8 Best Chinese Dating Sites & Apps: Free Trials Available

The online dating industry is booming better than ever before. And while the US has the highest percentage of online dating users, China is the second-highest in the world. Today, we want to explore some of the best Chinese dating sites and apps the web has to offer.
Some are exclusive, while some are even more niche than others. Let’s dive in to help you narrow in on the Chinese dating sites you should try first.
If you’re looking for intriguing, attractive Chinese singles that want to date, this is the perfect place to start. We’ve found high-quality matches are possible across these 8 Chinese dating apps and sites:
The Best Chinese Dating Sites & Apps
Without further ado, we want to show you the best Chinese apps and dating sites. Again, not all of these platforms will be exclusive to Chinese dating. However, we assure you, they each have a good reason for making it onto our list.
Though Interracial Match isn’t exclusive to the Asian community, they certainly deserved a spot in our guide.
First, their security measures are always top-notch. You can feel comfortable and confident about creating a profile and providing an appropriate amount of personal info.
Likewise, their customer service team is top-tier. With almost two decades of success stories, Interracial Match helps find interracial connections of all kinds.
Pros
- Security features help demonstrate how the platform puts in effort and care for their members
- Their interface has a social media style feel to it
- A unique approach to connecting singles together
- Close to 2 decades of success stories that continue to grow each day
- A platform dedicated to supporting interracial dating
Cons
- Not exclusive to the Asian community
Each platform on their network specializes in different niches of dating. However, users that sign up for one are shared among other Asian dating sites. These might include ChineseLoveLink and JapanCupid.
It’s part of the reason the community forAsianDating.com is so diverse, vast, and widespread! Like many of the other platforms on our list, AsianDating has thousands of success stories.
It’s one of the Chinese dating sites that has one of the highest confirmed Asian online dating networks.
Pros
- Their advanced messaging features make it a worthwhile dating site to try out
- There are over 4.5 million active users across the network’s database
- Overall, part of Cupid Media’s network of over 30 niches, reputable dating sites
- Sign up and review matches completely for free!
Cons
- You have limited features with a free account
If you’re looking for things to be a little spicier, you might head over to Adult Friend Finder. A reliable dating platform, don’t expect to find a long-term relationship here. Instead, AFF is designed more for casual relationships; even hookups.
It’s not for everyone, but it certainly caters to a specific demographic. And while AdultFriendFinder might not be exclusive to the Asian community, its population is vast and diverse. You’re sure to find what you’re looking for with enough perusing.
Pros
- Video content on the platform is erotic and inviting
- Kink- and queer-friendly
- Trustworthy, reliable platform across the world
- An incredibly enormous user base makes it easy to find a match that meets your preferences
Cons
- Not exclusive to the Chinese dating community, though the population is massive and diverse
Ashley Madison is one of the best Chinese dating sites for very specific situations. In this platform’s case, they specialize in helping you have an affair. If you’re looking for married Chinese members that will date you anyway, this is the dating site for you.
Keep in mind, Ashley Madison is specifically for extramarital sex. The user is very likely already in a long-term, committed relationship.
They might even be open about their exploration with their nesting partner. Some are polyamorous, while most are likely doing it in secret. This isn’t for the faint of heart.
You can learn more about Ashley Madison in this in-depth review.
Pros
- Massive user base makes it easy to find matches
- You can use a mask filter to hide facial features and not get caught IRL (in real life)!
- Specifically designed for extramarital meetups and making affairs easier
Cons
- Not exclusive to the Chinese dating community
The platform used to be known as Chinese Love Links, a site we mentioned above. Part of the Cupid Media Network, they’re one of the most trusted names in the industry.
While communication between members isn’t free, there are plenty of features that are. Sign up for free to use their advanced search filters and features without having to upgrade to a paid membership.
Once you find someone that captures your attention, it’s easy to be tempted to upgrade. Interestingly, China Love Cupid has four membership tiers.
What’s in Each Membership Tier?
You can sign up for the Standard, which is the first paid tier. This unlocks Basic Matching, the ability to Like, and the messaging feature with other paying members.
The next tier is Gold, which lets you message all members instead of just fellow paying ones. The live chat with the Instant Messenger option also unlocks. You’ll be able to browse anonymously and hide your profile.
Some users also enjoy this tier simply because it gets rid of third-party ads. Plus, the VIP support is a nice touch.
Finally, the Platinum membership is the highest-priced tier. We think it’s arguably worth it, though. You get all the perks from the other memberships, plus you rank above other members. Double your profile space, too!
Your profile will have a VIP profile highlight, so you’ll start getting noticed. If Chinese isn’t your first language, this membership unlocks the option to translate all messages. Love is a language of its own!
Plus, Platinum gets you advanced matching algorithms. As you can see, there’s a reason China Love Cupid is one of the best Chinese dating sites.
Pros
- A lot of charming Chinese singles available across the platform
- Most features are already free
- You can see who’s online unless they have Platinum
- Exclusive to the Chinese dating community
Cons
- There may occasionally be an empty profile of a user no longer active
Whether you live locally or are visiting one of the megacities in China, Tantan is here to help. They have an English version, so it’s the best dating app even if you don’t personally speak Mandarin.
It’s a way to start learning the language yourself and get immersed in the culture. Not only will you be able to find a match, but you’ll be able to understand their world easier!
With the ability to “Like” profiles, you match if both of you like each other’s profiles. From there, you can exchange voice and text messages, videos, and pictures. There are also icebreakers you can send that offer questions to help you get to know your match easier.
A free Chinese dating app, you do have to upgrade if you want VIP status. While it’s not required, it certainly makes the perks more worth it.
Pros
- Affordable fees even if you choose to upgrade to VIP status
- VIP status gets you a handy VIP badge on your profile
- Genuine, verified profiles you can connect with
- Automatic location detection makes it easy to find matches locally
Cons
- Matchmaking can be more difficult if you’re in a more rural Chinese area
We’ve mentioned a variety of casual, long-term, and other types of dating sites. Jiayuan is fit more for serious dating. Like Match.com in the US, most users on here seek long-term relationships or even marriage.
There’s a matchmaking service affiliated with Jiayuan where users can get even more involved. They can attend matchmaking events across the country. There’s even an annual “mass marriage” event for members.
There are three membership levels: VIP, Diamond, and Deluxe Edition Diamond. Each tier unlocks more features than the last, and they’re worth comparing. Free users still get to enjoy some features on the site too, though.
Pros
- One of the fastest-growing Chinese dating sites on the web
- Range of unique features available, even for free users
- State-of-the-art security measures to verify profiles and keep your info safe
- Reputable Chinese dating site that’s worth trying
Cons
- Free members cannot browse the website for free