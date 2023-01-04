7 Best Colombian Dating Sites & Apps in 2023

Women from Latin America are in a class all their own - Colombian women, especially. They are regarded as having far more spirit and beauty than females from other Latin American countries. Because these beautiful women and their unique features are known to be a step above the rest of the world, it only makes sense that there is a Colombia dating site niche.
If you have an attraction to beautiful Colombian women and want to find a way to connect with them, there are specific websites that can help men in search of meeting Colombian women. Most popular dating apps help people of all backgrounds find a serious relationship or a flirty fling on the dating scene. However, the online dating sites we will cover in this article are especially useful if you want to find the best dating sites designed to meet Colombian singles.
Here is a first look at the best Colombian dating sites and apps in 2023:
- eHarmony - Best Colombian Dating Site for a Serious Relationship
- ColombianDating - Best Colombian Dating Site for a Huge User Base
- Zoosk - Best Dating Site for Singles Over 50
- InternationalCupid - Best for Beautiful Women from All Over the World
- LatinAmericanCupid - Best for Beautiful Women from All Over Latin America
- Bumble - Best Colombian Dating App for Women
- OkCupid - Best for Free Features
What are the Best Colombian Dating Sites?
eHarmony - Best Colombian Dating Site for a Serious Relationship
Features: eHarmony has been ranked as one of the top dating sites because of its focus on finding serious relationships. The site has an advanced matching algorithm that requires you to complete an extensive questionnaire to start your profile. Premium membership is needed to take advantage of most features like sending and receiving messages on this popular dating app.
Signup Process: The signup process for eHarmony takes longer than other dating sites due to the questionnaire. If your goal is to meet a nice Colombian woman for a serious relationship, consider the time well invested.
Memberships & Pricing: The membership tiers are broken down by length, with lower prices for more extended memberships:
- Premium Light (6 months): $24-66 per month
- Premium Plus (12 months): $24-45 per month
- Premium Extra (2 years): $24-36 per month
Reviews: eHarmony has rave reviews because so many matches on this platform have led to success stories.
Colombian Cupid: Best Colombian Dating Site for a Huge User Base
Features: Colombian Cupid is a free dating site with over 2,000,000 members. The site has an advanced search feature that allows you to filter by attribute or interest. This helps to find a Colombian woman that fits your vision for an ideal date. The unpaid features are limited here, so if you want to be able to communicate via video chat, you need to get a premium account.
Signup Process: Colombian Cupid wants people to start matching as quickly as possible on their dating site, so the signup process is speedy and straightforward. Make sure you fill out the "About Me" section to get the best matches in your search results and find a fun Colombian date.
Memberships & Pricing: The pricing is simple on Colombian Cupid. While there are completely free features, if you want to meet beautiful Colombian women, you will have to exchange messages. This means that you will need a premium membership, which costs:
- Gold Membership: $29.98 for 1 month, $63.99 for 3 months, or $127.98 for a year
- Platinum Membership: $36.99 for 1 month, $73.98 for 3 months, or $149.99 for a year
Reviews: Colombian Cupid is well regarded as the best dating site to find beautiful Colombian singles from those who live there and abroad. The site has a good reputation due to its large user base, fast signup process, and advanced matching system, allowing you to meet your perfect match in Colombia.
Zoosk: Best Dating Site for Singles Over 50
Features: Zoosk is not a Colombian dating site specifically, but with 40 million users, there is someone for everyone on this dating site. One of the coolest features of Zoosk is that the matching algorithm learns what you like as you use the site, meaning you will get more high-quality matches the longer you use it. It also has a dating app available for iOS and Android devices.
Signup Process: Zoosk starts off with an eight-question form about yourself, which should only take 5 minutes to complete.
Memberships & Pricing: Zoosk has very affordable pricing that lowers the longer you sign up. The membership pricing is as follows:
- $29.95 for 1 month
- $59.95 for 3 months
- $79.99 for 6 months
- $119.99 for a year
International Cupid: Best for Beautiful Women from All Over the World
Features
Also owned by Cupid Media, International Cupid has many of the benefits and technology the company is known for. While the Columbian dating sites specifically are great to help you meet Colombian women, International Cupid helps expand your search to Colombian women and all of Latin America. You can meet Colombian singles here as well, but the playing field is much larger if you aren't set on just one country. The built-in translator allows you to exchange messages in just about any language so the options open up to the entire world!
Sign up process
The fast signup process may be one of the best parts of International Cupid. You can be on your way to meeting hot women from all around the globe in under 6 minutes.
Memberships & Pricing
There are not many features available to a free member, so you're going to want to get a premium account to send unlimited messages to all of the beautiful women you will meet on International Cupid. Those premium levels are gold and platinum, and will cost you:
Gold
- $29.98 for 1 month
- $59.99 for 3 months
- $119.98 for 1 year
Platinum
$34.99 for 1 month
$69.98 for 3 months
$149.99 for 1 year
Latin American Cupid: Best for Beautiful Women from All Over Latin America
Features: Latin American Cupid is another one of the best Colombian dating sites that can help you meet singles from all across Latin America. This site has a built-in translator for instant messaging, an easy-to-use platform, excellent customer service, and a large user base of over 3 million active users. Even though this isn't listed as one of the dedicated Colombian dating sites, the user base is full of women from Colombia.
