7 Best Colombian Dating Sites & Apps in 2023

Women from Latin America are in a class all their own - Colombian women, especially. They are regarded as having far more spirit and beauty than females from other Latin American countries. Because these beautiful women and their unique features are known to be a step above the rest of the world, it only makes sense that there is a Colombia dating site niche. If you have an attraction to beautiful Colombian women and want to find a way to connect with them, there are specific websites that can help men in search of meeting Colombian women. Most popular dating apps help people of all backgrounds find a serious relationship or a flirty fling on the dating scene. However, the online dating sites we will cover in this article are especially useful if you want to find the best dating sites designed to meet Colombian singles. Here is a first look at the best Colombian dating sites and apps in 2023: eHarmony - Best Colombian Dating Site for a Serious Relationship ColombianDating - Best Colombian Dating Site for a Huge User Base Zoosk - Best Dating Site for Singles Over 50 InternationalCupid - Best for Beautiful Women from All Over the World LatinAmericanCupid - Best for Beautiful Women from All Over Latin America Bumble - Best Colombian Dating App for Women OkCupid - Best for Free Features What are the Best Colombian Dating Sites? eHarmony - Best Colombian Dating Site for a Serious Relationship

Pros Cons Compatibility Matching System finds your best potential matches Premium membership is needed to find the best match Top-rated dating site for many years

Perfect for serious relationships rather than quick flings



Features: eHarmony has been ranked as one of the top dating sites because of its focus on finding serious relationships. The site has an advanced matching algorithm that requires you to complete an extensive questionnaire to start your profile. Premium membership is needed to take advantage of most features like sending and receiving messages on this popular dating app. Signup Process: The signup process for eHarmony takes longer than other dating sites due to the questionnaire. If your goal is to meet a nice Colombian woman for a serious relationship, consider the time well invested. Memberships & Pricing: The membership tiers are broken down by length, with lower prices for more extended memberships: Premium Light (6 months): $24-66 per month

Premium Plus (12 months): $24-45 per month

Premium Extra (2 years): $24-36 per month Reviews: eHarmony has rave reviews because so many matches on this platform have led to success stories. Colombian Cupid: Best Colombian Dating Site for a Huge User Base

Pros Cons Over 2 million members Free membership does not have as many communications features The dating app is available on both iOS and Android devices

Extensive search features for finding your perfect match

Built-in message translator

Features: Colombian Cupid is a free dating site with over 2,000,000 members. The site has an advanced search feature that allows you to filter by attribute or interest. This helps to find a Colombian woman that fits your vision for an ideal date. The unpaid features are limited here, so if you want to be able to communicate via video chat, you need to get a premium account. Signup Process: Colombian Cupid wants people to start matching as quickly as possible on their dating site, so the signup process is speedy and straightforward. Make sure you fill out the "About Me" section to get the best matches in your search results and find a fun Colombian date. Memberships & Pricing: The pricing is simple on Colombian Cupid. While there are completely free features, if you want to meet beautiful Colombian women, you will have to exchange messages. This means that you will need a premium membership, which costs: Gold Membership: $29.98 for 1 month, $63.99 for 3 months, or $127.98 for a year

Platinum Membership: $36.99 for 1 month, $73.98 for 3 months, or $149.99 for a year Reviews: Colombian Cupid is well regarded as the best dating site to find beautiful Colombian singles from those who live there and abroad. The site has a good reputation due to its large user base, fast signup process, and advanced matching system, allowing you to meet your perfect match in Colombia. Zoosk: Best Dating Site for Singles Over 50

Pros Cons Over 40 million members in 80 countries Free features are limited Intuitive matching algorithm that learns what you like

Video chat feature that enables video dates (great for long-distance relationships)

