9 Best Amputee OnlyFans Featuring Amputee Girl OnlyFans Models in 2024

There is nothing sexier than somebody who loves themselves and embraces their differences, two qualities that the spiciest OnlyFans amputee models possess. They not only enjoy sharing their hot pics, sexy videos, and more with fans and devotees, but they also like to interact, get to know what their fans want to see, and then give them everything they want in hot private chat sessions and custom-made content.

In the following article, we will explore some of the best Amputee Onlyfan accounts of 2024 and share a little bit about each model and what makes them special. Please join us in celebrating some of the sexiest women out there and what they bring to their incredible accounts. Trust us, you are going to find your next favorite amputee Only Fans page, and you won’t be disappointed.

1. One-Armed Bandit — Hottest BBW Amputee on OnlyFans



Features:





1.9K likes

170+ posts

Free to join

Where to Follow:





About One-Armed Bandit :

One-Armed Bandit may be at the top of our best OnlyFans amputee list because her name made us laugh, but she has also earned her spot at the top with the ultra-bratty, sexy content she posts on her page. She is bisexual, she is switchy, and she will have you on your knees, begging for more.

You can join her account now for free and then purchase the spicy NSFW stuff as you wish. Trust us; she has plenty of content on her page you are going to want to see. This lingerie-loving lady is always working to meet the needs of her subscribers, so if there is something you’d like her to do for you, feel free to ask. Don’t delay; click that free subscribe button and find out how deep the rabbit hole goes. It’s about to get freaky.

2. Lewie — Most Fun Amputee OnlyFan Girl



Features:





1.5K likes

390+ posts

$25 per month

Where to Follow:





About Lewie:

Lewie is a multi-talented model who can dance, model, DJ, and entertain, and she does it all (and so much more) on her hot amputee OnlyFans account. Fans of Lewie can delve deep into her inner psyche as she offers a window into her darkest desires, artistic drive, and sensuality. Her page includes tons of wild collaborations with other models, beautiful photos, and artistic videos. Watch as she explores her boundaries and discovers her true self. Plus, she gets naked on camera!

This LA girl wants you to know that she is using the money she earns on her page for good. She is saving up now to buy a better camera for higher-quality pics and videos. So what are you waiting for? Subscribe, send her a tip, and buy some additional content from her. Think of it as an investment into your wild and sexy future. She will thank you.

3. Krystin Nikole — Cutest DAK Amputee OnlyFans Model



Features:





1.4K likes

160+ posts

Free to join

Where to Follow:





About Krystin Nikole:

Krystin Nikole is one of our favorite DAK amputee OnlyFans girls because she is very open about sharing her entire body, including her bilateral above-the-knee amputation site, with those who appreciate her unique and beautiful form.

Fans who go above and beyond are well-rewarded on Krystin’s page. If you buy her a gift from her wishlist, she will send you a very special three-minute-long thank you video you won’t soon forget. Fans can also purchase all kinds of extras, like custom videos and photos, worn clothing, fun ratings, a full virtual girlfriend experience, and one-on-one texting sessions (and she is open to almost anything you want to talk about). Subscribe to this Baltimore chick today and join in on the fun. She’s waiting for you now.

4. Sarah — Sexiest Quadruple Amputee Only Fans Girl



Features:





2.6K likes

840+ posts

$13 per month

Where to Follow:





About Sarah:

Sarah is a 23-year-old UK girl who is kink-friendly and loves all kinds of fetishes. Her amputee Only Fans account is full of crazy fun. She is a quadruple amputee who enjoys her time online with her subscribers. She is a switch-leaning sexpot by nature, and when you join her page, you can expect daily updates that include both her naughty and nice sides in hot adult-oriented photos, lingerie content, spicy videos, and more. She also responds to every private message she gets.

What makes Sarah stand out from the crowd is all of the custom content options she offers. If you want to see her do something special in a custom picture or video or if you want a photo rating in text or voice-note format, she is more than happy to indulge you with a passionate response you will want to revisit over and over again.

5. Ampu-Tease — Best Only Fans Amputee Hopping Content



Features:





2.1K likes

360+ posts

$9.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Ampu-Tease:

Ampu-Tease is a hot Only Fans amputee in Queensland Australia, offering full body pics and spicy videos that include foot and tights content, and all kinds of amputee-related enjoyment. As her OnlyFans handle suggests, she only has five toes, due to the below-the-knee amputation of her right leg.

She is a fetish-friendly femme who loves her devotee audience and is open to sharing stump worship content for those who want it. Best of all, this Aussie gal is a ton of fun, so for a good time, subscribe and make sure to comment on your favorite pics or send a tip to get her attention.

6. Elena Amputee — Best Blonde Only Fans Amputee



Features:





1.2K likes

170+ posts

Petite blonde amputee model

Where to Follow:





About Elena:

While Elena’s account leaves a lot to the imagination, the fact that she has earned thousands of likes on her content shows that she is doing more than enough to earn her place as one of the top amputees on OnlyFans. This hot model is very slim and petite, with an above-the-knee amputation of her left leg. Subscribe to find out what she can do with those crutches, and enjoy over 170 wild posts by this European stunner.

Elena is especially active in the DMs, so make sure to let her know what you are looking for. It’ll be worth your while to join her page and send her a message. She is here to please you; all you have to do is tell her how.

7. Amputee Sofia — Bustiest of the Amputees on OnlyFans



Features:





23.6K likes

1.2K+ posts

$16 per month

Where to Follow:





About Sofia:

Sofia is the top amputee on OnlyFans for any fan who likes a Finnish accent, a busty babe, or a girl who posts amputee content daily. Subscribers to Sofia’s page will have access to over 1,000 photos and videos, including some incredible full-length videos on the feed.

