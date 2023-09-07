6 Best Foot Fetish Sites: Top Websites To Buy and Sell Feet Pics

Attention, foot lovers!
2023 Best Foot Fetish Sites To Buy and Sell Feet Pics, Videos, and Toys
You can buy and sell feet pics, or even order feet toys on the websites listed below. Find out which of these best foot fetish sites can satisfy your needs.
1. FeetFinder: Best Foot Fetish Website Overall
Pros
- Free sign up
- Verified foot models and sellers
- Feet content search functionality
- Top security foot fetish site
- Merch for feet enthusiasts
Cons
- Convulsive site interface
- Body fluids are not allowed
Pricing
- Free sign-up for buyers
- $3.99–$14.99 a month for sellers
Taking the #1 spot on our list of the best foot fetish sites to buy and sell feet picks is none other than FeetFinder.
With around 3.2 million monthly traffic, FeetFinder is definitely an all-time favorite among feet enthusiasts.
This platform offers a variety of top-grade feet pics and videos that cater to all tastes. It has a huge array of categories in the foot fetish niche — nylon, soles, tattoos, nail polish, high heels, and even dirty feet.
The best part? It also offers feet content that shows the face of its foot model!
Thousands of mouth-watering foot photos await you in FeetFinder. But you don’t need to endlessly browse its vast collection just to find the feet content you like the most.
With its custom search field, you can simply enter your desired content and find it in a heartbeat. For instance, if you want to indulge in some silky-smooth feet with lotion, just enter “lotion” in the field and let your eyes feast on their thrilling lotion feet content.
Read our in-depth FeetFinder review.
It’s absolutely free to join FeetFinder for buying feet pics. You can browse thousands of salivating, sexy feet even with a free account. The only time you need to pay is when you access exclusive foot content.
But if you’re selling your feet pics, you must pay at least $3.99 monthly. On top of that, you need to be ID verified to ensure that only genuine sellers are doing business here.
FeetFinder’s seller policy might be a little tiresome, but it’s all worth it once you start selling pictures of foot fetishes here. With its massive online community of feet enthusiasts, it’s just a matter of days to earn loads of $$$ here.
2. Feet4Cash: Top Fetish Site To Sell Feet Pictures
Pros
- HD quality feet images
- Low seller withdrawal requirement
- Immersive VR viewing experience
- Many categories in the foot fetish niche
- Earn 50% on every transaction
Cons
- No hardcore, kinky feet content
- No celebrity feet photos
Pricing
- Free for feet pic sellers and buyers
- 50% of the seller’s revenue goes to site
Sell your feet pics now on our #2 pick, Feet4Cash, one of the models’ favorite fetish sites to generate revenue.
For over 15 years, Feet4Cash has provided exclusive foot content for all foot lovers worldwide. With its effective foot micro-niche targeting strategy, this foot fetish site also helped a great deal of people selling feet pics skyrocket their careers and earnings.
Feet4Cash will be your new friend if you’re planning to sell your feet pics. Unlike other fetish sites, it’s free to start selling feet pictures here. It also has a low minimum payout requirement of $150.
But here’s the catch — 50% of every transaction you earn in Feet4Cash goes to the site. This is still a win-win case for our feet models, knowing that there’s no recurring payment they’ll make monthly.
Now for our dear foot fetishists.
Feet4Cash is an online platform dedicated solely to the pleasure of foot lovers. Hence, all uploaded feet pics and videos here are in HD. Every model selling feet pics must take their photos using high-resolution camera devices.
You’ll never miss a beat in every feet content, as every detail is crisp and clear — from feet wrinkles to minute skin spots.
3. Fun With Feet: Top Site for Buying Feet Pictures
Pros
- Join for free
- Read insightful foot fetish blogs
- Tons of exclusive, customized feet content
- Legit and genuine feet pic sellers
- Search filters available
Cons
- Cannot talk to sellers outside the site
- Occasional glitches in the site
Pricing
- For Buyers: Free registration
- For Sellers: $9.99 for 3 months / $14.99 for 6 months
Many people are buying feet pics on different sites, but do they get their money’s worth?
No one knows. But buying feet pics in our #3 pick, Fun With Feet, is surely worth the $$$.
With over 28 foot fetish niche categories on the platform, there’s a great deal of high-quality content you can pick here.
Do you want to fap on some hairy, granny feet, or maybe some naughty-themed feet? Or are you into something with jewelry and footwear ornaments? Whatever feet content you love, you can find it on this foot fetish website.
Fun With Feet’s foot fetish section thrives with its plethora of feet content selections. But to help you find your desired content quickly and easily, there are search filters and category tags available.
