74 Best Muslim OnlyFans Accounts Featuring the Best Muslim Girl OnlyFans in 2024

People who follow Islam are called Muslims. This religion focuses on the Quran and the teachings of its founder, Muhammad. Since there are approximately 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide, it’s no surprise that there are some amazing Muslim OnlyFans creators out there. We looked high and low to bring our readers the absolute best Muslim OnlyFans accounts so get ready to dive in.

1. Desiree — The Most Popular Muslim OnlyFans Creator



176K likes and counting

676 pics and rising

$50/month subscription

About Desiree:

According to Desiree, she’s the number-one Muslim OnlyFans content creator, and we can see why. This wild and crazy content maker says she enjoys a good pampering session, and she doesn’t wear down very easily. This super-naughty girl enjoys lesbian collaborations with her hot friends and uploads tons of steamy videos for her fans with new releases every week. Give her a follow to find out what this Muslim girl is up to next.

2. Arabic Princess — Best Free Muslim Girl OnlyFans Page



6K likes and counting

7K pics and rising

FREE subscription

About Arabic Princess:

This beautiful woman is one of the hottest Muslim OnlyFans models. Not only is her page free of charge, but you’ll get exclusive naughty content every week. She also posts lots of promotions if you want to get a discount on her paid channel. This spicy Muslim is in the top 0.3 percent of OnlyFans creators and provides a plethora of content like lesbian collabs, foot stuff, solo play, and tons more.

3. Zina Hadid — Naughtiest Muslim OnlyFans Model



9K likes and counting

2K pics and rising

$22.49/month subscription

About Zina Hadid:

Zina is a curvy, naughty woman with one of the best Muslim OnlyFans channels on the platform. She offers her most intimate content here, including a side of her that she keeps hidden from the public eye. Follow her channel to see what she’s up to, including daily uploads of explicit nudes and videos, solo content, and lots more. She loves to chat with her fans, and she welcomes pictures if you’d like to share a few images of your assets with her in private.

4. Gala Black — Boldest Muslim Hijab OnlyFans Model



5K likes and counting

232 pics and rising

$19/month subscription

About Gala Black:

You’ll be in complete awe of this Muslim hijab OnlyFans model thanks to her bold attitude and tantalizing content. Subscribe to her paid page to see her take off her hijab, among other things, too. When you turn your rebill feature on, she’ll send you custom videos to help make all of your naughtiest wishes come true. She also offers fetish content, fun ratings, and other steamy stuff that only the most hardcore fans will appreciate.

5. Aaliyah Aziz — Your Favorite Muslim OnlyFans Princess



4K likes and counting

7K pics and rising

$14.99/month subscription

About Aaliyah Aziz:

Aaliyah is yet another of the best Muslim OnlyFans channels online today. This hot princess is in the top 0.25 percent of creators on the platform, thanks to her fun personality. She’s online every single day and very active, bringing you brand-new nude photos and uncensored uploads regularly. She also replies to every message she gets and loves getting to know her fans. You’ll get lots of saucy Muslim hijab OnlyFans and non-hijab content to choose from.

6. Hot Muslim — The Most Fun Muslim OnlyFans Creator



5K likes and counting

119 pics and rising

FREE Subscription

About Hot Muslim:

This Muslim OnlyFans creator is all about having a good time. Make sure you check out her channel to get lots of great stuff, like fun ratings, foot fetish content, and solo play videos. She enjoys messaging fans, so make sure you shoot her a DM. This hot Muslim is online every day and always sends a reply. Follow her to see all kinds of naughty stuff, and you can also message her to make a custom request.

7. Syalifah — Most Uninhibited Muslim OnlyFans Model



7K likes and counting

597 pics and rising

$14.99/month Subscription

About Syalifah:

When it comes to the most uninhibited Muslim OnlyFans creator, Syalifah fits the bill. This 24-year-old, busty hottie says that the platform has finally given her a place where she can satisfy all of her deepest and darkest fetishes. You’ll get hajib content as well as a ton more stuff since she uploads new content every day. Be sure to give her a subscription so you can join in on the fun.

8. Souzan Halabi — The Wildest Muslim Girl OnlyFans Creator



30K likes and counting

599 pics and rising

$10/month subscription

About Souzan Halabi:

Souzan wants to become your favorite Arab Muslim mistress, and we think she’ll succeed. This bold and brazen Muslim OnlyFans creator loves to chat with fans and answers every message in her DMs. She offers full-length adult content videos that include topics like playing with toys, femdom, and foot fetish clips. She also loves to do fun ratings and video calls and is always happy to oblige your most secretive custom requests.

9. Neilah — Most Beautiful Egyptian Muslim OnlyFans Model



1K likes and counting

426 posts and rising

$12/month subscription

About Neilah:

This French-Egyptian beauty definitely has one of the best Muslim OnlyFans channels by a landslide. She works hard to ensure that every single one of her subscribers leaves her page feeling completely satisfied. Prepare to be teased as you get exclusive content uploaded daily which includes live chats and custom content. There are also lots of solo play clips and other naughty videos available, and Neilah says that all of her fans are what keep her creating more.

10. Laila’s LittleMuslim — Youngest Muslim OnlyFans Girl



6K likes and counting

957 pics and rising

$9.99/month subscription

About Laila’s LittleMuslim:

At just 19 years old, Laila is one of the youngest Muslim OnlyFans creators on the platform. This intriguing content creator is from Malaysia and provides her subscribers with enough delicious goodies to keep them happy for weeks at a time. When you subscribe to her channel, you’ll experience hijab daily posts, steamy videos and photos, and lots of naughty sessions that we can’t talk about here.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Best Muslim OnlyFans Accounts

What makes Muslim OnlyFans channels popular?

In the Muslim religion, a lot of the content you see on OnlyFans is totally taboo. That means that a lot of people really like the concept of watching Muslim OnlyFans models get down and dirty online. You may notice that not all of these creators have other social media accounts, which is likely due to their religion.

What else is there besides Muslim OnlyFans content?

Aside from the steamy Muslim OnlyFans content we mentioned here, you’ll find an endless sea of other topics to choose from. Whether it's hot fitness models or gay couples, the OnlyFans platform provides people with an endless assortment of unique content and various topics to explore further.

Can I use an app to watch Muslim OnlyFans content?

OnlyFans does not currently have an app that you can download to your smartphone. That’s because Muslim OnlyFans content (and all other adult content) is not available through the Apple and Google Play stores. If you want to view OnlyFans on your phone, simply go to the URL and log in through your phone’s browser.

Top Muslim OnlyFans Models - In Conclusion

From hijab-wearing hotties to Arab princesses, we hope you enjoyed our list of the best Muslim OnlyFans models. Each one of these beautiful women has something unique to offer, so we hope you’ll give them all a view. Until the next list, we hope you enjoy this one, and we’ll catch you on the flip side!

