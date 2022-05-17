Keto Coffee Creamers 2022 - Top Rated

The ketogenic diet, also known as the keto diet, is a high-fat, low-carb diet. This means that instead of getting energy from carbohydrates, your body relies on protein and fats as its main energy source. The diet is known to support weight loss, improve blood sugar levels, and provide other health benefits. For the diet to work, it’s essential to cut back on carbs like bread, pasta, and sugary drinks. This can be a problem for avid morning coffee drinkers. Most coffee creamers contain high amounts of sugar, which will take you out of a state of ketosis. Fortunately, there are plenty of keto-friendly creamers on the market. They steer clear of ingredients with a ton of sugar and include high amounts of saturated fat instead. Here are some best keto coffee creamers you can try.

Site Best For BaristaBoost Best keto coffee creamer overall Peak Performance Coffee Creamer Best coffee creamer with fiber Keto Cocoa MCT Powder Best coffee creamer for staying in ketosis Key Nutrients Vanilla Collagen Creamer Best coffee creamer with healthy fats Primal Kitchen No Dairy Hazelnut Collagen Creamerr Best with MCT for weight loss Primal Kitchen Matcha‌ ‌Collagen‌ ‌Keto‌ ‌Latte‌ Drink Mix Best with 2 types of collagen to boost weight loss

BaristaBoost is a keto-friendly and sugar-free coffee creamer. Not only is it a high-quality coffee creamer, but it’s also a collagen supplement. Collagen helps to keep your hair, nails, skin, bones, and joints healthy. This coffee creamer features a powerful formula rich in collagen peptides, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. All the ingredients come with a plethora of benefits. Core ingredients include: Bovine Collagen: This type of collagen comes from cows and is beneficial to the body's overall health. It also plays a major role in making hair, skin, nails, and joints strong.

Maca: Maca consists of amino acids, phytonutrients, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. These all can help to strengthen the immune system and increase energy levels.

Cocoa: Cocoa has an abundance of antioxidants, polyphenols, calcium, iron, and magnesium to support healthy heart functions.

Cinnamon: This powerful spice can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

L-Theanine: This amino acid works in conjunction with caffeine to boost concentration, focus, and alertness. It can also help to reduce stress and promote relaxation.

Stevia: This natural sweetener is 0 calories and does not have an effect on blood glucose or insulin levels. The formula is also suitable for other types of diet and eating plans. It is gluten-free and dairy-free, with no additives, preservatives, or artificial flavors. It provides 8g of protein per serving. Directions state that you should try 1 scoop to assess your tolerance to the product. Mix a scoop of this keto-friendly creamer into 8-10 oz of coffee. If your stomach tolerates the product well, mix 2 scoops with 8-10 oz of coffee 1 to 2 times a day.

Sugar-free creamer

Keeps your hair, nails, skin, bones, and joints healthy

Includes a powerful blend of ingredients with tons of health benefits

Not vegan-friendly

Strong cinnamon flavor

Includes a natural sweetener

Peak Performance Coffee Creamer is another keto-friendly creamer with collagen. This dairy-free collagen coffee creamer contains clean, high-quality amino acids. It is both keto and paleo-friendly. The formula includes collagen, fiber, and amino acids to support digestion and increase energy levels. It has no artificial sugars or sweeteners. Key ingredients include: Bovine Collagen: A type of collagen that soothes joint and muscle pain. It can also promote heart and brain health.

Bamboo Extract: Collagen sourced from bamboo extract supports healthy skin, hair, and nails.

Coconut Milk: Coconut milk provides the formula with healthy fats to support ketosis. It also helps with the emulsions for a chunk and grain-free mix.

Acacia Prebiotic Fiber: Fiber is good for the gut and aids digestion. The fiber in this formula supports a healthy digestive tract and provides additional antioxidant properties. To use, mix 2 scoops directly into 6-80 oz of coffee or any liquid. Shake to mix or stir briskly for the product to dissolve fully. Each serving is 65 calories with 10g of protein. The Peak Performance Coffee Creamer goes through third-party testing to ensure its safety. The company also offers a 100% money-back guarantee. If for any reason, you don't like the product, they'll refund your money. Pros

Both bovine and bamboo extract collagen included

Contains fiber to aid digestion

100% money-back guarantee

Not thick or creamy

Strong coconut taste

Issues mixing it into liquid

Keto Cocoa MCT Powder is a low carb, gluten and dairy-free, carbohydrate-free, and non-GMO Keto drink mix. It helps to boost ketones and fuel your brain. Moreover, it also gives you the energy to burn excess fat in the body. The formula contains no sugar or artificial ingredients. It is composed of a special blend of ingredients that keeps the body in ketosis and improves mental acuity. Some of these powerful ingredients include: Medium-Chain Triglycerides(MCTs): MCTs are a special form of fat that travels quickly to the liver for ketone production. They can help to keep you in ketosis and burn fat by using them as an energy source. It is also a rich source of antioxidants. The MCT oil in this product comes from coconuts.

