7 Best Conservative Dating Sites: Traditional Dating Apps & Sites

It is 2021 and in today's world, we find ourselves moving towards less traditional means for making connections. With so many different platforms and outlets, it can be difficult to know which ones to choose from. Especially when you’re looking for like-minded people who share the same views and values as you.

Modern society seems to have a heavy focus on politics and lifestyle choices. And while politics can be a complicated subject for most, when looking for someone to make a real connection it seems essential for the possibility of building a genuine relationship.

In the US roughly 35% of adults identify as conservative, another 35% as moderate, with about 26% identifying as liberal according to a Gallup poll.

So how do you narrow down the playing field as a conservative looking for potentials to match your specific dating preferences? Where do you go to find Christian dating sites? Luckily, we’re here to help so you don’t have to. The 7 Best Conservative Dating Sites The conservative dating sites we’ll be highlighting today include:

Site Best For ❤️ eHarmony Finding A Serious Partner ❤️ EliteSingles Finding A Professional Partner ❤️ Ashley Madison Extramarital Affairs ❤️ RichMeetsBeautiful Successful and Beautiful Partners ❤️ Christian Mingle Christian Love Top Conservative Dating Sites If you have any experience with online dating some of these sites may be familiar to you. Maybe you’re wondering as to how a few of them are even mentioned as an option for conservatives. We took the time to select dating platforms that feature a person’s political stance right from the start. And though a few of these may not be solely for republicans and conservatives, we made sure that most listed comes with an option to filter profiles by political preference. 1. eHarmony

Probably one of the most known dating sites available, eHarmony is a worldwide platform that has brought people together since its founding on August 22, 2000. Co-founder Dr.Neil Clark Warren is a well-known Christian theologian who teamed up in the making of eHarmony to provide a site for singles with one of the most advanced matchmaking algorithms.

We recommend eHarmony for single conservatives because all members must take an extensive compatibility and personality quiz. Although this site, in particular, may not offer the ability to filter by political preference. It’s got one of the best matchmaking algorithms in the industry.

To date, eHarmony has the highest number of relationships turned into successful marriages. This is why it’s number one on our list today because conservatives typically hold to tradition and value marriage. Pros 100% free to sign up and offers a premium option for more detailed profiles to optimize compatibility

Over 16,000,000 singles use the site weekly

Thorough 29 Dimensions of Compatibility quiz

Modern design that is user friendly

Offers guided messages for first time communication with matches Cons Lacks filter/search function

Features are limited for free accounts 2. EliteSingles

While there are many sites out there with extensive platforms and thousands of singles available. What about those of us who don’t have the dedicated time to commit to sites that require a lot of effort to be successful? For those who have busy careers and or schedules, EliteSingles may just be the place for you.

As a conservative, you likely appreciate the professionalism and a strong work ethic. EliteSingles prides itself on being the number site for educated and career-based singles. Potentials that are found on this site have a greater likelihood of seeking genuine connections as it is most people who are career-oriented don't have time to waste on games or inauthentic interactions. Pros Top site for high-quality singles

Every month more than 381,000 new members sign up

At least 80% of the members have a college degree

Detailed profiles allow you to see political views

Convenient dating app for on the go Cons The free trial is limited

Does matching for you making search options limited 3. Ashley Madison

In today's society, traditional values aren't what they used to be. Even with the most conservative of viewpoints, the temptation can flood into anyone's daily life. Ashley Madison is a perfect platform to unleash that temptation.

While not specifically a conservative dating site, it is a great way to experience an extramarital affair while still preserving your traditional marriage.

Most old fashion viewers would indeed argue that this taboo topic is not one worth mentioning or even exploring. However, in today's day and age, a shocking amount of over 60 million people might say otherwise.

And though it's not the most popular among fellow conservatives, the numbers as well as countless members believe it to be worth trying out. As surprising as that may sound, it is possible to seek out your desires and ensure that your marriage can stay intact. Pros Over 60 million users

Basic and advanced searching options

Discrete payment options

You can add members to favorites

Free for women

Up to date security and privacy features Cons Not an automatic matching platform

More useful for hookups rather than serious/long term relationships 4. RichMeetBeautiful

As a conservative, you’re likely a hard-working individual and have a lot to show for it. And for those of you who are particularly well off, you might have a more specific style when it comes to dating.

RichMeetBeautiful is a dating service specifically geared to cater to wealthy and/or attractive singles. So, if you’re rich, beautiful, or both, this platform might be ideal for your dating needs.

Three years after the launch this site quickly became one of the most go-to platforms for the wealthy and beautiful. Originating as a dating service in Europe, RichMeetBeautiful's reach expanded so rapidly that now there are over thousands of US members as well.

The ability to find casual relationships to committed long-term relationships is available to any member of this site. With close to half of a million users, the opportunities are endless. Pros Comprehensive search engine

Modern and functional design

Login with Facebook

Free and unlimited messaging for women

Profiles are private

Make payments anonymously

Reasonable membership costs Cons No app for phone

Relatively new site 5. Christian Mingle click to enlarge