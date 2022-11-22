10 Best Sugar Daddy UK Sites to Try in 2023

Sugar dating sites have gained popularity in the UK recently. If you're interested in sugar dating, there are a ton of different sites and apps to choose from.
We have compiled a list of the best sugar daddy UK sites to try in 2023:
- Seeking.com - Best high-end, elite dating service
- Sugardaddy.com - Best for sugar daddy relationships
- WhatsYourPrice - Best for speeding up the online dating process
- EliteSingles - Best for mutually beneficial relationships
- MissTravel - Best for travel dating
- EstablishedMen - Best for mature men
- Sudy - Best sugar daddy app
- Reddit Sugar Lifestyle Forum - Best for sharing experiences about sugar relationships
- Sugar Search - Best sugar dating site for women
- Sugar Daddy For Me - Best for worldwide sugar dating
If you want to know more about sugar dating, we have curated a list of the best sugar daddy dating sites. This article can help you decide which sugar daddy site is best to find a sugar dating relationship.
Seeking.com - Best high-end, elite dating service
Seeking.com was established for elite singles looking for a relationship. Most users on this dating site are direct and clear about their interests, preferences, and dating goals.
Seeking.com aims to help members by finding compatible matches that align with their personal expectations and lifestyles. They do not want users to settle for anything less than they deserve. That's why they provide the most elite dating service on this list.
Creating an account on Seeking is easy, and the site interface is user-friendly, which is perfect even for those who are not tech-savvy.
Members go through a verification process prior to account activation. This helps to ensure everyone on the site is who they say they are.
Pricing
To become a verified member of Seeking, you may need to pay $50 for a background check. They also have premium membership packages: 1 month: $90/month, 3 months: $80/month, and 6 months: $70/month.
Pros
- Real-time messaging feature available
- You can video call potential partners
- Wide variety of partner options from different walks of life
- All members are verified by Seeking
Cons
- A large selection of profiles can get overwhelming
Sugardaddy.com - Best for sugar daddy relationships
Sugardaddy.com is one of the top sugar daddy sites available in the UK. This sugar dating site emphasizes sugar dating relationships that empower the sugar dating lifestyle. Users of the site get to experience fun and excitement while looking for a traditional sugar relationship.
For ladies, this site is great because it is geared toward sugar-dating relationships and there are a ton of attractive men who are genuine and serious about the sugar-dating lifestyle.
For sugar daddies who are single and ready to mingle, this platform can help you find attractive women and someone to spend more time with.
Pricing
Sugardaddy.com uses a credit system where users buy credit packs to unlock the premium features of the site. For example, it costs 10 credits to unlock a conversation or unlock a secret album.
These credits are purchased in bundles of 100, 500, and 1000 (100 credits cost $59, 500 credits cost $169, and 1000 credits cost $289).
Pros
- Video verification process to ensure that you are talking to real people
- Easy-to-use interface
- You can upload public and private photos and videos
Cons
- Only available in 4 countries (US, UK, Australia, and Canada)
EliteSingles - Best for mutually beneficial relationships
EliteSingles is one of the best sugar dating sites that lives up to its name. Users of this site claim to be more established in life and have earned high levels of education.
There are plenty of high-quality single members on this sugar daddy website. Most are smart and driven professionals that aren't looking to play games.
EliteSingles has a high-tech matching system that matches people based on their personal preferences. The site also has data encryption and security safeguards that will protect your information and data.
This sugar daddy website also features a user-friendly platform and quality customer support that can help you if you're new to the site.
Pricing
You can get additional features from EliteSingles if you pay for a premium subscription. They have 3 membership types to choose from: (1) Premium Classic which costs $59.95, (2) Premium Light which costs $173.85, and (3) Premium Comfort which costs $269.70.
