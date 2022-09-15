Top 6 Best CBD Oil for Dogs with Arthritis in 2022

Arthritis is a far more common condition in dogs than many might expect. Chronic inflammation of the joints, more commonly known as arthritis can be painful for dogs. In part, this is because the inflammation can be accompanied by swelling and sharp pains. Essentially for your pet, this will mean discomfort whenever they make the wrong move as their inflamed joints might rub together.
While there are no cures for arthritis, many vets and pet owners are turning to CBD oil as a potential solution for canine arthritis. Veterinary medicine has also begun to accept it as an effective pain management tool for dog owners. This in part is because CBD oil can help calm a dog's nerves and thus, limit the transmission of pain signals throughout the body.
Pain management is not where the benefits of CBD oil end. In fact, its anti-inflammatory properties could actually help reduce the inflammation and swelling in your dog’s joints. This is the most direct way in which it can help with your pet’s arthritis, but it is not the only way.
Still, with all of the benefits dog CBD oil may bring, pet owners should still be cautious. The CBD industry is widely unregulated by any big governing body.
This list has a collection of the best full-spectrum CBD oils for dogs with arthritis.
Best CBD Oil for Dogs with Arthritis
1)Honest Paws - Best overall CBD oil
2)CBD Fx - Best high-dosage oil
3)Joy Organics - Best low-dosage oil
4)Paw CBD - Best full-spectrum oil
5)CBDistillery - Best organic CBD oil
6)NuLeaf Naturals - Best tested CBD oil
1. Honest Paws
Honest Paws CBD oil has developed a brand reputation for creating high-quality CBD oil.
For all of their batches of products, they complete independent lab testing. The results for their CBD oil products are also published on their website.
The Honest paws CBD oil uses 100% full spectrum CBD oil derived from organic hemp plants. Their products are also GMO- free and soy-free. This means you can add them to your dog's food safely.
In terms of variety, they offer six different CBD oil products. Their three lines include Calm, Mobility, and Well. With two potencies in each line the regular at 125 mg and the Extra Strength at 1,000 mg.
On their website, they also include directions about the proper CBD dosage based on dog size. This is crucial as too much CBD oil will cause your dog to have digestive and gastrointestinal issues. By giving the proper CBD dosage you will unlock all of its positive effects on your dog’s nervous system and joints.
CBD oil is an effective way of fighting inflammation. With arthritis, most dogs will have inflammation in their joints as well as swelling. CBD can help reduce those. This will allow your dog to gain back its mobility and feel more certain when moving around.
CBD oil can also help reduce the pain your pet is experiencing due to its effects on your pet’s nervous system. The other plant ingredients used in this oil also have soothing properties, which can further help reduce your dog’s pain.
Overall, this brand receives positive reviews for all of its CBD products, including its oil for dogs and CBD pet treats.
The ingredients you will find included in the CBD oil will vary based on which line of products you end up purchasing. Normally though, they include a variety of other plant and natural extracts. These can include eucalyptol, Limonene, Myrcene, and others.
In terms of pricing, the lower spectrum CBD oil in terms of potency is reasonably priced. The extra strength potency can be expensive though. They also offer a subscribe and save option for all of their products.
They ship their products throughout the USA and they offer a 30-Day Guarantee if their CBD oil for dogs doesn't work for your pet.
Pros:
- Organic CBD oil
- Independent lab testing with results
- Variety of CBD Oil based on dogs' needs
Cons:
- Not many different potencies available on their website
- Price for the extra potent CBD oil for dogs is high
- Lab testing is not as extensive as the one from other CBD brands
2) CBD Fx
Pet owners will be happy to discover the wide collection of CBD dog treats and CBD oils available from CBD Fx. CBD oil has many anti-inflammatory properties. As arthritis is essentially inflammation most commonly exhibited in the joints, these anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce swelling. What’s more because of the calming properties of CBD. Your pet’s nervous system might not signal extreme pain which could help your pet feel better.
