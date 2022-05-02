Is CBD Oil a Better Painkiller Than Advil?

Cannabis has been a staple of ancient medicine for thousands of years, with the first recorded use going back to around 2700 B.C.E. in ancient China. But thanks to medical, scientific, and legal advances, cannabis - especially CBD - could soon become a staple of modern medicine as well.

According to Advil’s website, their products have been on pharmacy shelves for over 35 years, offering “powerful relief from several kinds of pain, including headache, muscle aches, minor arthritis and other joint pain, and backache…”

Preliminary and anecdotal evidence suggests CBD can also help those symptoms. The question is whether CBD is a better painkiller than Advil or other over-the-counter (OTC) medications. Many will answer with an emphatic “yes,” but as with any novel medical treatment, it’s important to take various factors into consideration.