Dating app available for mobile devices

Features: Zoosk is not a Colombian dating site specifically, but with 40 million users, there is someone for everyone on this dating site. One of the coolest features of Zoosk is that the matching algorithm learns what you like as you use the site, meaning you will get more high-quality matches the longer you use it. It also has a dating app available for iOS and Android devices. Signup Process: Zoosk starts off with an eight-question form about yourself, which should only take 5 minutes to complete. Memberships & Pricing: Zoosk has very affordable pricing that lowers the longer you sign up. The membership pricing is as follows: $29.95 for 1 month

$59.95 for 3 months

$79.99 for 6 months

$119.99 for a year International Cupid: Best for Beautiful Women from All Over the World

Pros Cons Beautiful women from all across Latin America Harder to find someone in a small town versus a bigger city Free dating app for mobile devices

Easy and fast signup process

Good customer service

Features Also owned by Cupid Media, International Cupid has many of the benefits and technology the company is known for. While the Columbian dating sites specifically are great to help you meet Colombian women, International Cupid helps expand your search to Colombian women and all of Latin America. You can meet Colombian singles here as well, but the playing field is much larger if you aren't set on just one country. The built-in translator allows you to exchange messages in just about any language so the options open up to the entire world! Sign up process The fast signup process may be one of the best parts of International Cupid. You can be on your way to meeting hot women from all around the globe in under 6 minutes. Memberships & Pricing There are not many features available to a free member, so you're going to want to get a premium account to send unlimited messages to all of the beautiful women you will meet on International Cupid. Those premium levels are gold and platinum, and will cost you: Gold $29.98 for 1 month

$59.99 for 3 months

$119.98 for 1 year Platinum $34.99 for 1 month $69.98 for 3 months $149.99 for 1 year Latin American Cupid: Best for Beautiful Women from All Over Latin America

Pros Cons Established dating site since 2003 Not many free features Over 3 million active members

Women from all over Latin America

Fast and easy signup process

Features: Latin American Cupid is another one of the best Colombian dating sites that can help you meet singles from all across Latin America. This site has a built-in translator for instant messaging, an easy-to-use platform, excellent customer service, and a large user base of over 3 million active users. Even though this isn't listed as one of the dedicated Colombian dating sites, the user base is full of women from Colombia. Signup Process: Latin American Cupid is similar to other sites regarding their signup process. In less than 6 minutes, you can browse Latin American Cupid and find a long-term relationship in Colombia. Memberships & Pricing: Free members can only communicate with premium members. If you want to use this dating app to find your next love in South America, you need to pay for one of the premium memberships. Gold Membership: $33.74 for 1 month, $67.48 for 3 months, or $134.99 for 1 year

Platinum Membership: $39.99 for 1 month, $79.98 for 3 months, or $169.99 for 1 year

Diamond Membership: $79.98 for 1 month, $159.97 for 3 months, or $339.98 for 1 year Bumble: Best Colombian Dating App for Women

Pros Cons Women make the first move Only available as a dating app, not a website Tinder-like swiping feature that makes online dating simple and fun

Dating app available for both iOS and Android devices

Popular dating app in Colombia

Features: Bumble is similar to other popular dating apps but with a unique twist. Unlike other dating apps, it's up to women to start a conversation once a match is made. Bumble is also the 2nd most popular dating app in Colombia, behind Tinder, so it has a large user base. Signup Process: While people may spend a lot of time on other dating sites filling out their profiles, the gamification on Bumble means most people don't actually read bios here. The most important step in creating your profile is finding and uploading a great picture of yourself, so you can move straight to Colombian dating. Memberships & Pricing: Bumble pricing is a little more complex than other dating apps. While the platform is completely free and packed with free features, there are a lot of premium extras to help boost your profile to Colombian singles. Premium Membership $3.49 for 1 day

$13.99 for 1 week

$29.99 for 1 month

$59.99 for 3 months

$99.99 for 6 months

$149.99 lifetime Bumble Boosts $1.99 for 1 day

$6.99 for 1 week

$18.99 for 1 month Bumble Spotlights 1x is $4.99

5x is $12.99

15x is $29.99

30x is $49.99 OK Cupid: Best for Free Features