In terms of arthritis CBD oil for dogs, the CBD Fx oils come with the most variety in potencies. They offer 250 mg, 500 mg, 1,000 mg and 2,000 mg in 30 ml bottles. As far as potencies are concerned, their lowest one, 250 mg, could still be too much CBD for some animals.
Their broad-spectrum CBD oil doesn't come in a variety of flavors. This means that if your dog is a picky eater, you might have trouble registering the necessary CBD oil dose.
Their hemp oil is organically sourced and extracted using supercritical CO2. They also third-party lab test all of their CBD pet products. This helps ensure the quality of the CBD isolate and overall product.
Their other ingredient list includes CO2-extracted hemp, coconut oil, and broad-spectrum CBD oil. Their formula is therefore quite simple and generic.
In terms of shipping, they ship for free in all 50 states. Normally CBD products reach their buyers within 10 days. Unopened products can be returned under their 30-day money-back return policy.
As far as pricing, this CBD brand is one of the most expensive ones. while they offer high-quality CBD oil for dogs with arthritis, they don't necessarily have far superior CBD pet products. Therefore, justifying this price point might be tough.
Pros:
- Organic hemp seed oil
- Various high potencies are available
- Great CBD treats
Cons:
- Quite expensive
- Very simple formula
- Lack of low potencies can be a problem
3) Joy Organics
The best CBD oil for joint pain management at an affordable price comes from Joy Organics. Their premium CBD oil has a 3.75 mg per quarter dropper. This allows for the accurate administration of CBD oil by pet owners.
They offer two different bottles of their CBD oil one at 250 mg and the other at 500 mg. According to reviews, most pets are also receptive to either directly ingesting it or having it mixed in their food.
In terms of quality, their CBD oil is USDA certified organic. Not only that, but they try to keep their formulas as simple and high-quality as possible. This is why they only use organic extra virgin olive oil and organic phytocannabinoid rich hemp extract.
Their formulas are also completely Vegan including broad spectrum CBD oil, no THC, and alcohol-free. In terms of dosage, their recommendation is fairly conservative at one to two mg of CBD oil Tincture for every 10 pounds of body weight.
While conservative, even this small dosage can help dogs with arthritis overcome their joint pain. These can also be great for senior dogs or those with chronic pain as the low dosage will not interfere with their digestive system.
Their CBD oil and CBD pet products are all independently tested by third-party labs. The results of the lab testing are also made available through their website.
In terms of pricing, they offer both a one-time purchase and a subscription purchase which is 20% lower. Orders over $60 are eligible for free delivery. There is also a money-back guarantee available.
Pros:
- Low potency can be great for senior dogs
- Very affordable Full spectrum CBD oil
- Fully organic CBD oil and formula
Cons:
- Low potency might not work for larger dogs with arthritis and acute joint inflammation
- Different flavor options are not available
- Simple formula
4) Paw CBD
The Paw CBD oil is the best CBD oil for dogs with arthritis pain in terms of flavor. This is because while they don't offer a wide selection of flavors, both their natural and peanut butter flavors are favorites.
This makes it easier for pet owners to administer CBD oil to relieve pain in their dogs with arthritis.
In terms of potency, they offer 150 mg, 300 mg, 750 mg, 1,500 mg and 3,000 mg. All of these come in 30 ml bottles. Their products are also reasonably priced for their potency.
The variety in potencies can also make it easier for your dog to metabolize CBD oils after administration. It is always a good idea to ask if your vets recommend CBD oil before starting treatment.
Their full spectrum CBD oil is specifically made for dogs. This has allowed their formula to be more specialized. Their ingredients include hemp extract, MCT oil, and natural flavors.
Their lab test results which are available on their website also show that their CBD extracts do not have any bacteria, yeast, or mold.