Are you craving to view a standard foot pic with high heels? Just filter out “high heels” and pick the feet images that tickle your fancy.
It’s free to register at Fun With Feet, if you’re a buyer. But if your goal is selling your feet pics and earning some bucks, there’s a required monthly payment.
Here’s more — if you wish to learn more about this peculiar kink, there’s a lot of free blogs on this platform covering the foot fetish subject. More related articles are also available here if you’re planning to sell your feet pics here.
Fun With Feet’s community oriented approach makes their visitors keep coming back. They place the pleasure and enjoyment of their clients as their main objective.
4. FeetRecords: First-rate Quality Foot Pictures
Pros
- Affordable high-quality feet pics and videos
- Buy pre-made or custom feet content
- Official IG handle for free feet pics
- Pics from top foot fetish photographers
- Exclusive dollar feet magazine
Cons
- No free feet images on the website
- Limited content with foot models’ faces
Pricing
- Pre-made content starts at $9
- 20 custom pictures or 5-min video for $55
Another one of the best foot fetish websites you should look out for is FeetRecords. This platform leads in providing steaming hot pre-made and custom feet pics and videos.
Launched in 2018, FeetRecords quickly made its way to the list of the best foot fetish sites thanks to its models and photographers, who know how to satisfy their loyal foot fetishist supporters.
For as low as $9, you can enjoy feet albums with a variety of delightful feet images — pedicured feet, tattooed feet, old feet, and wet feet, to name a few.
FeetRecords is also one of the top fetish websites to get custom feet content. You can chat with your favorite feet pic sellers here and request dollar feet quality content for only $55.
Buying feet pics doesn’t end here. You must also try availing yourself of their foot fetish magazines, which contain the most aesthetic shots of tasty, sexy feet pics on this platform.
No money? No problem.
You can still indulge in dollar feet quality content of FeetRecords on their Instagram page. Access this online social networking site for free and enjoy foot photos and videos anytime!
FeetRecords top models usually upload pictures here that are of the same quality as their paid content in the website.
5. Foot-Fetish Toys: Top-Quality Toys for Feet Lovers
Pros
- Lots of reviews from previous buyers
- Astounding toys for foot fetishes
- Super-realistic feet doll replicas
- Receive toys via discreet delivery
- Safe and reliable platform to buy toys
Cons
- Outdated confusing site
- No free foot photos on the platform
- Toys are quite costly
Pricing
- Cost of toys starts at $150
Most foot fetish websites are for selling and buying feet pics. But did you know that there are also sites that give foot lovers a more realistic experience through high-quality foot fetish toys?
Yes, you heard it right! One of which is Foot-Fetish Toys.
Spoil yourself with the life-size, hyper-realistic toys of this platform. Since 2005, Foot-Fetish has been a secure platform to purchase toys molded from the real feet of their 40+ foot models.
Upon ordering a foot toy from this website, you’ll receive it in 7 to 10 days right in front of your doorstep. The delivery is discreet, so no one of your neighbors will discover your dirty little secret.
Unfortunately, Foot-Fetish Toys’ products are not cheap. The most affordable toy here costs around $150, which is definitely painful in the pocket.
But don’t worry, you get your money’s worth here since their toys are replicas of your favorite foot models. This website tries its best to imitate every aspect of the model’s feet, down to their odor and shape.
The only downside of this platform (for us) is its outdated site design. Upon visiting their webpage, it feels like we’ve time-traveled back to 2010 because of its archaic web layout.
But don’t let that stop you! Foot-fetish Toys’ website might be stuck in time, but its products are undeniably innovative.
6. Silicone Feet: Best Among Foot Fetish Websites for Silicone Feet Toys
Pros
- Handcrafted silicone feet toys
- Discreet and reliable toy delivery
- 24/7 customer service
- Ultra-realistic silicone toys
- Search toys according to category
Cons
- Does not sell feet pics
- Feet toys are pricey
- Only silicone-based toys
Pricing
- $90 to $300 (depending on foot fetish toy)
Soft, jelly, and tasty — do you want your erect foot-loving meat to feel these sensations?
Avail toys from Silicone Feet, one of the top foot fetish websites for ultra-realistic feet replicas.
Silicone Feet makes replicas that accurately capture every aspect of the human feet. From foot wrinkles to skin texture, mass, and even spots and colors, this website got them on point.
All the toys they sell are silicone-based, so your skin will not be irritated once they touch your body. In addition, they’re also porous and water-proof, so you can enjoy them whether in bed or in the bathroom.