This kink-loving curvy girl has content that includes foot and stump content, along with her prosthetic leg, crutches, hopping, bondage, socks, stockings, and nudes. Lingerie lovers will enjoy leather, lace, and fishnets, and her videos feature roleplay, cosplay, and costumes. There is also full XXX content available for purchase. Devotees are more than welcome. if you are ready to fulfill your wildest fantasies in crazy free chat sessions, subscribe now and send her a message to get started.

8. Amputee Girl — Top Amputee Only Fans PPV Content



Features:





1.2K likes

70+ posts

Free to join

Where to Follow:





About Amputee Girl:

The Amputee Girl OnlyFans page is free to subscribe to, and once you join, you have instant access to hundreds of incredible pay-per-view videos and photos that are available for purchase, along with some glimpses into her life as an amputee. Enjoy pictures of her right leg that has been amputated high above the knee, or send her a message to ask any questions you want. She is an open book, and she welcomes your curiosity and your dirtiest thoughts as well.

If you would rather subscribe to an account with full access to over 200 videos and 400 photos, you can also click the link to her paid subscription page. The choice is yours. Either way, she will be glad you subscribed.

9. Dev Guys Rak — Top Stump and Amputee OnlyFans Account



Features:





8.7K likes

870+ posts

$14 per month

Where to Follow:





About Leigha (Dev Guys Rak):

If you want to enjoy exclusive DEV POV content, stump content, crutch play, prosthetic walks, hopping, and more, subscribe to Leigha’s account now. She is a RAK amputee, meaning her right leg was amputated above the knee. This free spirit is a petite little thing with a big personality who loves music and cooking almost as much as she likes showing off her incredible, fit physique.

One of the reasons Leigha is one of the top OnlyFans amputees is because she loves her devotees. Join this pint-sized peach and send her a message. She truly wants to hear all of your thoughts and get to know you better as she shares her intimate self with you in hot one-on-one chats.

10. Lady Firefox — Naughtiest OnlyFans Amputee Fetish Page



Features:





15.3K likes

1.4K+ posts

$9.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Lady Firefox:

Lady Firefox’s full name on her amputee OnlyFan page is “Hot Below Knee Amputee Lady Firefox”, and we have to agree. She is a saucy brunette with a below-the-knee amputation who is open to sharing all sorts of photos showcasing her gorgeous body in nudes, lingerie, and shibari content.

Lady Firefox loves to get deep into the amputee fetish, so if you like to see crutches, prosthetic legs, wheelchair pics, and other hot NSFW content, you will want to join her page. Best of all, she is devotee-friendly, so you never have to be shy. Join now and send her a DM, you won’t be sorry.

Frequently Asked Questions About Amputee OnlyFan Accounts

Why are people into Amputee OnlyFans?

Everybody has their reasons for liking what they like. Some people enjoy the aesthetic appeal of an amputated limb, others find the appearance to be phallic or sexual, while other people find a person who is somewhat immobilized to invoke a BDSM vibe. Whatever the reason, if you like to look at amputees on OnlyFans, don’t worry, you are normal.

Can an OnlyFans Amputee Model Make Enough Money to Pay the Bills?

Yes, amputees on Onlyfans can earn big bucks on their page. Although earning over a few hundred per month is rare, if a model puts time and effort into creating (and frequently updating) their page, they have the potential to earn a living. Some of the top OnlyFans models earn hundreds of thousands of dollars per month. A model who has an amputated limb might even have an advantage if they are comfortable sharing what makes them stand out from the crowd.

What Does DAK Amputee OnlyFans Mean?

A DAK OnlyFans model is an OnlyFans girl who has had both legs amputated above the knee. DAK stands for “double above-knee” amputation. These OnlyFans pages are rare to come by, so if you find a DAK model you like, make sure to give her a follow right away.

What Are the Cons of Starting My Own Amputee OnlyFans Page?

Some of the issues an OnlyFans amputee model may face when starting their page are copyright infringement or identity theft by unscrupulous scammers, and stalking or doxxing. While rare, these problems can happen to anybody, so it is important to always use common sense when you are online. Never give out your personal information, look out for leaks, and avoid accidentally posting clues to your whereabouts on social media or on your account.

What is the Average Income for OnlyFans Amputee Models?

While you’ve likely heard about the fortunes that Blac Chyna, Bella Throne, Cardi B, and Tyga made on their OF pages, the amputee OnlyFans pages you’re looking at tend to earn about the same as any other OnlyFans page on average, which, for the majority of people, is around $180 per month.

There are millions of content creators all over the world posting new, hot content every day, and with that amount of competition, it just isn’t possible for everyone to become a millionaire. The good news is that there are some keys to success on OnlyFans that anybody can work toward. These include

Posting new, original content regularly (and often - the top models will usually post one to five times a day)

Ensuring your content is high-quality and not blurry or poorly lit

Chatting with fans, answering all their messages, and sending special thank-you gifts to big tippers and highly interactive subscribers

Livestreaming or offering other content they can purchase, like ratings, custom videos, or worn clothing

Marketing your page well in other areas, like social media pages, to get new eyes on your content

OnlyFans Amputee - Amputee Girl OnlyFans In Conclusion

OnlyFans is the top platform for people of all shapes, sizes, and abilities to share their content with their loyal subscribers, sell pay-per-view pics and videos, and connect with fans on a personal basis. If you have been looking for an intriguing and ultra-seductive twist on your average OnlyFans search, then you might want to start by subscribing to the amputees on OnlyFans featured in this article. Each of these women knows just how to tease and please you. Give them a chance to show you just what they can do. For more exciting content, check out the following list of related articles.