The cannabis plant used by this CBD company is all U.S. based. They also offer two to three-day shipping within the U.S., which makes getting your broad-spectrum hemp oil to help with pain in your dog that much easier.
Pros:
- Third-party lab testing of CBD oil available on the website
- Full-spectrum CBD oil, non-GMO hemp seed oil
- Variety of potencies and flavors and CBD treats for easy administration
Cons:
- Can go bad if not stored properly
- Might lead to drowsiness
- Unclear dosing instructions at times
5) CBDistillery
The CBDistillery uses organic hemp oil which is cold pressed to aid your dog’s digestion. As it’s easier for your dog to metabolize it.
This full-spectrum CBD oil comes in a 30 ml container. The potency options range with two options available at 150 mg and 600 mg. This means that while this could help with chronic pain in some dogs, the potency might be too low for larger dogs.
Procuring their CBD pet oils happens through their natural farming practices. Their CBD oil is non-GMO and all the hemp is cold-pressed and organic.
This pet CBD brand also keeps its ingredient list quite simple as it only includes hemp seed oil and CO2 hemp extract.
Their products are third-party tested and the testing is made available online. They also disclose a lot of the information about their CBD oil on the label.
As this broad-spectrum CBD is not directly targeting dogs with arthritis the flavoring is not created to be attractive to dogs alone. However, outside of their CBD oil, they also offer CBD dog treats. These can help with dog arthritis due to their anti-inflammatory properties.
In terms of pricing, they offer a one-time purchase price and a subscribe and save option. The subscription option is 30% lower which is one of the best pet CBD brand discounts available.
They also offer a 60-day satisfaction guarantee which is one of the most liberal policies out of every pet CBD brand. Free shipping is also available with their subscription package.
Pros:
- Full spectrum CBD oil from cold-pressed hemp seed
- Very simple ingredients
- Organic products
Cons:
- Low potency
- Pricey for their potency
- Not directly made exclusively for dogs
6) NuLeaf Naturals
NuLeaf Naturals CBD products offer the most variety in terms of potency and size. Depending on the level of joint pain experienced by your dogs with arthritis you can choose the right vial.
Their CBD oil for dogs comes in the following units:
- 5 ml -300 mg
- 15 ml - 900 mg
- 30 ml-1,800 mg
- 50 ml- 3,000 mg
- 100 ml - 6,000 mg
These are the best CBD oils in terms of both quantity and potency. The 6,000 mg potency sets this brand apart from others. Still, when buying CBD oil potency is only important for your dog’s needs.
As far as pricing goes, they offer both a one-time purchase option and a subscribe and save which allows for 20% off. The reviews for these CBD oils are widely positive which is why this brand is now so well established.
Their ultra-concentrated full spectrum CBD oil does not have any secondary ingredients. Instead, they just use organic hemp to extract the best CBD possible.
For the extraction, they use supercritical CO2 extraction. This is quickly becoming the industry standard.
They also offer a 60-day guarantee in case the CBD interacts with your dog and causes side effects. The CBD oil brand also has its facilities ISO certified which helps ensure the quality of its products.
Independent third-party testers are also a part of the process, to ensure the quality of their effective CBD oil. The batch reports from their testings are also made available online. This allows you to get information on your specific hemp oil batch.
In terms of shipping, they currently have most of their CBD products available for shipment to all 50 states. The pricing for this product can be a bit pricier when compared to some of the other options on this list.
Pros:
- Batch report lab testing available
- ISO certification in their facilities
- Very high potency levels
Cons:
- Can be a bit pricey
- High potency could lead to too much CBD oil
- Some products aren't available in all 50 States
How to Pick the Best CBD Oil for Dogs with Arthritis
Many different criteria come into play when looking for the best CBD oil for dogs with arthritis. Depending on your situation and dog, some of these might be more important to you than others. But in any case, these are the main things you should look out for when looking for a good CBD oil:
Price
The price charged by CBD oil companies is usually a determinant of business practices and their hemp plants’ quality. Some companies might offer more competitive pricing or an option to subscribe and save. If you want affordable hemp seed oil for dogs, this category will be more important to you.
