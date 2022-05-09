FTMO Full Review: Pros, Cons, Pricing

FTMO works just like most prop firms. Once you complete all of the requirements in the evaluation process, you will be able to invest professionally as an official FTMO trader.

First, you will select the account size you want and FTMO will provide the capital for you to trade. Most range from $10,000 to $200,000.

FTMO provides an extensive trading journal, including account analysis and educational resources for proper risk management. This is an attractive offer for both expert and beginner traders.

Traders who successfully complete the evaluation process are given a position in the FTMO proprietary trading firm and can begin trading with an initial account balance of up to $400,000.

The FTMO evaluation process consists of two main steps - the FTMO Challenge and the Verification.

The FTMO Challenge is the first step of the evaluation process. This is your opportunity to prove that you're a disciplined, skilled, and profitable trader.

The FTMO challenge lasts for 30 calendar days, with 10 minimum trading days. This means 30 days is defined as the maximum trading period to reach the trading objectives. If you achieve the profit target faster, while remaining compliant with all rules and requirements, you will automatically move onto the FTMO Verification phase.

However, there are still 10 minimum trading days required. If you reach the target within 7 trading days, for example, you will still need to make trades for another 3 days. You can simply place low-risk trades and maintain the target for the next couple of days.

You are required to pay at the start of the FTMO challenge. Prices will vary based on the funded trader account chosen. Upon successful completion of the evaluation, the prop firm will pay back the fee in the first profit split as a funded trader.

This is not a default trading challenge. There are a few different account options available during the FTMO Challenge, including aggressive accounts and normal accounts. Each account type has its own trading rules and funding size, which can fluctuate between $10,000 and $200,000. Additionally, the maximum daily loss and profit target ranges from 10% to 20%, depending on your chosen risk level.

An aggressive account will cost more money and entail more risk, but allows you to have additional drawdown without losing the account. For example, it doubles the maximum drawdown from 10% to 20%.

Accounts with a normal risk level are cheaper, typically providing an initial account balance of $10,000. This FTMO Challenge is a good option for beginner traders.

Step Two: The Verification