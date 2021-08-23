Best Whole House Water Filter Systems for Clean, Safe Drinking Water

Water is essential to life; we use it to clean, bathe, cook and drink. However, the type of water we use can be problematic and many households are using unsafe water. In some instances, the water coming into your home may include harmful contaminants such as pesticides, bacteria, and others.
While you may not be able to control the quality of water coming to your home, you have several options to remove these contaminants from causing issues with your health or property. One sure way of doing so is by using a whole house water filtration system.
In this article, we will be taking a look at some of the best whole house water filters available on the market to improve your water quality.
6 Best Whole House Water Filter Systems
1. Springwell Water Whole House Water Filter System - Best overall whole house water filter
2. SoftPro Catalytic Carbon Filter - Auto Backwash, 1" (Lifetime Warranty)- Best due to warranty
3. Springwell WS1 Whole House Well Water Filter System -Best for private well water
4. Aquasana Rhino Whole House Filter System- Best for tap water
5. iSpring WGB32B 3-Stage Whole House Water Filtration System - Best budget
6. Home Master HMF3SDGFEC Whole House 3-Stage Water Filter - Best for a higher water flow and water pressure
Springwell Water Whole House Water Filter System
The Springwell CF1 Comes in as the best overall whole house water filter system as every drop of water produced is of the highest quality and safe to consume. This premium whole house water filter system removes as much as 99.6% of pollutants present in the water coming into your home.
It gets rid of chlorine, chloramine, pesticides, herbicides, haloacetic acids, and more. This is all thanks to the 4 stages of filtration that make use of the highest quality catalytic coconut shell carbon and certified KDF, media.
This whole house water filter system features a modern and compact design and includes a 9 GPM flow rate with up to 1,000,000 gallons of water. It comes with an easy installation kit and a guide so you can install it yourself or hire a professional. There’s also a 6-month satisfaction guarantee and a lifetime warranty on the tank and valves
Pros:
- 4 stage whole house water filter system
- 6 months money-back guarantee
- Lifetime warranty on tank and parts
Cons:
- Expensive
- You may need to hire a professional to install it
SoftPro Catalytic Carbon Filter - Auto Backwash, 1" (Lifetime Warranty)
If you are looking for a whole house water filter system, the SoftPro Carbon Filter promises to remove up to 99% of harmful contaminants in your water including volatile organic compounds VOCs and chlorine. It also backwashes without chemicals or salt and uses a catalytic carbon filter to give you the cleanest water possible.
This whole house water filter system features a simple yet powerful mechanism that can remove any type of water contaminant. The SoftPro Carbon Filter uses granular activated carbon to trap contaminants via the GAC filter. This whole house water filter system kills oxidized iron compounds and sediment while the water maintains all of its minerals.
The carbon filter can last up to 8-10 years before it needs to be replaced. This means that it can save you tons of money in the long run. Moreover, it comes with an industry-leading lifetime warranty against potential faults.
Pros:
- Budget-friendly whole house water filter system
- Lifetime warranty
- Backwashes without chemicals or salt
Cons:
- It may require the use of a water softener if you experience scaling or spotting
Springwell WS1 Whole House Well Water Filter System
Springwell has been a leading innovator in the water filtration industry and it's no surprise that another unit from their lineup has made it onto this list. Springwell WS1 is another premium whole house water filtration system for use with private wells.
This whole house water filter system uses the latest technologies to remove iron, manganese, sulfur, and other combinations of harmful contaminants in your water. It is designed to be more economical and environmentally friendly to remove weird taste and odor from your water with just the touch of a button on your mobile phone via the innovative Bluetooth head.
It removes up to 8 ppm of hydrogen sulfide as well as 7 PPM iron and 1 ppm manganese. It can also help to reduce the amount of radium and arsenic present, thanks to the Greensand filter media.
The best thing about this whole house water filter system is the backwashing and air pocket reset features that make the unit virtually maintenance-free. The backwash removes accumulated contaminants and replenishes the filter media bed while adding a fresh air pocket that removes any terrible sulfur smell caused by hydrogen sulfide.
Pros:
- Bluetooth technology makes it easy to use
- Certified components
- 6 months guarantee and lifetime warranty on tank and valves
Cons:
- Expensive
- Will require a professional for installation
Aquasana Rhino Whole House Filter System
To purify tap water, the Aquasana Rhino is your best bet. This whole house water filter system has a dual function and works as both a water filter and softener at the same time. This gives you immense value for money since you won't have to purchase a water softener separately.
This water filter system uses SCM salt-free technology that allows for soft water production by naturally altering the structure of hard water minerals. This helps to stop the formation of limescale and as you know hard water problems can reduce the lifespan of appliances in your home.