Signup Process: Latin American Cupid is similar to other sites regarding their signup process. In less than 6 minutes, you can browse Latin American Cupid and find a long-term relationship in Colombia.
Memberships & Pricing: Free members can only communicate with premium members. If you want to use this dating app to find your next love in South America, you need to pay for one of the premium memberships.
- Gold Membership: $33.74 for 1 month, $67.48 for 3 months, or $134.99 for 1 year
- Platinum Membership: $39.99 for 1 month, $79.98 for 3 months, or $169.99 for 1 year
- Diamond Membership: $79.98 for 1 month, $159.97 for 3 months, or $339.98 for 1 year
Bumble: Best Colombian Dating App for Women
Features: Bumble is similar to other popular dating apps but with a unique twist. Unlike other dating apps, it's up to women to start a conversation once a match is made. Bumble is also the 2nd most popular dating app in Colombia, behind Tinder, so it has a large user base.
Signup Process: While people may spend a lot of time on other dating sites filling out their profiles, the gamification on Bumble means most people don't actually read bios here. The most important step in creating your profile is finding and uploading a great picture of yourself, so you can move straight to Colombian dating.
Memberships & Pricing: Bumble pricing is a little more complex than other dating apps. While the platform is completely free and packed with free features, there are a lot of premium extras to help boost your profile to Colombian singles.
Premium Membership
- $3.49 for 1 day
- $13.99 for 1 week
- $29.99 for 1 month
- $59.99 for 3 months
- $99.99 for 6 months
- $149.99 lifetime
Bumble Boosts
- $1.99 for 1 day
- $6.99 for 1 week
- $18.99 for 1 month
Bumble Spotlights
- 1x is $4.99
- 5x is $12.99
- 15x is $29.99
- 30x is $49.99
OK Cupid: Best for Free Features
Features: Almost all of the dating sites will say that you can use their site for free to find love. But in reality, the features are so limited that you can't actually message anyone. Unlike other sites, OK Cupid actually has plenty of features for free members. The catch? Free members will see ads. This is one of the best dating apps to meet Colombian singles under 40, and it provides some cool benefits to help catch the eye of a beautiful woman in South America.
Signup Process: Like the other dating sites, OK Cupid has a fast and simple signup process. In a little over 5 minutes, you can be on your way to using this online dating site to find Colombian singles.
Memberships & Pricing: OK Cupid does offer a totally free account, but upgrades can put your profile in front of more Colombian singles and remove the ads from your online dating experience. The prices to use OK Cupid to find your Colombian singles in South America are:
- Basic Membership: $24.99 for 1 month, $49.98 for 3 months, or $74.94 for 6 months
- Premium Membership: $34.99 for 1 month, $69.99 for 3 months, or $104.94 for 6 months
- Boosts: 1x for $6.99, 5x for $29.95, or 10x for $49.99
Are Colombian Dating Sites Legal?
Yes, Colombian dating sites are perfectly legal. Colombians are passionate people, and they date in Colombia just like the rest of the world.
How to Stay Safe When Using Colombian Dating Sites?
Here are some things to check to stay safe when using Colombian dating sites:
- Are the website’s services legal?
- What is the privacy policy?
- Is there a profile verification?
- What are the payment methods?
- Does the platform allow for video calls to verify the person?
How Much Do Colombian Dating Sites Cost?
When we listed the best Colombian dating sites in the article above, you'll notice they have very different prices. Many have both free and premium memberships, which offer different features to use. If you aren't sure if paying for a premium membership is worth it, consider the following questions:
- How much time do you spend on the site?
- What communication tools do you use?
- What are the basic vs premium services?
- Do you want to pay for a boost to be seen by more Colombian women?
- Do you want access to unlimited messaging?
How to Choose the Best Colombian Dating Site
Each site listed in our article has different features and attributes that separate it from the others. To find the best Colombian dating sites for you, here are some things to consider:
- The reputation of the website
- The number of online users
- User interface and usability
- Pricing
- Free versus paid features
7 Tips on How to Succeed on Colombian Dating Sites
Online dating is very different from meeting in the physical world. Here are some tips to succeed on Colombian dating sites:
- Look your best and upload your best pictures
- Choose the best dating site tailored to your needs
- Be a gentleman
- Don't expect a response immediately
- Take your time and send the best response that you can
- Be honest when creating your profile and writing your bio
FAQs
What is the Best Dating Site in Colombia?
The best dating site in Colombia is Bumble. The widest selection of women from across Latin America is Latin American Cupid. The best free dating site to test the waters is OK Cupid.
How Can You Meet Colombian Singles?
You can meet Colombian Singles on Colombian dating sites. This is a great way for men in the US to meet genuine women from Colombia.
Is There a Free Colombian Dating Site?
OK Cupid and Bumble both offer plenty of free options for Colombian dating.
Bottom Line
Colombian women are well known to be some of the most beautiful in the world. If you are a man who has an attraction to Colombian women, use the dating apps and sites listed in our review above. Each of these Colombian dating sites is packed with beautiful Colombian women just waiting for you to find them.
In our opinion, the best Colombian dating site is Bumble since it's widely used throughout Colombia and offers various features to meet Colombian women.