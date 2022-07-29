Best CBD Gummies to Try to Quit Smoking This 2022

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cigarette smoking remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States, accounting for 1 in 5 deaths every year.
Most smokers have grown aware of how lethal smoking is and thus are looking for alternatives methods to help them quit the act. CBD gummies have become the answer for those who want to stop smoking. Studies show that the non-intoxicating and anxiolytic properties of CBD or cannabidiol may help in relieving smoking cravings.
In this comprehensive article, we discuss how CBD and other cannabinoids work to taper off the nicotine cravings and what are the best CBD gummies for quitting smoking cigarettes in 2022!
- VIIA Hemp Cloud 9 High Spectrum Gummies—Best Delta 9 Gummies
- Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary Delta-8 Gummies—Best Delta 8 Gummies
- Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies—Best Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
- Neurogan CBD Gummy Squares—Best CBD Gummies with The Widest Selections
- Seabedeee Sour Neon Gummy Bears—Best THC-free CBD Gummies
Living A Tobacco-free Life with CBD
Never underestimate what a single cigarette can do. All forms of tobacco are harmful. Smoking can harm every organ of the body of a smoker and surrounding people via second hand smoke. Exposure to a cloud of cigarette smoke may lead to cancer, heart disease, or pulmonary diseases. For smokers, it pays to be responsible not just for your health but also for others.
Tobacco Addiction Explained
Understanding how tobacco addiction affects an individual is paramount. Nicotine and other chemicals found in tobacco cigarettes offer addictive pleasurable experiences to most smokers. Despite its obvious negative circumstances, people find it difficult to quit because of how a puff can mask the ‘disagreeable’ feelings of an individual. By activating reward pathways in the brain, nicotine easily offers the instant gratification people are looking for.
CBD is highly recommended for smokers.
The urge to smoke can be quite strong, especially with triggers around. Most health practitioners advise nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), including prescription nicotine, nicotine patches, and other non-nicotine drugs. The CBD in CBD gummies for quitting smoking can help reduce consumption and avoid putting everyone’s health at risk.
In addition, avoiding events, persons, and places that are associated with your smoking history can also work.
CBD and the Endocannabinoid System
It's difficult to resist tobacco cravings. That’s why smokers who are trying to quit are looking for all-natural ways to aid them in their journey to a smoke-free life. The nicotine-free CBD gummies for quitting smoking are easily available in physical and online stores and are worthy of consideration.
How Does CBD work for smokers who are trying to quit?
CBD’s effect on the endocannabinoid system and fundamental bodily functions has long been studied and proven by researchers. This minor cannabinoid has been used by smokers who are about to start a nicotine-free future.
The endocannabinoid system (ECS) plays a major role in the brain's rewarding activities. Aside from its being the primary site for the processes of rewarding effects of endocannabinoids, it also takes part in the modulation of the effects of other addicting drugs like nicotine.
CBD may help interrupt how your mind and body crave nicotine and other addicting drugs through its interaction with your receptors in the ECS.
Why Choose CBD Gummies for Quitting Smoking?
In a study conducted in 2018, an oral dose of CBD helped the respondents (i.e., dependent smokers) reduce the salience and pleasantness of cigarette cues as compared to a placebo. This proves that CBD has the potential to break the cycle of addiction and reliance on smoking.
- CBD gummies are easy to include in your routine. It's quite an accomplishment for cigarette smokers to say no even for just one day. And one of the easy ways to get rid of bad habits is to replace them with good ones. Substitutes, like CBD gummies that you can chew on, can help you cope and not go back to a harmful routine.
- CBD gummies can stop smoking cravings. Flavored hemp gummies can help you minimize the severity of the withdrawal symptoms. Instead of letting your mind wander down the rabbit hole and finding temptation. Giving your mouth something to chew on can help you get your mind off things and resist cravings.
- CBD gummies for quitting smoking have many therapeutic benefits. The daily intake of CBD gummies can be a good practice full of potential health benefits—from pain & inflammation relief to anxiety management to sleep aid, you name it. CBD gummies cannot only help you in quitting, but they may also improve your overall wellness.
- CBD gummies are easily available. Can I effortlessly buy CBD gummies for quitting smoking near me? The answer is yes. With CBD products, CBD gummies have already toppled the crowd-favorite CBD oil from the top.
Your Checklist When Deciding on What CBD Gummies to Buy
Kudos! If you’re convinced to quit smoking, CBD gummies indeed have a lot to offer. It’s great that you’re trying to prevent further lung damage the nicotine may have caused. Normally, lung improvement happens after two weeks to three months of quitting. With daily CBD gummies intake, your road to recovery may produce much more benefits. Here are some tips when buying CBD gummies for quitting smoking cigarettes:
- Make sure the product is safe and lab tested. This should be a non-negotiable when choosing a CBD product, especially if it’s something you ingest. Though the Food & Drug Administration is on the scout of mislabeled CBD products, it still pays to double-check the Certificate of Analysis of each batch produced by CBD companies posted on their website—your one-stop-shop where to buy CBD gummies for quitting smoking too.
- Learn more about the hemp composition. You'll want to ensure that the gummies have been tested for purity and potency. Ideally, you want to find a product that uses pure CBD isolated from hemp and not CBD from a marijuana plant. You may also encounter other cannabinoids
- Check the other ingredients. Read the label to make sure there are no ingredients that could cause harm to your body. The label will tell you if there are any synthetic or natural flavors, artificial colors, or preservatives in the product. For those who are overcoming addiction, it’s best to stick with a scant amount of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol.
- Get your hemp gummies from a reputable company. Checking the company's reputation will give you an idea of its business practices and whether they are reputable. Customer feedback will give you an idea of the quality of the product or service and how satisfied other customers are with it. CBD gummies for quitting smoking cigarettes reviews are easily found on their website and other third-party dispensaries.
