It can be hard for a millionaire or elite single to find someone to date. This dating pool is looking for people who are on their level and those who can complement their lifestyles. This is why normal dating sites and apps don't work for them. Most high-profile individuals see dating as an investment. They will not settle for anyone but those who fit their lifestyle. These elite singles need platforms that connect them with other high-profile individuals. There are a bunch of elite dating sites out there but they are not all the same. This article highlights some of the best dating sites and apps for elite singles. These platforms bring professionals, millionaires, and elite singles together to create meaningful relationships.

Millionaire Match is the original dating app for elite singles. As the name suggests, it connects the very rich and successful with others looking for a serious relationship. This dating service uses a matching system that connects people with the same passions and personal preferences. It boasts more than 5 million users from around the world. However, most of its members are from the U.S. and the U.K. These include successful singles from a variety of backgrounds and professions such as business owners, athletes, investors, and models. Millionaire Match validates the yearly earnings of everyone on the site before granting access. Any information members provide during this stage is safe and secure. This gives members the peace of mind to share their financial information. Signing up for a membership at Millionaire Match is free. New members need to provide a short bio, and a catchy username, upload a profile picture and verify their email. However, users need to subscribe to a plan to send messages and access other features. Related: Best Millionaire Dating Sites Pros:

Large dating pool

Matchmaking algorithm

Top-level security features Cons:

It may include more attractive than successful people

Need to verify yearly earnings

Most features require a premium membership to use

EliteMeetsBeauty EliteMeetsBeauty connects rich elite singles with young attractive singles. At least 63% of members hold an above-average education. Signing up is quick, and users only need to fill out a short questionnaire. The questionnaire includes questions about gender, gender type you're looking to date, birthday, and relationship status. New members also need to create a password and provide an email address for email verification. After verification, new members can create their profiles and upload photos. The last part of the registration process asks you to agree to EliteMeetsBeauty “Honesty Pledge.” This document outlines the community guidelines and site rules. Those with free membership can send likes and winks. However, they won't be able to message other members or see who put them on their favorite lists. EliteMeetsBeauty offers a one-month, three months, six months, and 12 months plan. Pros:

Attractive single women

Quick sign up process

Members can send likes and winks for free

Need to subscribe to a premium plan to message other users

A small number of users

No matchmaking algorithm

Victoria Milan promises a safe, anonymous, and confidential dating experience. It prioritizes discreet dating above all else and includes various features that maximize anonymity. To maintain confidentiality, Victoria Milan uses 256-bit encryption, Amazon web services, Norton by Symantec, and SSL Trust. This dating site has more than six million users. Most of its members are from European countries including Poland, Sweden, and others. However, it does include members from across the globe. Signing up for VictoriaMilan takes about three to five minutes. It is free to join and requires a valid email address for verification purposes. After that, users can answer a few short questions and upload photos, etc. Victoria Milan has a basic membership that allows members to visit profiles, send winks and add favorites. To perform other tasks like messaging other users, basic members need to upgrade to a premium membership plan. Premium Plans include a three-month, six-month, or 12-month plan.

Includes various features for anonymous dating

Uses a system to ensure your credit card information is safe

Has more than six million users

No 1-month premium subscription plan

A Premium subscription is hard to cancel

Most users are in Europe which can prove difficult to meet in real life.

Elite Singles focuses more on intelligent matchmaking by bringing young professionals together. Most of the members on this dating platform have an above-average education. Members include lawyers, doctors, and others. New members can create a new account for free. They will need to answer a few questions to help the site find a compatible partner. The personality test takes around 20 minutes and consists of diverse questions. After this, Elite Singles gives recommendations for matches. They provide three to seven matches per day. Users can also use the "have you met feature" to find professional singles on their own. New members can also test the site for free. However, there's only so much you can do without paying. Only premium professional members enjoy all that Elite Singles has to offer. Pros

All members have a college education or higher

Uses a personality test to find matches

Unlimited messaging for premium members

Need to verify new members' information

Information can take some time to verify

The test may take a long time to answer

The site eHarmony is for people looking for a serious commitment. It has millions of success stories resulting in marriage. This is thanks to its thoughtful matchmaking 29-dimension matching system that finds potential matches. Although signing up is a lengthy process, it all pays off in the end. The questionnaire covers a wide range of topics including relationship preferences, lifestyle preferences, etc. This is to ensure you get the best matches possible. Related: eHarmony Review The site has a free membership that provides members with endless matches. In addition, free members can initialize conversation by sending smiles, greetings, and icebreakers. On the other hand, premium members have access to in-depth communication like video chats, etc. Pros:

Tons of success stories

29- dimension matching system

Free membership with endless matches

Lengthy process

Free membership isn't effective

Some fake profiles

Match Match consists of members of all sexual orientations. It is an ally to the LGBTQ+community and is the best option for same-sex matches. The site boasts about facilitating more dates, relationships, and marriages than any other dating site. Related: Top 7 Gay Dating Sites Match members are high-earning individuals. At least 91% of its members have a college degree. Member age ranges from 24 to 53 years old. The site caters to those who are actively seeking “the one.” Singles can create a profile and browse matches for free. However, they will need to upgrade their membership to send messages and build one on one connections. Subscriptions help the dating site screen its membership. It keeps the site free from fake accounts and scammers. This ensures that all the members are on the same wavelength and looking to meet someone special. Pros: Members include high-earning individuals