Lab Testing
As the CBD industry is unregulated, third-party lab testing can often be the key to finding good quality industrial hemp oil. You always want to choose a company that does extensive lab testing. You will also want to check if they publish their lab testing results on their website.
Transparency in lab testing can be the key to ensuring the quality of CBD products.
Customer Reviews
Previous reviews left by pet owners can help shed some light on each CBD brand. They can also provide information about how CBD oil helped their pet's canine arthritis.
Brand Reputation
Reputable CBD brands will normally have great customer support and lab testing results on their website. They will often also provide information regarding their production practices. This can help shed light on how their pet CBD oil is produced.
CBD potency
How much CBD oil is good for your pet's joint pain may vary. This is why you might need to check the CBD potency to determine the right CBD oil.
Too much CBD can cause adverse effects, so checking the CBD dosage based on your dog's age, weight and breed can be important.
Before buying any pet CBD products you should always carry out extensive research to ensure their quality.
How to Spot Arthritis in Dogs?
Canine arthritis can often be easy to spot by dog owners. If you notice a change in your dog’s behavior which includes a general lack of desire to move then your dog might have arthritis.
Early signs of arthritis also include reluctance to move and limping or falling behind on walks. If your dog whimpers when being touched or is excessively licking its joints.
If you suspect your dog might suffer from arthritis pain consult with your vet. They will be able to diagnose your dog and provide you with an effective course of treatment.
Other Early signs of arthritis include:
- Loss of sense of balance
- Increased aggression towards other dogs and humans
- Groin pain
- Joint swelling
- Joint pain
- Lameness in movement
- Stiff walking or not walking up and down steps
What is CBD Oil for Dogs and How it May Help with Joint Pain?
CBD oil for dogs is a relatively new field and as such there aren't many available studies on this topic. The leading opinion is that CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid receptors of the nervous system. This allows the nervous system to relax and may help with pain management.
Therefore, CBD oil for dogs can help reduce the pain that a dog feels due to their nervous system functioning better. When it comes to joint pain which is the most often manifestation of arthritis it can typically help reduce the tenderness that your pet feels in their joints.
As arthritis is most of an autoimmune disease there isn’t a direct treatment for it. As a pet owner, the best thing you can do is to reduce the symptoms your dog is feeling. It is in this aspect that CBD oil comes in. Outside of the help CBD oil can provide to your pet’s nervous system, there is one more aspect of its properties that can be beneficial to arthritis.
More often than not, arthritis causes inflammation in the joints. CBD is known to have anti-inflammatory properties. This means that it might effectively help reduce the inflammation and swelling in your pet’s joints. This could help improve your pet’s mobility.
Before you proceed with buying CBD oil for your dog always research extensively and contact your vet for support.
Benefits of CBD Oils for Dogs
Benefits of CBD oil for dogs can include:
- May help with anxiety
- May help with insomnia or restlessness
- May help with pain
- May help their nervous system
- May help their digestive system
CBD Oil Side Effects for Dogs
CBD oil might also cause side effects. If you notice any of the following signs contact your vet for immediate assistance. The side effects include but aren’t limited to:
- May cause dry mouth
- May cause diarrhea
- May cause decreased appetite
- May cause lethargy
- May cause unsteadiness or dizziness
- May cause itchiness
- May cause digestive or gastrointestinal issues
- May cause low blood pressure
- May cause tremors
How To Give CBD Oil To Dogs With Arthritis?
The best way to administer CBD oil might actually vary based on how your dog reacts. The first step to giving CBD oil is to determine the best dosage for their arthritis. To do so you will need to look at:
- The product’s potency
- Your dog’s weight
- The arthritis symptoms they are exhibiting
Most CBD oil brands will let you know how many mg of CBD oil you should give your dog per kg. Once you have the right dosage use the dropper to either give the CBD oil directly to your dog or mix it in with their food. In some cases of arthritis, you will also need to try external topical usage of CBD oil in your dog’s joints. That is often the best way of helping with severe cases of inflammation.
