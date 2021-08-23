8 Best Automatic Pool Cleaners: Comprehensively Reviewed (2023)

Specifications Pool size: up to 60-feet in-ground pool

up to 60-feet in-ground pool Filter type: Top-loaded

Top-loaded Cleaning coverage: Waterline, steps, floor, and walls The Polaris 9550 is one of the best pool cleaners for swimming pools that have tight corners. Because of its front-focused brush system, the machine can make its way to the edge of any pool with precision. This will knock out any hard-to-reach dirt and debris. This pool cleaner comes with a 70-foot cable, which provides an extra level of convenience for larger swimming pools. The unit also includes a remote control system and a 7-day programmable timer. The system is compatible with several different control apps, making it easily accessible for almost anybody. The one downside to the Polaris is its weight. It's nearly twice as heavy as some of the other robotic pool cleaners on the market. The machine has wheels to help you get it into the pool, but the task may still prove to be quite different considering how bulky the thing is. If you're concerned about picking up your robotic pool cleaner and placing it into the pool, consider a different model. Pros It can make sharp turns

4-wheel drive with specialty tires for all pool surfaces

The control system is compatible with several apps

Tangle-free cable Cons Heavier machine

More expensive than other robotic pool cleaners Aquabot X4 Robotic Pool Cleaner

Specifications Pool type: above-ground and in-ground pools

above-ground and in-ground pools Filter type: two filter baskets with nylon mesh

two filter baskets with nylon mesh Cleaning coverage: Waterline, floor, and walls The Aquabot x4 contains all of the latest automatic pool cleaner technology, including a 4-wheel drive, and an advanced pool mapping feature. It also has a refined filtration system that guarantees to capture all dirt and debris to make your pool as clean as possible. The dual scrubbing brushes are durable enough to scrub any pool surface clean, from the waterline down to the floor. The brushes rotate to loosen up stubborn bacteria along the walls and waterline, as well as tight corners where contaminants tend to build up. Not only is the Aquabot x4 an excellent robotic pool cleaner, but it also comes with a long-lasting, 2-year warranty. This specific pool cleaner model is suitable to use in both in-ground and above-ground pools. Pros 4-wheel drive train

Easy access to load the filter

Anti-tangle technology

Dual-media filtration

2-year warranty Cons Cleaning time takes 3 hours DOLPHIN Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner

Specifications Pool type: In-ground pools

In-ground pools Filter type: Twin micro pool filter cartridges

Twin micro pool filter cartridges Cleaning coverage: Powerful dual scrubbing brushes that reach doors, steps, walls, and waterline The Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner is one of Maytronics most popular. It is designed with high-tech innovation that makes it a tried and true among swimming pool owners. This pool cleaner features Premier Vector Climbing, which allows the machine to climb walls and reach the hard-to-reach waterline areas. Most bacteria, algae, and biofilm congregate just above and below the waterline. While many automatic pool cleaners can reach the scum line just below the waterline, most cannot reach above the upper wall and tile line. Well, the Dolphin Premier can. It attaches to the wall and maintains position, with up to 40% of the robot above the waterline. Pros Dual stabilizers

The machine can reach above the waterline

Anti-tangle swivel

SmartNav for faster cleaning and improved efficiency

Commercial-grade motors that provide powerful a suction line

HyperGrip rubber Tracks

3-year warranty included in the purchase Cons Expensive Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Cleaner click to enlarge

Specifications Pool type: up to 50 feet in-ground pools

Filter type: Large top-loaded filters

Cleaning coverage: Floor and walls only The Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus is one of the best pool cleaners money can buy. This product is especially powerful and able to scoop up any dirt and debris found in the pool. It has notable features, including large cartridge filters, an anti-tangle swivel cable, and a variable cleaning schedule. The Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus is also 8 times more energy efficient compared to other automatic pool cleaners on the market. It's capable of cleaning a standard-sized swimming pool in two hours, with limited energy output. The filter cartridges are very easy to replace and the machine has quality traction when navigating through the pool surface. Unfortunately, there have been recent reports of manufacturing issues that can affect the pool cleaner's performance. Of course, this won't be an issue with the 3-year warranty provided at the time of purchase, but it may be frustrating to replace your Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus every so often. Pros Energy-efficient automatic pool cleaner

No tangles with the anti-swivel cable

Flexible scheduling times Cons Does not go to the waterline

Some manufacturing problems

Expensive DOLPHIN Triton

Specifications Pool type: up to 50 feet in-ground pools

up to 50 feet in-ground pools Filter type: Extra large top-loaded filters

Extra large top-loaded filters Cleaning coverage: Floor, walls, and waterline The Dolphin Triton is an automatic pool cleaner that can be easily registered and set through a remote control device. This means you can have your pool cleaner get started anytime, any day. This machine has many other distinguishing features as well - including two-speed setting options and a waterline cleaning service. In regards to the pool's filtration system, there is an extra-large basket that provides sufficient cleanup. Additionally, you can customize your cleaning time depending on the size and shape of your pool. The Triton also offers a quick-mode feature that will give your pool a quick cleaning in under an hour. While there are some previous manufacturing issues noted, these detectors are few and far between. Overall, this automatic pool cleaner is a quality choice. Pros Multi-speed settings available

Manual control options for spot cleaning

A lightweight machine that's easy to carry

Active brush for an additional cleaning aid Cons Some manufacturing issues

Trouble cleaning stairs and tight corners DOLPHIN Nautilus CC Supreme Automatic Pool Cleaner

Specifications Pool type: up to 50 feet in-ground pools

up to 50 feet in-ground pools Filter type: Top-load filter cartridges

Top-load filter cartridges Cleaning coverage: Floor, walls, and waterline The DOLPHIN Nautilus CC Supreme is another ideal choice for all your automatic pool cleaner needs. The unit features state-of-the-art mapping software, triple brushing action, and an impressive filtration system. This pool cleaner also offers an ultra-fast cleaning cycle that will clean your pool from head to toe in under 1.5 hours. This is made possible with the pool cleaner's powerful motors and superior filtering capabilities. There's an option to connect the pool cleaner to WiFi, which helps you set the cleaning cycle ahead of time. You can also delay start and spot clean using this feature. Overall, this robot vacuum cleaner takes swimming pool cleaning to a whole new level. It can masterfully clean the floor, walls, and waterline of all pool surfaces. And with the advanced suction side pool feature, every section of the pool will get squeaky clean. Pros Quick-clean option available that focuses on the floor only

Three scrubbing brushes

WiFi connection for an interactive pool cleaning experience

Easy to clean filter cartridges Cons Caddy is not included in the purchase DOLPHIN Sigma Pool Cleaner