The Top 5 Must-Have Hemp Gummies If You’re Trying to Stop Smoking
Seabedee Sour Neon CBD Gummies
No more uneasiness and temptations! The Seabedee Sour Neon CBD Gummies are a delicious way to relieve stress and tension and are perfect for anyone looking for a delicious way to relax.
These CBD gummies for quitting smoking are made with pure ingredients and are tested in independent laboratories to ensure that they are free of any contaminants.
Whether you're fighting off a headache or just need a little relief from the everyday stresses of life, our gummies are the perfect solution.
The sour gummies from Seabedee are independently certified to be free of any THC. That means you can enjoy the benefits of CBD without feeling high or groggy. Plus, our gummies are proudly made in the USA, so you can be sure that you're getting a quality product that is rigorously tested.
Money-back guarantee is offered so you can feel confident in your purchase. Plus, free shipping is included on all orders over $30. Order your Seabedee CBD gummies today and start feeling better immediately.
PROS
3rd-party lab-tested.
THC-free hemp profile.
Fat-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free.
Perfect for those who are nostalgic about sour gummies.
Offered with discounts and deals.
30 servings per container.
CONS
Needs 2-3 gummies per serving.
VIIA Hemp Cloud 9 High Spectrum Gummies
VIIA Hemp Delta 9 Gummies - 3rd Party Lab Tested and Legal in All 50 States. These gummies from VIIA Hemp are 100% hemp-derived and Farm Bill compliant, meaning they are of the highest quality and potency. All VIIA Hemp products are sourced from American-grown hemp.
With 50mg of CBD and 5mg of potent Delta 9 THC each, these gummies are sure to help you forget about the cheap thrill of smoking. For someone who thinks quitting cold turkey won’t work, this may be the best option for you.
What’s more tempting is you may save some money if you avail the 5-pack offering of the Delta 9 gummies on their website!
PROS
3rd-party lab-tested.
Potent amount of CBD.
Most potent THC composition in the market.
Natural flavoring and color.
CONS
Not ideal for those who are also dealing with marijuana addiction.
Only one flavor is available.
Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary Delta-8 Gummies
Smoke, vape, or chew? Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary’s Delta 8 gummies are the healthier and more effective alternative to smoking and vaping. Aside from they are made with non-GMO ingredients, these gummies are also easy to take and reduce anxiety and stress levels.
MJ Delta-8 Gummies come in a 10-serving container and each serving contains 25mg of Delta-8 THC. Simply pop one into your mouth and let the benefits take effect. These gummies are proudly made in Texas and may be availed even with no prescription.
Order your MJ Delta-8 Gummies today and enjoy the benefits of reduced anxiety and stress that smoking cessation may have caused.
PROS
- 3rd-party lab-tested.
- Non-GMO ingredients.
- Available in nine flavors.
- Delta-8 THC has milder effects than delta-9 THC.
- Also great for stress and anxiety management.
CONS
- Only 10 servings per container.
- Contains THC.
Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies
Looking for a tasty—and the most premium way—to get your CBD fix? Look no further than the Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies. Available in two concentrations (20mg per serving & 50mg per serving), these vegan gummies are perfect for those who want to just dip their toes in the CBD world.
The Cornbread Hemp CBD gummies are made with full-spectrum CBD extract sourced from hemp flowers only. This ensures that you're getting the highest quality CBD available, with no added fillers or chemicals.
Not only are our CBD gummies delicious, but they're also easy to take. Simply get one gummy from the cute little jar and pop it in your mouth. This sophisticated product offering from Cornbread Hemp is worth a try!
PROS
- Full-spectrum CBD type to optimize hemp and CBD benefits.
- Only extracted from the flowers of hemp.
- Available in two CBD potencies.
CONS
- Not the best option for professionals who need to take random drug test.
- Available in only one flavor.
Neurogan CBD Gummies Squares
If you want the best-rated ones, check out the Neurogan CBD Gummies. Made with natural ingredients and CBD concentration extracted using the CO2 method, these treats are perfect for those looking for a tasty way to increase their CBD intake in a smoking-free future. Available in three potencies (1350mg, 2700mg, 3600mg), three flavors, and available in full-spectrum and THC-free broad-spectrum variants, our CBD Gummy Squares are the perfect way to enjoy the renewed and invigorating lifestyle.
The Neurogan CBD Gummy Squares are artisan manufactured in a GMP-certified facility, making them a high-quality treat that you can trust throughout the years. New users might find the Neurogan CBD gummies’ unique consistency and texture weird at first. But with the new experience it offers, surely, you’ll never get your hands off it once you’ve tried them! Order your CBD Gummy Squares today—available in sweet fruit fusion, fresh watermelon, blue raspberry, and wild berry flavors.
PROS
- Third-party lab-tested.
- GMP-certified.
- Kosher-certified.
- Available in full-spectrum and THC-free choices.
- Smokers may choose among three different CBD concentrations.
- Available in four palatable flavors.
- With over 500+ flavors.
CONS
- Some users have not grown accustomed to its firm texture.
- It’s pricier than average hemp gummies sold online.
No To Smoking Cigarettes; YES to Choosing CBD Gummies!
Smoking addiction is bad for your health. It increases your risk of developing cancer, heart disease, and other serious health problems. CBD is the best choice for smokers who are trying to quit, because it is a natural, safe, and effective way to help them quit smoking. The best CBD gummies for quitting smoking and avoiding relapse have high-quality ingredients that are easy to take and provide long-lasting results. If you’re still not convinced about what to integrate into your daily routine, consult your health practitioner or a CBD expert from your chosen CBD brand!
