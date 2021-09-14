8 Best Chinese Dating Sites & Apps: Free Trials Available

It’s one of the Chinese dating sites that has one of the highest confirmed Asian online dating networks.

It’s part of the reason the community forAsianDating.com is so diverse, vast, and widespread! Like many of the other platforms on our list, AsianDating has thousands of success stories.

Each platform on their network specializes in different niches of dating. However, users that sign up for one are shared among other Asian dating sites. These might include ChineseLoveLink and JapanCupid.

Unlike Interracial Match, AsianDating.com is exclusive to the Asian community. Specifically designed for Asian men and women, it’s a part of the Cupid Media Network.

Likewise, their customer service team is top-tier. With almost two decades of success stories, Interracial Match helps find interracial connections of all kinds.

First, their security measures are always top-notch. You can feel comfortable and confident about creating a profile and providing an appropriate amount of personal info.

Though Interracial Match isn’t exclusive to the Asian community, they certainly deserved a spot in our guide.

Without further ado, we want to show you the best Chinese apps and dating sites. Again, not all of these platforms will be exclusive to Chinese dating. However, we assure you, they each have a good reason for making it onto our list.

If you’re looking for intriguing, attractive Chinese singles that want to date, this is the perfect place to start. We’ve found high-quality matches are possible across these 8 Chinese dating apps and sites:

Some are exclusive, while some are even more niche than others. Let’s dive in to help you narrow in on the Chinese dating sites you should try first.

The online dating industry is booming better than ever before. And while the US has the highest percentage of online dating users, China is the second-highest in the world. Today, we want to explore some of the best Chinese dating sites and apps the web has to offer.

It’s not for everyone, but it certainly caters to a specific demographic. And while AdultFriendFinder might not be exclusive to the Asian community, its population is vast and diverse. You’re sure to find what you’re looking for with enough perusing.

If you’re looking for things to be a little spicier, you might head over to Adult Friend Finder. A reliable dating platform, don’t expect to find a long-term relationship here. Instead, AFF is designed more for casual relationships; even hookups.

Ashley Madison is one of the best Chinese dating sites for very specific situations. In this platform’s case, they specialize in helping you have an affair. If you’re looking for married Chinese members that will date you anyway, this is the dating site for you.

Keep in mind, Ashley Madison is specifically for extramarital sex. The user is very likely already in a long-term, committed relationship.

They might even be open about their exploration with their nesting partner. Some are polyamorous, while most are likely doing it in secret. This isn’t for the faint of heart.

You can learn more about Ashley Madison in this in-depth review.

Pros

Massive user base makes it easy to find matches

You can use a mask filter to hide facial features and not get caught IRL (in real life)!

Specifically designed for extramarital meetups and making affairs easier

Cons

Not exclusive to the Chinese dating community

Beautiful Chinese singles grace this platform in search of Western men! If that’s you, then China Love Cupid is the one for you to try first. It’s also a perfect option if you’re just going to be in China and want to date!

The platform used to be known as Chinese Love Links, a site we mentioned above. Part of the Cupid Media Network, they’re one of the most trusted names in the industry.

While communication between members isn’t free, there are plenty of features that are. Sign up for free to use their advanced search filters and features without having to upgrade to a paid membership.

Once you find someone that captures your attention, it’s easy to be tempted to upgrade. Interestingly, China Love Cupid has four membership tiers.

What’s in Each Membership Tier?

You can sign up for the Standard, which is the first paid tier. This unlocks Basic Matching, the ability to Like, and the messaging feature with other paying members.

The next tier is Gold, which lets you message all members instead of just fellow paying ones. The live chat with the Instant Messenger option also unlocks. You’ll be able to browse anonymously and hide your profile.

Some users also enjoy this tier simply because it gets rid of third-party ads. Plus, the VIP support is a nice touch.

Finally, the Platinum membership is the highest-priced tier. We think it’s arguably worth it, though. You get all the perks from the other memberships, plus you rank above other members. Double your profile space, too!

Your profile will have a VIP profile highlight, so you’ll start getting noticed. If Chinese isn’t your first language, this membership unlocks the option to translate all messages. Love is a language of its own!

Plus, Platinum gets you advanced matching algorithms. As you can see, there’s a reason China Love Cupid is one of the best Chinese dating sites.

Pros

A lot of charming Chinese singles available across the platform

Most features are already free

You can see who’s online unless they have Platinum

Exclusive to the Chinese dating community

Cons

There may occasionally be an empty profile of a user no longer active

Tantan often gets bragged on as the “Chinese Tinder,” so we certainly recommend giving it a shot. Acquired by Momo, one of the biggest social networking apps in China, it’s one of the best Chinese dating sites.

Whether you live locally or are visiting one of the megacities in China, Tantan is here to help. They have an English version, so it’s the best dating app even if you don’t personally speak Mandarin.

It’s a way to start learning the language yourself and get immersed in the culture. Not only will you be able to find a match, but you’ll be able to understand their world easier!

With the ability to “Like” profiles, you match if both of you like each other’s profiles. From there, you can exchange voice and text messages, videos, and pictures. There are also icebreakers you can send that offer questions to help you get to know your match easier.

A free Chinese dating app, you do have to upgrade if you want VIP status. While it’s not required, it certainly makes the perks more worth it.

Pros

Affordable fees even if you choose to upgrade to VIP status

VIP status gets you a handy VIP badge on your profile

Genuine, verified profiles you can connect with

Automatic location detection makes it easy to find matches locally

Cons

Matchmaking can be more difficult if you’re in a more rural Chinese area

Finally, Jiayuan finishes up our best Chinese dating sites guide. One of the large dating sites in China, the platforms are packed with Chinese singles ready to mingle!

We’ve mentioned a variety of casual, long-term, and other types of dating sites. Jiayuan is fit more for serious dating. Like Match.com in the US, most users on here seek long-term relationships or even marriage.

There’s a matchmaking service affiliated with Jiayuan where users can get even more involved. They can attend matchmaking events across the country. There’s even an annual “mass marriage” event for members.

There are three membership levels: VIP, Diamond, and Deluxe Edition Diamond. Each tier unlocks more features than the last, and they’re worth comparing. Free users still get to enjoy some features on the site too, though.

Pros

One of the fastest-growing Chinese dating sites on the web

Range of unique features available, even for free users

State-of-the-art security measures to verify profiles and keep your info safe

Reputable Chinese dating site that’s worth trying

Cons