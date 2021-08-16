10+ Best Asian Cam Sites 2024: Top Live Asian Webcam Shows and Models

If you’re looking for the top Asian cam sites, you’ve come to the right place. There are so many scammy cam sites to weed through these days, we’ve gone ahead and narrowed it down to the best in the biz.
You’ve probably already wasted so much time on low-quality, expensive cam sites. We’ve got a list of the 8+ Asian cam sites for you to consider. And all of them are fully reviewed and rated. Let’s get started!
Top Asian Cam Sites:
1. J**kMate
J**kmate is a cam site that lets you virtually be with strangers. While the site doesn’t specialize in Asian women or men, you’ll find plenty of them here.
Pros
- Lots of great Asian models
- Free shows are available
- Interactive cam sessions
Cons
- Tokens can get expensive
- Occasional clickbait pop-ups appear
- Tedious signup process
Featuring a range of performers from amateur to professional, J**kmate provides interaction with your choice of hundreds of women. And you can spend quality time with them any time, day or night.
The site is safe to use, and you can add women that you like to your favorites list. You can chat with whoever you like, and watch them on camera too.
While it may take some time and effort to find the right Asian cam partner, it’s worth it in the long run. J**kmate allows users to find like-minded people who just have a thing for watching others on camera.
Quality Asian cams
All of the cam shows on J**kmate are at least 720p too, and some of the rooms stream in 1080p. The audio is very clear in the chat rooms, without lagging.
The chat rooms are also interactive. This means that you can make special requests to the model putting on the show.
How much does J**kmate cost?
To interact with J**kmate Asian models on cam, you pay for gold tokens. Each token is $1, and you pay according to the option you choose. Generally, chats cost between $1 and $5 per minute. The price depends on whether or not you choose a 1-on-1 show or other cam options.
2. MyFreeCams
MyFreeCams has been around for over a decade and has a great reputation. The site features cams from the best women around the country and world.
Pros
- Intuitive interface
- A great database of Asian models
- Nice security features
- Freedom from memberships plans
Cons
- There’s no mobile app for MyFreeCams
- The site only hosts female cam models
- Some women won’t allow free members in their chat rooms
MyFreeCams is an ideal chat site if you want to watch cams and engage in online chat with Asian models. Most of the cam women are very entertaining and many take special requests.
As a premium member, you can send messages to beautiful exotic Asians and other models. Premium members can also send video or photo attachments with their messages. While basic members can view some cam rooms, they can’t do anything else.
Profiles on MyFreeCams
It’s incredibly simple to search and choose profiles based on age, preferences, and ethnicity. This means that if you’re really into Asian ladies, all you have to do is narrow your search.
When you find women you’d like to chat with, you can add them to your bookmark. Trust us, your favorites list will grow very quickly here!
MyFreeCams Cost
While you can sign up for free, you can’t send messages in MyFreeCams unless you pay. You buy tokens or credits, and they start at $19.99 for 200 credits. Private shows cost 1 token per second, and you can rewatch them for free.
3. TrueUnicorns
TrueUnicorns is your one stop shop for all the best cam girls on the net. It’s no surprise that TrueUnicorns has a dedicated Asian Cam girls category.
Pros:
- Get chat access to the hottest girls in adult entertainment
- Catch live shows of your favorite performers
Cons:
- Site is new and is growing in the amount of creators it hosts
If you want more one on one access to your favorite adult entertainers you’re going to want to make a beeline for TrueUnicorns.
This site helps you chat and get live video access to your favorite cam girls. Take your camming experience to new heights with TrueUnicorns.
How much does TrueUnicorns Cost?
TrueUnicorns gives you free access to it’s models' social media profiles and for just $9.99/ month you get chat access too. Sign up here.
4. LiveJasmin
Livejasmin is a multi-awarded adult cam site featuring a huge selection of stunning Asian cam girls. Perhaps the best aspect of this diverse site is that you can peep into live shows for free.
Pros
- You can view live shows freely for 10 minutes
- No email verification required
- The site offers a lot of features and functionality
- A wide range of categories and models, include Asian
Cons
- Prices can get expensive
- Not all models are interested in engaging in free chat
- There are no message boards or forums
LiveJasmin is one of the longest-running cam girl sites with thousands of Asian models connected 24/7 from around the globe. You’ll enjoy the great quality video and lots of freebies as a new user.
How much does Livejasmin cost?
As with other Asian cam sites, LiveJasmin uses the credit system. You can get 27.99 credits for $35.99, 67.99 credits for $79.99, 97.99 credits for $112.99 and 157.99 credits for $178.99.
On a budget? The average rate is $2.40 per minute, with the cheapest cam rooms coming in at $1.00 per minute.
5. Chaturbate
Chaturbate is one of the best, well-known cam sites around. It’s full of amateurs, including Asians.
Pros
- The site is very easy to use and navigate
- You don’t need a credit card
- There are many chats and models to keep you busy
- 100% free Asian cam chat
Cons
- Sometimes the cam quality is less than desirable
- Tipping models can get expensive if you don’t limit yourself
- Search features need improvement
Since 2011, Chaturbate has been a leader in the free Asian amateur cam industry. With over 4.3 million visitors daily, Chaturbate is a cam site that you can trust.