91% of members have a college degree

Can browse matches for free Cons:

Cannot send a message with the free trial

Inactive free users

Lack of transparency in payment and subscriptions

Silver Singles Elite singles over 50-years-old will be happy to know that there is a dating site that caters specifically to them. Silver Singles is an online dating site for mature men and women. All of the members here are aged 50 or older. It consists of over 50,000 monthly paying members. This includes senior singles from the U.S., Australia, Germany, France, Canada, and the U.K. Divorcees, widows, and other singles over 50-years-old use Silver Singles to find a suitable match. Registration is easy and requires an email address. New members will also need to take the personality test. They will receive three to seven matches daily. Moreover, Silver Singles provide some excellent profile tips to create the perfect profile. Related: 10 Best Senior Dating Sites New members have the option to use Silver Singles for free or pay for a membership. Free members get matches but that's it. To view photos and send messages to other members, new members need to pay. Pros: Uses a personality test for better matches

Easy registration

Can check out matches for free Cons:

The personality test is a bit long

Free members have no access to premium features

Need to subscribe to message members

Christian Mingle Christian Mingle is for elite Christian singles who are looking for people of the same faith to date. It has more than 15 million members and about 1 million visitors per month. The majority of its members range from age 20 to their early 40's. Signing up requires an email address or Facebook account. Members need to input their details and upload up to six photos. From there on, they can search for singles or check out the matches the site recommends. Christian Mingle offers a free membership that allows members to see other members' profiles and pictures and receive matches. However, to send messages and enjoy privacy features like anonymous growth, etc, members need to buy a premium subscription. Subscriptions include a one, three, and six-month plan. Subscribing to the three-month plan will save you more than purchasing a subscription every month. Meanwhile, subscribing to the six-month plan saves you the most money. Pros:

Suggests matches

Free membership

Great privacy features

The search function is problematic

Glitchy mobile app

Auto-renewal of subscription

Coffee Meets Bagel Coffee Meets Bagel is an elite dating app with the most unique name on this list. Every day the app sends a list of potential matches at noon. The app uses an algorithm that takes the details users input to curate matches (bagels). Creating a profile is easy as members just need to log in with Facebook or their mobile number to register. Coffee Meets Bagel even has ice breaker lines that members can use to start a conversation with other members. There are also game nights and coffee video dates that allow members to date virtually before meeting up. Users can increase the number of matches they see by making in-app purchases. They'll need to purchase "coffee beans" which is the currency the app uses. Subscription to premium membership gets users monthly profile boosts, a chance to send more likes, and 15% off bean purchases. Pros:

A unique way of dating

Sample icebreakers to help you start a conversation with other users

Video chat feature

Only five matches per day

More females than males

The matching algorithm is not as effective as some

Elite dating sites like The League connect people with similar interests to find the perfect match. It is a great elite dating site for anyone looking for long-term relationships and serious relationships. However, to sign up, new users need to apply and have reviewers have a look at their applications. If the reviewers approve, users then need to connect their account with their Facebook and LinkedIn. Although this site requires Facebook and LinkedIn, there's no need to worry as the site blocks friends and colleagues from seeing your membership. This means users will not receive matches of people they know. Members can set their dating preferences by age, height, distance, education, religion, and more. The League uses this information to provide five to seven matches daily. Members receive their quality matches every day at 5 p.m. The League has a few different monthly subscriptions at different prices. Plans include the basic membership plan, an owner membership plan, and an investor membership plan. Members who subscribe to any one of these plans skip the verification waiting period.

Has a verification process

Safety features

Users that subscribe to a plan skip the verification waiting period.

Not available in all locations

Expensive

Have to wait until the reviewers approve an application to join

Luxy Luxy is a high-end dating website where highly successful single women and men connect. According to Luxy, almost 42% of its members are millionaires. The site verifies this by requesting a recent driver's license and tax return as part of the sign-up process. Becoming a part of this elite dating site isn't easy as only 30% of applicants get approved. The reviewers at Luxy take 24 hours to review applications. To increase chances of approval, applications should include a complete profile, a great profile picture, and credentials. In keeping with their safety protocols, Luxy automatically screens profile content and messages. It allows members to report other users if their behavior is unsuitable. Luxy provides exceptional customer service and is available 24/7 to address any issues or concerns users have. Joining Luxy is free and these members can view other users' profiles, send messages, and swipe to match. They also offer subscription plans that unlock a ton of exclusive features. Pros:

Almost 42% of members are millionaires

Has a review process for new applicants

24/7 customer support

A niche dating site so fewer users

Focuses solely on income so many miss approval by a small margin

Pricey subscription plans