Cocoa: Cocoa has tons of antioxidants, healthy fats, and fiber. It can help aid weight loss, improve mood, and much more. Keto Cocoa MCT Powder is put through various tests before being sold. Some of the tests include microbial and purity analysis tests, allergen-specific tests, and others. These tests ensure that the ingredients are pure and free of chemicals and microbial contaminants. This MCT powder can add a chocolate flavor to any beverage. Not only will it satisfy your taste buds, but it also supports your keto goals. Simply add 1 scoop to 8 fl. oz of water, coffee, or milk. Pros

High-quality MCT oil included in the ingredient list

Keeps the body in ketosis

Improve mental acuity

Has an unpleasant after taste

Dissolves better in warm liquid than in cold

It may cause an upset stomach in people with a sensitive gut

The Vanilla Collagen Creamer From Key Nutrients is a healthier coffee creamer alternative. It comes with bioavailable collagen peptides to support overall body health. Moreover, the creamer has keto-friendly ingredients that help you look and feel great. The formula also includes essential amino acids that support joint health. The keto coffee creamer contains natural stevia and vanilla flavor. The mix is soy and gluten-free, with zero sugar, carbs, or artificial ingredients. Some of the ingredients include: Grass-Fed Collagen: This type of collagen contains several important amino acids that are vital for joint health and radiant skin.

Coconut Oil: The creamy coconut oil in this formula adds healthy fats for energy and ketone production. This Vanilla Collagen Creamer goes through various tests before coming to market. This ensures it is free from contaminants and safe for consumption. Just add 1 scoop to your coffee, tea, or other beverage. Be sure to mix well before adding ice. Pros

Contains collagen for strong nail, hair, and skin

Has bioavailable collagen peptides for easier absorption

The formula is soy and gluten-free, with zero sugar, carbs, or artificial ingredients

Smells weird

Sweet flavors

Strong after taste

The No Dairy Hazelnut Collagen Creamer from Primal Kitchen is keto and paleo-friendly. It adds a decadent hazelnut flavor to your cup of morning coffee. This keto-friendly coffee creamer comes with several potent ingredients to ensure optimal health. It also offers hair, nail, and skin support. Some of the key ingredients in the No Dairy Hazelnut Collagen Creamer include: Bovine Collagen Peptides: This type of collagen helps to keep your entire body strong. This includes hair, nail, skin, gut, and bone/joint health.

MCTs: MCTs are a rich source of antioxidants. These fatty acids keep the body in ketosis by continuing to burn excess fat in the body. The MCTs in this coffee creamer come from coconut milk powder. The No Dairy Hazelnut Collagen Creamer has 1g of sugar per serving. Moreover, one serving also includes 11g of collagen peptides and 5g of MCT oil. One serving is equal to one scoop. To use, start by adding 1 scoop of this keto creamer to 8oz of hot or cold coffee. You can then stir, blend or shake until the powder fully dissolves. Pros

Delicious hazelnut flavor

Includes collagen to help improve hair, nail, and skin health

Contains MCTs to boost weight loss

Expensive product

Not for those with tree nut allergies

Contains sugar

The Primal Kitchen Matcha Collagen Keto Latte Drink Mix is a daily collagen supplement for skin, hair, and nail health. It is gluten-free and contains no sugar, whey, or soy ingredients. The mix is also dairy-free. This coffee creamer comes with 2 types of collagen to improve the appearance of skin and overall health. It also includes amino acids from various sources to increase cell turnover and repair damage to hair, skin, and nails. Some ingredients in this mix include: Bovine Collagen: This keto creamer comes with Type I and II bovine collagen peptides. Both of these help to increase the elasticity of the skin. This minimizes wrinkles and gives skin a radiant glow. They also strengthen bones and nails. Best of all, Types I and III are most effective for weight loss.

Organic Matcha Powder: Matcha comes from the same tea leaves as green tea. However, matcha bushes are kept in the shade to increase chlorophyll and amino acid levels. Matcha also contains L-theanine. This amino acid can help to improve mental function. Each serving of this drink mix comes with 10g of Type I and III collagen. It also contains 42 mg of caffeine per serving. The serving size is 2 scoops(18.9g) which is 80 calories per serving. Mixing instructions state to add 2 scoops of powder 12 oz hot or cold liquid. Stir, blend or shake until the liquid and powder combine fully. Pros

Sugar-free powder

Include 2 types of collagen for more health benefits

Contain matcha to support mental functions

Pricey product

Natural sweetener and flavors included

Coconut flavor

Homemade Keto Creamer Recipe You can make your own homemade keto coffee creamer right in your kitchen. It requires a few basic ingredients and is relatively easy to make.

Ingredients

To make a basic keto coffee creamer, you'll need: 1 1/2 cups of sugar-free sweetened condensed milk

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/2 cup heavy cream If you want to add certain flavors, you can include: 1 tbsp vanilla extract for vanilla creamer

2 tsp hazelnut extract for hazelnut creamer

2 tsp cocoa powder and 1/2 tbsp vanilla extract for chocolate creamer

Instructions

Pour condensed milk into a pan. Whisk in the almond milk and heavy cream into the condensed milk one at a time. If you're making a chocolate creamer, sift in the cocoa powder over the pan then whisk it in. Heat the combination briefly until it becomes smooth. Remove the pan from heat and stir in the vanilla or hazelnut extract.