While other cam sites feature models and adult movie stars, this site features the opposite. This means that whatever your type, you can find an Asian cam girl here.
There is something Asianenticing about the cam shows on Chaturbate. The Asian women are real and invite you into their corner of the world. The homemade nature of the cam shows is very addictive, in a good way.
Chaturbate Cost
You buy tokens and use them however you want. Get 100 credits for $10.99, 200 for $20.99, and so forth.
The thing to remember is that the model is the one who calls the shots. If you want her to do a seductive dance for you, she may charge you 150 credits or more. It all depends on what you ask for, what she’s willing to do, and for how much.
6. CamSoda
CamSoda is the number one cam site for mobile users. While it has a smaller pool of models, it offers a lot for the money. Once you buy tokens, you can tip for requests, goals, media, or play.
Pros
- Cheapest private shows of any cam site
- Lots of Asian models to choose from
- There’s no set tip rate
Cons
- Searching for model specs can be challenging
- Customer support takes a long time
CamSoda Show Types
CamSoda offers many options when it comes to shows. For ticket shows, you pay a ticket price and watch an entire show. For a private show, you and the model are the only ones in the room. A spy show involves you spying in on someone else’s show, where you can only hear the model.
CamSoda Cost
All performers set their rates on CamSoda. So, the costs depend on what you pay for in the Asian cam rooms.
The more tokens you buy on CamSoda at once, the cheaper each token becomes. For instance, 100 tokens cost $10.99. You can also get 550 tokens for $49.99.
7. Royalcams
Royalcams lets you peek in on the intimate lives of beautiful Asian ladies and other performers. The best part about this site is that you can do all of this for free.
Pros
- Live cams are free — no signing up is necessary
- There are a ton of Asian cam girls
- The site design is exquisite and easy to use
- Gives other Asian cam sites a run for their money
Cons
- Users have to sign up to chat
- Average quality cams
Royalcams allows you to watch hundreds of Asian women perform, no matter what time of day. It ranks among the top 10,000 most-visited sites globally by traffic in all categories.
Royalcams Cost
While RoyalCams is one of the few sites that offer free content, users tip the models in the form of tokens for their performances. You can also spend tokens for private chats.
17 tokens cost $2.99, while 660 tokens cost $74.99. Private chat usually costs 60 tokens per minute, to give you an idea of the cost with Asian models.
8. BongaCams
BongaCams is an online video network connecting men and women from all over the world through a high-speed live video chat with full audio support. It’s a great place to spend some time with Asian cam hotties around the world.
Pros
- Free adult live chat
- No subscriptions or regular monthly costs of any kind
- Amazing cam quality
- A fun site to browse
Cons
- Exclusive 1-on-1 chats are expensive
- Customer support is rather unresponsive
- Prices tend to get high
BongaCams is ideal if you just want to watch free shows without being too picky. However, if you want to be an active participant, you’ll need to buy tokens. You also have the option of taking it privately with the cam host, but this can get expensive.
BongaCams Cost
Like many cam sites, the bigger the package of tokens you buy, the cheaper each token becomes. The tokens start at 9 cents per token. And the price you’ll pay per show depends on the model and what you ask for.
9. ImLive
ImLive is one of the oldest and biggest cam sites, so you know it’s spectacular. Boasting an amazing community and special cam site features, ImLive features an array of gorgeous cam women. One look at the site makes you want to sign up and talk to these tantalizing models.
Pros
- Extremely user friendly
- Many model categories to choose from]
- There’s a fully functional mobile version of the site
- Great search functions
- Huge list of categories to choose from
Cons
- Lots of amateurs vs. real models
- Site design is slightly outdated
ImLive offers typical cam site features, along with other little perks. For one, you can get teaser chats for free. It’s also possible for you to catch multiple chats feeds at the same time on ImLive. You can even give virtual gifts to Asian cam models.
No Spy Mode
One thing that sets ImLive apart from other cam sites is that there are no spy modes for private chats. This means that your private chats are private — there’s no one else spying on them like it’s possible to do on other sites. It’s just you and the model!
ImLive Cost
The cost of ImLive is $1 per credit. Some models are available for private shows only. However, you can still get those 20 seconds to take a peek inside a private show.
10. Flirt4Free
Flirt4Free is a premium cam site that offers several features for users and models. Since 1999, the site puts quality above quantity, and they’re very selective about their models.
Pros
- Easy to navigate the site
- Impressive customer service
- Variety of performers, including Asian
Cons
- Costs can get expensive
- The model count can be low depending on the time of day
Flirt4Free offers great pricing and lots of benefits. VIP members can set their private shows so no one can spy on them. However, if you’re into voyeurism, you can spy on ongoing private shows for 5 credits per minute.
Flirt4Free Cost
On Flirt4Free, a standard live video chat costs 30 to 60 credits per minute. You can purchase 720 credits for $59.99 or 420 credits for $29.99. VIP membership is also available for $39.95 per month, and it is a recurring charge.
Wrapping It Up
There are many Asian cam sites on the web. It’s nice to know that there are reviews like the ones above — you can save time knowing you’re on a quality site. If you’re searching for something more exotic in your social endeavors, the above best Asian cam sites will help you out.