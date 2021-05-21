How long does marijuana stay in your system?



The timeframe in which ingredients like Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) remain active in the system before breaking down can range from a few hours up to 90 days. Detection will depend on several factors - such as dose, frequency of use, metabolism, and hydration. While the effects will fade relatively quickly, the drug is typically detectable in bodily fluids for weeks and in hair for even longer.

THC detection windows could be anywhere from 3 days to 1 month in urine, 48 hours in saliva, 36 hours in blood, and up to 90 days in hair. Much of that will depend on how much was ingested and how often. Generally, higher doses and frequent use are linked to longer detection periods. Though this will vary from person to person.

Here's how long marijuana stays in your system.

What is Marijuana?

Marijuana is a psychoactive drug derived from the Cannabis plant, used primarily for medical and recreational purposes. Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the main psychoactive component of marijuana, among the other 483 known elements of the cannabis plant.

It's often referred to as weed or pot and is most commonly smoked in either pipes, joints, or bongs. Some people choose to add marijuana to foods or beverages as well.

Click here to detox from Marijuana fast >

What Happens When You Do Marijuana?



When marijuana is taken, THC, the main mind-altering agent, passes from the lungs and into the bloodstream. It is then carried to the brain, as well as other organs. Because THC interacts with the endocannabinoid system of the body, it can affect certain areas of mental health related to sensation, coordination, memory, judgment, and movement.

When smoking weed, the effects are typically felt right away and could last anywhere from 1 hour to 3 hours. When ingested, via an edible, you may not feel the effects immediately. It could take 30 minutes to an hour to start feeling anything, with the effects lasting several hours.

However, the different effects marijuana may have will vary depending on the person. Here are the common ones a person could experience:



- Altered sense of time

- Distorted coordination

- Skewed senses

- Foggy thinking

- Mood swings

- Altered memory

- Anxiety, fear, or paranoia

- Hallucinations and delusions

- Increased appetite

Recommended Detox Products



How Long Does Marijuana Stay in Your System?

If you have an upcoming drug test you’re looking to pass, you may be wondering how long it's detectable in your system. A drug test will measure the level of THC and its by-products, or metabolites in your body, along with other drugs if applicable to the test.

It's the THC metabolites that stay in your system long after the effects of marijuana have worn off. Because the metabolites are fat-soluble, they will bind to the fat molecules in the body. It will take some time to leave your system and be untraceable in a drug test.

Here's how long marijuana metabolites remain detectable depending on the drug test and frequency of use.

Urine Tests

- Occasional Users (3 times a week max): 3 days

- Moderate Users (4 times a week max): 5-7 days

- Chronic Users (daily): 10-15 days

- Heavy Users (several times a day): over 30 days

Blood Tests

THC is distributed to the tissues in the bloodstream within seconds of use, and therefore is traceable in seconds. Some THC is reabsorbed in the blood and broken down, but the metabolites stay in the blood for a few days or longer.

You are typically able to detect marijuana in a blood test for 1 to 2 days after use. In some cases, often with chronic and heavy users, it's been detected 25 days later or even longer.

Saliva Tests

Metabolites are detectable in oral fluid when weed is smoked or ingested. In areas where weed is legal, you may encounter roadside testing where oral fluid samples are taken.



- Infrequent Users: 1-3 days

- Chronic Users: 1-29 days



Hair Tests

Hair follicle tests can trace THC for longer periods - up to 90 days more specifically. After marijuana use, the drug will penetrate hair follicles via small blood vessels. On average, hair only grows 0.5 inches per month and a 1.5-inch strand of hair close to the scalp is taken for a drug test. This means it can take 3 months or longer to pass a drug test after marijuana consumption.

Click here to detox from Marijuana fast >

How to Avoid a Positive Drug Test

There are a few ways you can attempt to beat a drug test and not test positive. First of all, there aren't many options to speed up the amount of time it takes for marijuana to leave your system and metabolize faster. Once the drug has entered your system, your body will need time to break it down. You could try exercising and hydrating to help it pass through faster. This may help, but will not have drastic results.

There are several marijuana detoxification remedies and kits available to purchase online. These kits are designed and developed specifically to help people pass urine tests. They could require you to drink lots of water to help dilute your urine, followed by taking herbal supplements and other nutrients, like creatinine, vinegar, niacinamide, vitamin C, and vitamin B-12. These vitamins will not speed up your metabolism and clear marijuana from your system. Instead, they help to mask the fact that you have attempted to dilute your urine.

Top Marijuana Detox Kits

PassYourTest.com

PassYourTest.com sells quality detoxification products to help people when it comes to drug testing and cleanses their bodies of toxins to pass a test. Their detox programs can also help individuals reach their personal cleansing goals.

They offer a few different products depending on your needs, including:



- Same Day Cleanse

- Permanent Cleanse

- Total Body Cleanse

- Cleansing Shampoos

- Home Testing Kits



For upcoming drug tests, the company recommends their Same-Day Cleanse, also known as their Fail-Safe Kit.

About the Same Day Cleanse

The Same Day Cleanse is great for both avid and infrequent THC marijuana users. The kit includes a Clean Shot, which is a concentrated detox drink packed into a liquid shot form. The main ingredients in the shot are vitamin C, vitamin B1, riboflavin, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12. The shot is taken alongside the Clean Caps, which includes whey protein, creatine monohydrate, riboflavin, green tea, goldenrod, dandelion, and more.

Benefits



Works in 90 minutes to cleanse your system

- Results last for up to 6 hours or more

- Can be used for heavy chronic marijuana users

- 100% money-back guarantee



Instructions

First of all, you're supposed to stop taking any toxins before beginning your cleanse. Once you take the supplements, it's important to hydrate and urinate at least twice in the first 90 minutes. From there, it'll take around 90 minutes for the nutrients and vitamins to kick in. The effects of the kit will last around 6 hours, so make sure your drug test is happening within that window.

TestClear Mega Cleanse

TestClear's Mega Clean Detox Drink is designed to flush out unwanted toxins from your urine. It can rid your system of high levels of toxins, like THC, by replenishing the body with primary vitamins and minerals within the body. TestClear recommends taking their Detoxify PreCleanse Herbal Supplement first for best results. Then, 12 to 24 hours later, you can take the Mega Clean drink.

Benefits of the Mega Cleanse

- Can be used for supervised drug testing

- Tropical fruit or wild berry flavors available

- Can minimize toxin levels in one hour or less

- Effects last for up to 5 hours, with the strongest effects lasting for 3 hours

- The formula is designed to work on people with higher toxin levels or body fat

- Detoxifies your body safely from toxic substances in a day or less