Three kinds of foot replicas are available in Silicone Feet. The most affordable one is Platinum, which has average accuracy feet texture. Next is Super Platinum, with increased accuracy of skin texture, wrinkles, and veins.
The most realistic is Perfect, a replica that almost feels like a real foot — capturing every crucial detail down to the smallest ones.
Just like Foot-Fetish Toys, it takes at least 7 days to receive toys in your home. It’s a discreet door-to-door delivery, so no one will know about your lewd fantasies and desires.
While their toys are perfectly safe and high-quality, Silicone Feet’s customer service is always up 24/7 to address your concerns in case you have one.
We also commend the Silicone Feet site’s user-friendly design. Aside from being aesthetically pleasing, it’s also well-organized and intuitive. The website allows you to shop for toys according to category so you can find your desired sculpture quick and easy.
Best Foot Fetish Sites - FAQs
Do you have any questions about foot fetish sites? Whether you’re interested in buying and selling feet pics, or even ordering toys, here are some of the most common questions you need to know:
What Are the Best Foot Fetish Websites?
Some of the best foot fetish websites are FeetFinder and Feet4Cash. Whether you’re planning to buy or sell feet pics, these sites got you covered.
If you’re a fan of foot fetishes, you will enjoy their plethora of softcore and hardcore feet content. On the other hand, if you’re interested in selling your feet pics here, they have a model-friendly system in place to give you a headstart in your career.
What Is the Best Site for Selling Your Feet Pics?
The best site to sell feet pics is Feet4Cash. This is one of the top feet fetish websites that helps feet pics worldwide connect with people who love to buy the type of content they create.
Feet4Cash also doesn’t require models to pay anything to sign up or to sell content monthly. This website only takes 50% of their transaction earnings. In addition to that, they also have a low withdrawal requirement of $150.
What Is the Best Foot Fetish Site for Buying Feet Pics?
The best foot fetish site for buying feet pics is FeetFinder. It has a great deal of exceptional content for people with this unconventional fetish. Their images are high-resolution and well-made, which makes this website almost like a stock photo website (albeit for pretty feet only).
Fun with Feet is also a great place to buy feet pics and videos. This platform offers more than 28 foot fetish categories to choose from, so you can buy something that fits your preferences.
Where To Find Potential Buyers of Feet Pics?
Foot Fetish Websites such as FeetFinder, Feet4Cash, and FeetRecords are the best places to find potential buyers of foot pics. Selling feet pictures here is easy because a lot of feet enthusiasts here are ready to buy content that they're sexually interested in.
Is Selling Pictures of Feet Legal?
Yes, selling pictures of feet is legal in most jurisdictions. Note that selling images of your feet is not pornographic or sexual in nature, so it’s totally natural to make this business a legal one. Furthermore, sites for selling foot pics are also legal since they’re selling content that is judicially legal.
How To Maintain a Dollar Feet Quality Content?
To maintain a dollar feet quality content, make sure that it’s highly demanded by the foot fetish community. In other words, a dollar feet holds relevance and prominence, which makes it a marketable content on the platform.
For instance, lotioned feet are one of the most sought-after dollar feet content, so make sure to try this category to stay relevant on the platform.
Are Feet Pics Easy Money?
Feet pics are easy money in the sense that if you’re able to consistently sell content throughout the month, you can earn up to $100 to $5000 per month.
Unfortunately, the figure above is not 100% certain. Selling feet pics is a bumpy road since there's tight competition in the market. So, to stand out from the crowd, try to spice up your content with some gimmicks. Don’t be afraid to experiment new stuff so you can bring out a unique money selling content that customers will love.
How To be Successful in Selling Feet Pictures?
Here are some ways to be successful in selling feet pictures:
- Make sure that the pics are high-resolution: The clearer the picture, the better. You don’t want your loyal supporters to miss a juicy detail of your feet content, so an HD-quality image is the best.
- Keep a consistent posting schedule: A consistent upload schedule gives your supporters the impression that you appreciate them and that they’re not just mere sources of moolah. This also keeps their attention on your content, securing their long-term support and loyalty, which helps build your career.
- Pick the best sites for selling feet pics: These top sites for selling feet content have years of experience in helping people like you strive in the business. They give affordable partnership deals and useful tips to make content creation a not-so pain in the ass experience. Some examples of these platforms are FeetFinder and Feet4Cash.
- Read blogs for feet pic sellers: Some sites, like FeetFinder and Fun With Feet post insightful blogs written by foot fetish experts to give you guidance in this venture. These blogs are easy-read materials that do not take too much of your precious time.
