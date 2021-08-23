Best Whole House Water Filter Systems for Clean, Safe Drinking Water

The Springwell CF1 Comes in as the best overall whole house water filter system as every drop of water produced is of the highest quality and safe to consume. This premium whole house water filter system removes as much as 99.6% of pollutants present in the water coming into your home. It gets rid of chlorine, chloramine, pesticides, herbicides, haloacetic acids, and more. This is all thanks to the 4 stages of filtration that make use of the highest quality catalytic coconut shell carbon and certified KDF, media. This whole house water filter system features a modern and compact design and includes a 9 GPM flow rate with up to 1,000,000 gallons of water. It comes with an easy installation kit and a guide so you can install it yourself or hire a professional. There’s also a 6-month satisfaction guarantee and a lifetime warranty on the tank and valves Pros: 4 stage whole house water filter system

6 months money-back guarantee

Lifetime warranty on tank and parts Cons: Expensive

You may need to hire a professional to install it SoftPro Catalytic Carbon Filter - Auto Backwash, 1" (Lifetime Warranty)

If you are looking for a whole house water filter system, the SoftPro Carbon Filter promises to remove up to 99% of harmful contaminants in your water including volatile organic compounds VOCs and chlorine. It also backwashes without chemicals or salt and uses a catalytic carbon filter to give you the cleanest water possible. This whole house water filter system features a simple yet powerful mechanism that can remove any type of water contaminant. The SoftPro Carbon Filter uses granular activated carbon to trap contaminants via the GAC filter. This whole house water filter system kills oxidized iron compounds and sediment while the water maintains all of its minerals. The carbon filter can last up to 8-10 years before it needs to be replaced. This means that it can save you tons of money in the long run. Moreover, it comes with an industry-leading lifetime warranty against potential faults. Pros: Budget-friendly whole house water filter system

Lifetime warranty

Backwashes without chemicals or salt Cons: It may require the use of a water softener if you experience scaling or spotting

Springwell WS1 Whole House Well Water Filter System

Springwell has been a leading innovator in the water filtration industry and it's no surprise that another unit from their lineup has made it onto this list. Springwell WS1 is another premium whole house water filtration system for use with private wells. This whole house water filter system uses the latest technologies to remove iron, manganese, sulfur, and other combinations of harmful contaminants in your water. It is designed to be more economical and environmentally friendly to remove weird taste and odor from your water with just the touch of a button on your mobile phone via the innovative Bluetooth head. It removes up to 8 ppm of hydrogen sulfide as well as 7 PPM iron and 1 ppm manganese. It can also help to reduce the amount of radium and arsenic present, thanks to the Greensand filter media. The best thing about this whole house water filter system is the backwashing and air pocket reset features that make the unit virtually maintenance-free. The backwash removes accumulated contaminants and replenishes the filter media bed while adding a fresh air pocket that removes any terrible sulfur smell caused by hydrogen sulfide. Pros: Bluetooth technology makes it easy to use

Certified components

6 months guarantee and lifetime warranty on tank and valves Cons: Expensive

Will require a professional for installation Aquasana Rhino Whole House Filter System

To purify tap water, the Aquasana Rhino is your best bet. This whole house water filter system has a dual function and works as both a water filter and softener at the same time. This gives you immense value for money since you won't have to purchase a water softener separately. This water filter system uses SCM salt-free technology that allows for soft water production by naturally altering the structure of hard water minerals. This helps to stop the formation of limescale and as you know hard water problems can reduce the lifespan of appliances in your home. Aquasana Rhino whole house water filter is NSF certified and uses trampled mineral stones on copper-zinc oxidation media to remove up to 97% of chlorine and chloramine from water. It also reduces rust, silt, sediment, pesticide, herbicides, heavy metals, E-coli, algae, and organic particles to improve your water quality. Pros: Tested and certified to remove up to 97% of chlorine and chloramine

Dual function- water filter and salt-free softener

Great value for money Cons: The filter requires changing every 2-12 months

Needs to be installed by a professional iSpring WGB32B 3-Stage Whole House Water Filtration System

The Spring WGB32B whole house water filter features a 3 stage filtration system that helps to protect you, your family, and your appliances from harmful contaminants in your water. This water filtration system removes up to 95% of contaminants including sediment, rust, pesticides, herbicides, industrial solvents, and more. Like most whole house water filters, you need to hook this up to your home's main water line to ensure that the entire home has access to clean safe drinking water. The 3-stage filter system makes use of a polypropylene sediment filter and CTO carbon block filters that can filter up to 100,000 or a one-year supply of water for a family of four. After that time, you may need to replace the filter. Although the superior filtering ability removes the bad stuff from your water, it leaves the healthy minerals that you need. This whole house water filter system meets NSF/ANSI standards and comes with a manual and youtube videos for easy DIY installation. You can register online to activate the extended manufacturer warranty and also receive lifetime free tech support from U.S. local support teams. Pros: Uses a polypropylene sediment filter and CTO carbon block filters

Keeps healthy minerals

NSF certified and Budget-friendly Cons: You may need o to install a water softener

Some may have difficulty installing the system

Home Master HMF3SDGFEC Whole House 3-Stage Water Filter