Pros
- Available in the US and 25 more countries
- Partnered with CitySwoon to offer in-person dating events
- Offers "have you met" feature
Cons
- Limited free trial, but affordable pricing
WhatsYourPrice - Best for speeding up the online dating process
WhatsYourPrice is an online dating site that has helped men and women find relationships and exciting dating experiences.
When creating an account on WhatsYourPrice, you will be required to fill out the basics of your profile and upload a photo. Once you sign up, you are immediately taken to the member dashboard and you can start to look at your match options.
Price
It's free to create an account on this sugar dating site. No subscription is required. However, you do need credits to unlock different features like being able to chat with your match. Purchasing 100 credits will cost $50, 500 credits cost $150, and 1000 credits cost $250.
Pros
- Free to create an account
- Doesn't take a lot of time to sign up
Cons
- You need to purchase credits to access all features
MissTravel - Best for travel dating
This sugar dating site is perfect for those who love to travel and explore the world. MissTravel allows you to connect with users from different walks of life from all over the globe.
This site even gives you the option to input a list of trips that you wish to go on and search for trips that other members are interested in or are already scheduled to go on.
MissTravel helps you to travel to your dream destination and share it with someone who also loves to travel.
Pricing
Membership prices for MissTravel depend on how long you want your subscription to be. A 1-month premium membership costs $59.99/month, a 3-month premium membership costs $54.99/month, and a 6-month premium membership costs $49.99/month.
Pros
- User-friendly interface
- Combines travel with online dating
- Wide selection of partners from a diverse background
Cons
- A paid membership is required to access all features, but the packages are affordable
EstablishedMen - Best for mature men
This sugar dating website is for mature men who are looking for ladies. EstablishedMen is a great option for men who are seeking adventurous and fun relationships.
The site is easy to use, even for those who are not tech-savvy. Since the platform is so straightforward, EstablishedMen is definitely worth a try.
Plus, women can sign up and create an account for free, ensuring there is a wide selection of partners to choose from.
Pricing
The cost of a subscription depends on the length of your membership. If you pick a 1-month membership, it will cost you $79. For a 3-month membership, it costs $147. Lastly, for a 6-month membership, it costs $300.
Pros
- Women don't have to pay for a membership
- Perfect site for anyone who's looking for an open-minded, romantic adventure
Cons
- There is no mobile app, but the website is easy to navigate on mobile devices
Sudy - Best sugar daddy app
Sudy is a sugar dating app that provides matches based on personal preferences. This is good for those who are looking for a modern sugar-dating relationship.
It's easy to download the app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. Sudy has an intuitive platform that makes it simple to find compatible matches.
If you are someone who wants to venture outside the world of traditional dating, Sudy is a great option. After all, it is the best sugar daddy dating app for those who want to find mutually beneficial relationships.
Pricing
Members of "Premium Daddy" plans have 3 different options to choose from: 1 month costs $69.99, 3 months cost $169.99, and 6 months cost $249.99. Meanwhile, "Premium Baby" accounts cost $14.99 for 1 month, $34.99 for 3 months, and $49.99 for 6 months.
Pros
- Available for iOS and Android users
- Free trial available
- Best sugar daddy UK app
Cons
- Users can only swipe for a limited amount of time
Reddit Sugar Lifestyle Forum - Best for sharing experiences about sugar relationships
Sugar Lifestyle Forum, also known as SLF, is a Reddit forum for men and women to share their experiences about sugar dating relationships and the sugar dating lifestyle.
Sugar babies can learn from the experiences of others. This is also helpful for those who are new to the sugar-dating lifestyle.
For sugar daddies, it is an avenue where you can talk about the dynamics of sugar relationships. These experiences serve as a guide for others on the site.
Pricing
Reddit's Sugar Lifestyle Forum is completely free and you can access it anytime as long as you are at least 18 years old.
Pros
- A place to share stories and gain knowledge about sugar dating
- Lots of freedom to express and share
Cons
- Not a full-fledged sugar daddy dating site
Sugar Search - Best sugar dating site for women
Sugar Search is one of the best sugar dating sites where members can find mature men or ladies. This is the perfect site for those who are newly interested in the sugar dating lifestyle.
