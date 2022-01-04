Best Hentai Sites: Games, Streaming & Manga to Try

If you're a fan of anime-influenced animations, then there's a good chance you've heard of the term hentai.

Hentai is a Japanese word that loosely translates to "perversion" or "abnormality" in English. However, hentai is now commonly used as a slang word and has gained different interpretations across the globe.

Although there are varying hentai definitions, given its mature connotation, those new to uncensored hentai comics and hentai videos are generally surprised by this raw Japanese content.

But, hentai videos can provide more sexual fulfillment than traditional porn sites. There's a different level of imagination and expertise that isn't found anywhere else. So, you may be wondering where to start. After all these days we even have access to VR porn services.

In this article, we're going to give you the best hentai sites to try out.

Nutaku - Best hentai site for games Nutaku is one of those hentai sites that's all about gaming. Various games are available to play - including MMO, RPG, gay games, strategy, puzzle, dating sim, card, and more.





If you're looking for something more interactive, rather than only visual, this is the perfect hentai site for you.

This hentai game hosting website features thousands of options from developers worldwide. There is a nice mix of totally free games and ones that require payment beforehand.

Whether you prefer free streaming or something more premium, this is a great site to explore. We can guarantee that you will find something that you like.



C*nt Wars - Best for language customizations

that you can find anywhere on the internet. It is a card game, where you'll put together a group who will fight your enemies on your behalf. Trust us; it’s so much fun to play. C*nt Wars isn't like the classic online adult games

The Cont Wars website is easy to navigate and has a great design. You can pop in and out whenever you want. Creating an account is entirely free, and there are no obligations required once you start playing.

Since users are playing worldwide, the platform offers language customizations for members from different countries. With a large international community, this feature is needed.

Keep in mind - there is only one requirement to play. You must be 18 years old, considering the site contains exceptionally explicit adult content.



Hentai Heroes

a thrilling platform that offers multiple games within the same universe. Each game has different goals and actions that determine the overall plot. Whichever game you decide to play, you will be able to find several characters that are ready to fulfill all of your desires. Hentai Heroes is

Some games are free to play, and others require you to pay. All prices are fair and relatively inexpensive. The ones that cost more will have additional features.

The security system on this hentai website is exceptionally safe as well. You can rest assured knowing all your personal information is protected while streaming videos and playing games.



Fap Titans - Best for premium elements

battle game with various elements. It is an online adult game with an exciting plot at the center - you fight monsters with a naughty girl by your side the entire time. Fap Titans is a

Although some of the advanced features are paid, it's free to sign up for an account with Fap Titans. You can also use the website for free and even play for free (when using basic features). And you don't have to share any personal information during the registration process. Your identity and other essential details are completely protected.

As Fap Titans continue to develop, it's gaining a lot of fans from all over the globe. The graphics are incredible, and the user interface is convenient and straightforward to use.



Check out Fap Titans Hentai - Best for premium elements Many people within the community believe that the hentai content released in the past is superior to the comics coming out nowadays. That's why they are turning to Hentai.

Hentai is one of the most popular hentai sites because it features an epic library of some of the best hentai series and movies that have ever come out. Not to mention, this site also offers more recent titles in addition to the hentai classics.

Hentai membership fees are incredibly cheap, going as low as $1 for some plans. And the most expensive memberships only cost up to $34.

After signing up for an account, you will access an impressive selection of movies. You can download them onto your desktop computer or mobile device, meaning you can watch hentai videos offline as well.





Smutstone - Best for individuals looking to develop card skills Smutstone is an online website that provides tons of funs If you want to relax uniquely, check out the site's erotic card game. It's an exciting game that has an exciting plot and impressive visuals. Not only does it help you develop your card skills and strategies, but Smutstone does it in a excited engaging way. This game launched back in 2017 and has gained massive popularity since. It attracts thousands of new visitors every week, which is unusual compared to other games available online.

Not to mention, this is a free site, including the games. No traps are forcing you to pay more than you intended. The only things you need to pay for are the unique, premium features. But these add-ons are entirely optional.



C*** Empire offers hentai and cartoon and several gaming options. The videos are numerous, well-produced, and very engaging for viewers. All animated videos are much more entertaining than traditional sites.

There is a section known as 'Gameplay,’ where users must build an empire, have it torn down, and then build it back up even better. You must manage your resources and time accordingly.

Once you complete the dedicated levels, you will unlock gifts along the way. There are also a bunch of subtasks to complete, and once you do, you will move on to the next section.



EroGames - Best for people looking for a variety of hentai manga titles

your traditional Japanese hentai site. It provides the best of both worlds - featuring adult comics and hentai games in one dedicated spot. EroGames is not

Essentially, developers who make hentai videos and artists specializing in cartoons upload their work to this premium hentai site and sell it to users like you.

You can purchase the site's online currency with your credit card. Those tokens are then used to access hentai adult games and videos. Signing up for an account is entirely free, but you will get charged to view any uncensored content.

There is also a large selection of hentai comics available within Er**Games’s resource library. You can sort through hundreds of titles from pro creators located worldwide.



HentaiHaven - Best for fans of free hentai adult videos If you're looking for some free hentai adult content, look no further than HentaiHaven (previously known as HentaiHaven.org).

This anime page offers short clips and full episodes from fan-favorite series. Plus, most are great quality videos, ranging from HD to Full HD. You can easily adjust the quality settings and download videos for free if you're interested in offline viewings.

Hundreds of adult videos and popular series are available on this website, including Amakano, Gakuen, Idol Sister, Mother Knows Breast, Spocon, and more.

HentaiHaven offers an unmatched hentai community other than the plethora of videos. You can connect with other active users and bond over your shared anime porn passions. There is also an option to leave comments on videos.



nHentai.net - Best for searching multiple terms at the same time