Before administering high doses of CBD oil either externally or internally make sure to contact your vet to come up with the most effective treatment plan for your dog’s arthritis.
Other Ways to Help Dogs with Arthritis
If your dog is suffering from arthritis then there are a few different treatments you can try to help them with pain management. While these might not treat your dog, they could help them feel better.
Weight Management
If your dog has gotten too heavy then more pressure will be put on their joints. This can lead to even further joint pain. Contact your vet to come up with a healthy diet plan to help your dog reach normal weight.
Physical Therapy and Massages
Much like humans, dogs can also benefit from massages and physiotherapy. These targeted activities can increase their blood flow and keep their muscles in the best possible shape.
Acupuncture
Acupuncture can also help with arthritis pain as it can target specific joints through pressure points. These treatments are also a good way of potentially helping your dog feel better.
Herbal Supplements
Vets will often prescribe herbal supplements that have soothing capabilities. whether these target the joints or the nervous system they can be a big help for ailing dogs.
Hydrotherapy and Water Therapy
By moving your dog’s therapy from outside the water to inside it you could help them alleviate some of the stress on their joints. Not only that, the exercise will help strengthen their muscles and make them more capable of handling their joint pain.
CBD for Dogs with Arthritis FAQs
Will CBD Help My Dog's Joints?
Yes, CBD has previously been associated with joint pain reduction in dogs. This in part is because of the anti-inflammatory properties that CBD has. As arthritis is essentially an illness associated with inflammation and swelling of the joints CBD oil can be used to help with this symptom. CBD can be used both internally and externally as a way of reducing inflammation and helping your dog gain back mobility.
Does CBD Help Dogs with Pain and Inflammation?
CBD studies have shown it to be an effective tool in helping with joint pain. It also has anti-inflammatory properties. This means that it can help reduce the inflammation in your pet’s joints. Not only that, but the therapeutic effects of CBD also extend to the nervous system. By reacting with neurons CBD can help reduce the pain messages from being transmitted within your dog’s body.
How Long Does CBD Oil Take to Work for Arthritis in Dogs?
CBD oil can take up to four weeks before its full benefits of it are exhibited. Normally, you should start seeing a difference after the second week.
What Dosage Should CBD Oil Have for Dogs?
The dosage of CBD oil will depend on the potency of the oil you have purchased as well as your dog’s size. Most CBD brands have instructions to help guide you to find the right dosage. In most cases, this means administering a specific amount of mg per kg.
However, when treating arthritis you might need to adjust the doses so that your dog can be more effectively treated. This is something you should discuss with your vet in order to find the best solution.
How Often Should Dogs Have CBD Oil?
Depending on the oil you are using you might need to re-administer it once or twice a day to see the full effects. You should not give your dog excessive amounts of CBD oil as it can lead to gastrointestinal issues. The frequency of administering CBD oil should be discussed with your vet for more effective arthritis treatment.
If you are using CBD oil externally by rubbing it on your pet’s joints you may need to administer the oil more frequently.
How Long Do the Effects of CBD Oil Last on Dogs?
CBD oil can stay in your dog’s system for up to 12 hours. Different dogs will metabolize CBD at different rates. This is why effective arthritis treatments usually require you to administer a dose of CBD to your dog twice a day. This helps ensure that the therapeutic properties are constantly in full effect helping your dog.
Conclusion
CBD oil can be a great way of possibly helping your dog with arthritis pain. Depending on your dog’s size, different CBD brands might have more effective CBD oil for dogs with arthritis.
Before you begin administering any treatment for arthritis make sure you research CBD. Also, contact your vet to get an expert opinion.