Sugar Search allows you to browse through many profiles, so you can find people who are available for either online or local relationships. If you find someone you like, you can use the live chat feature to communicate.
This site is user-friendly and easy to navigate. Creating an account is free, and it should only take a couple of minutes to complete the sign-up process.
Pricing
This sugar dating site offers the following membership options:
- Platinum Membership: $39.95 per month
- Platinum Membership + Full Contact: $54.90 per month
- Diamond Membership: $44.95 per month
- Diamond Membership + Full Contact: $59.90 per month
Pros
- Easy-to-use interface
- Live chat feature
Cons
- You might need to pay for some additional features
Sugar Daddy For Me - Best for worldwide sugar dating
Sugar Daddy For Me is one of the best online sugar sites for sugar daddies and babies alike. What's better, it is available all over the world.
This sugar dating website features a "weekend planner" for members to use. You will then have the ability to let other users know about your plans for the week and when you are available. The "weekend planner" feature cuts confusion and makes communication easy.
The site also caters to people who are looking for mutually beneficial relationships. It allows mature men to connect with ladies, boasting over 2000 daily visits and 500,000 monthly online members.
Pricing
You can pay for different membership plans on this site:
- Silver Membership:$39.95 per month
- Silver Membership + Total Access: $54.90 per month
- Gold Membership: $44.95 per month
- Gold Membership + Total Access: $59.90 per month
Pros
- Easy-to-navigate platform
- You can see the total number of people online
- Unique "weekend planner" feature
Cons
- Only available as a website
What Is Sugar Daddy Dating?
Sugar daddy dating, also known as a sugar dating relationship, is a dating practice where two people have a mutually beneficial relationship.
How To Be a Sugar Baby Online?
Here are some tips on how to be a sugar baby in the online world:
- Choose the best sugar dating website or app where you can find a sugar daddy that you're compatible with.You can reference the sites we have mentioned above.
- Put your best foot forward in creating your profile. Use the best pictures of yourself and make your bio detailed. The more info, the better!
- It's very important that you indicate that you're looking for online sugar dating.
- If you find a sugar daddy that you like, try chatting with them. Hopefully, you two will hit it off!
How Do I Get a Sugar Daddy?
To get a sugar daddy, try looking online. Signing up for sugar daddy dating sites and apps is your best chance to find like-minded individuals that you're compatible with. If you are determined to get a sugar daddy, you should be able to find one on one of the sites mentioned above.
Here are some helpful tips for getting a sugar daddy:
- Know what you are looking for and look at the right places (sugar daddy dating apps or sugar dating sites). You can ask your friends too!
- Be persistent during your search. Finding the right sugar daddy may take some time.
- Make sure you tell your sugar daddy of your needs and be clear about what you're looking for in the relationship.
How Do I Become a Sugar Baby?
Women from different walks of life can become sugar babies.
Here are some tips on how to become a sugar baby:
- Understand how sugar dating works. It's important to know how babies engage in sugar-dating relationships. When you understand how it works, you can set clear expectations for yourself.
- Look for the best sugar daddy dating sites or sugar daddy dating apps. Find ones that are trustworthy. Lucky for you, we've got an entire list of reputable sugar daddy websites and apps mentioned above.
- Get a premium subscription to sugar dating apps or sugar daddy websites. Although many sugar dating sites are free, having a premium account makes you stand out more.
- Create a good dating profile.
- Establish boundaries within your sugar relationship.
- If you ever decide to meet in person, make sure that you meet in a public place. While there are so many benefits to being a sugar baby, it's also important to prioritize your safety.
How We Choose the Right Sugar Daddy Site in the UK
We have made sure that all of the best sugar daddy sites from this list are trustworthy and give you the experience that you are looking for. We want our readers to have the best experience possible.
