market for you to try. Just ensure you choose one that is high in fat, low in carbs, and uses whole ingredients.
If you want full control over what you're putting in your coffee, you can make your own coffee creamer at home. Simply follow the keto creamer recipes in this article.