Aside from that, we also considered a lot of factors such as site reputation, reviews, feedback from users, ease of use and navigation, as well as subscription prices.
What it’s like for daddies
For sugar daddies that have a busy lifestyle and are too preoccupied to engage in traditional dating relationships, using sugar dating sites are helpful in finding the partner that they are looking for.
A sugar dating relationship can be fulfilled online or in person. Knowing that your schedule is tight, sugar-baby relationships can be flexible. You don't have to be in contact all the time, but you can still enjoy the fun and excitement of having dates.
The apps and sites on this list are easy to navigate and user-friendly, so you will not have a hard time looking for a potential partner.
What it’s like for babies
Sugar babies benefit by having someone who can support them and their needs. Having a sugar daddy can help in providing you with the lifestyle that you want.
Aside from that, you also have someone to connect with emotionally. Oftentimes, sugar daddies can provide sugar babies with support, wisdom, and emotional guidance.
Tips on How To Be a Good Sugar Baby
Here are some tips on how to be a good sugar baby:
- Be intelligent: Being intelligent means having the capacity to understand your partner on a deeper level. This can help to solve problems within the relationship.
- Be attractive: This doesn't mean that you have to look like a supermodel, but you just have to know how to carry yourself in a manner that is attractive.
- Have fun: A sugar daddy genuinely appreciates someone who knows how to have fun. Having creative ideas helps in maintaining a good relationship. You can find ways to break from the usual pattern of interacting with your sugar daddy.
- Be smart: A modern sugar baby is someone who is smart when dating online. For example, being smart when using sugar baby sites or sugar daddy dating apps means only going on ones with a good reputation. Sugar babies must be smart when it comes to finding their potential sugar daddy, appealing to them, maintaining the relationship, and even making sure of their own safety.
- Sense of humor: Sugar daddy relationships are not all serious. You can also have a sense of humor, converse freely, and get to know one another on a deeper level. It's fun to crack a joke here and there to break the ice. Remember that sugar-daddy relationships also involve an emotional aspect. Having someone that can make you laugh is beneficial for both of you and the relationship.
- Be adventurous and exciting: Sugar babies can be adventurous and exciting. It's nice to take the relationship one step further when you indulge in other activities aside from dates and calls.
- Watch your physique: Having a good physique means looking physically good. This will also make you feel good about yourself and may even change the way you present yourself to your sugar daddy.
- Be up for anything: If you are someone who's always busy and can't find time to rest, then you may not be a good fit to become a sugar baby.
Best Sugar Daddy Sites FAQs
Here are some frequently asked questions about sugar daddy dating sites:
Why Is It Called A Sugar Daddy?
The phrase "sugar daddy" comes from the words "sugar", which is slang for sweet, and "daddy" which is a term to describe a mature man.
What Sugar Daddy Sites Are Free?
The sugar daddy sites that offer free versions are Seeking.com, Sugardaddy.com, WhatsYourPrice, EliteSingles, MissTravel, EstablishedMen, Sudy, Sugarsearch.com, and SugarLifestyleForum.
All these sites are accessible and you can create an account for free, however, to make use of additional features you might have to pay for a subscription.
How Can I Find a Sugar Daddy Online?
You can find a sugar daddy online through sugar daddy dating sites or sugar daddy apps. There are many options for you to choose from in our list above.
Are Sugar Daddy Sites Legit?
Yes, sugar daddy sites on this list are legit. They make sure to verify the identities of their members.
Final Thoughts
It's easier to find connections and relationships nowadays thanks to the advancements in technology. You can now find a relationship online, and if you're interested in sugar daddy dating relationships, this article contains the best collection of sugar dating sites for sugar daddies and sugar babies alike. Remember to only use sugar daddy websites that verify the members, and have a good reputation.
Overall, engaging in the sugar dating lifestyle can be beneficial for both members of the relationship. Have fun looking for your next partner!