Aquasana Rhino whole house water filter is NSF certified and uses trampled mineral stones on copper-zinc oxidation media to remove up to 97% of chlorine and chloramine from water. It also reduces rust, silt, sediment, pesticide, herbicides, heavy metals, E-coli, algae, and organic particles to improve your water quality.
Pros:
- Tested and certified to remove up to 97% of chlorine and chloramine
- Dual function- water filter and salt-free softener
- Great value for money
Cons:
- The filter requires changing every 2-12 months
- Needs to be installed by a professional
iSpring WGB32B 3-Stage Whole House Water Filtration System
The Spring WGB32B whole house water filter features a 3 stage filtration system that helps to protect you, your family, and your appliances from harmful contaminants in your water. This water filtration system removes up to 95% of contaminants including sediment, rust, pesticides, herbicides, industrial solvents, and more. Like most whole house water filters, you need to hook this up to your home's main water line to ensure that the entire home has access to clean safe drinking water.
The 3-stage filter system makes use of a polypropylene sediment filter and CTO carbon block filters that can filter up to 100,000 or a one-year supply of water for a family of four. After that time, you may need to replace the filter. Although the superior filtering ability removes the bad stuff from your water, it leaves the healthy minerals that you need.
This whole house water filter system meets NSF/ANSI standards and comes with a manual and youtube videos for easy DIY installation. You can register online to activate the extended manufacturer warranty and also receive lifetime free tech support from U.S. local support teams.
Pros:
- Uses a polypropylene sediment filter and CTO carbon block filters
- Keeps healthy minerals
- NSF certified and Budget-friendly
Cons:
- You may need o to install a water softener
- Some may have difficulty installing the system
Home Master HMF3SDGFEC Whole House 3-Stage Water Filter
The Home master HMF3SDGFEC is a whole house water filter system featuring oversized filters. The key difference between this system and others is the large fittings. The one-inch ports in the filter allow for a higher water flow and water pressure.
It utilizes a three-stage filter which includes replaceable carbon fiber filters that can provide clean drinking water for a family of four for one year before you need to replace them. The device filters down to 1 Micron and removes up to 95% of contaminants in your water.
This makes sure that the water you get is clean and safe to drink. It will not stain your clothing, dishes, and bathroom fixtures or create problems to your plumbing or water-using appliance that may result in costly repairs.
This whole house water filter was designed for easy installation and comes with the complete kit with everything you need including filter cartridges. However, keep in mind that this system is not for use with iron bacteria, acidic water <7ph, or chlorinated water.
Pros:
- Large filters and ports for higher water flow and water pressure
- Gets rid of 95% of contaminants
- Comes with everything you need to install
Cons:
- Plastic fitting may leak
- Not for use with acidic water <7ph or chlorinated water
Whole House Water Filter Buyer's Guide
Not all households will need the same whole house water filter even though they may work in the same way. Every home has different needs and as such, they all require a whole house water filter that best suits their needs. However, they are a few things that you should know no matter the type of whole house water filtration system you choose.
Water flow
The water flow will differ from home to home. Smaller homes may be able to use a whole house water filter capable of producing only 10 gallons of water per minute. However, a larger home will not be able to do so and you should buy a unit capable of producing a better water flow.
Filters
Different filters remove different contaminants depending on the results of your water test. You should buy a whole house water filter that removes the contaminants present in your water. For example, if there is a high heavy metal reading then a whole house water filtration system with a copper-zinc mineral filter can work.
Type of Whole House Filters:
The type of whole house water filter you choose will depend on the water test results and how much water your household consumes. Here are a few considerations to keep in mind when buying a whole house water filter.
Filter longevity
This is an important feature because most times the whole house water filter system needs little to no maintenance. Changing the water filter is not something you need to do often but not all filters have the same lifespan. Choose a filter that offers good longevity and comes at a decent price.
Consumption
If you use a lot of water then going with a cheap filter will only cost you more in the long run. You will have to change the filter once every month which costs more than making an investment upfront on a filter that’s capable of handling your home’s water consumption needs.
Microns
To choose the right Micron rating for your filters, you'll have to depend on the results of the water test. The best filters will block anything larger than 0.35 microns but these are far more expensive than the filters that block particles larger than 1 Micron.
Certification
The best whole home water filtration systems are just premium quality, these systems will also come certified. The certifications to watch out for are from the WQA or NSF/ ANSI. water filtration systems that are certified proves that the filter works and meets the standards advertised by the manufacturer.
FAQs About Whole House Water Filters
What is a Whole House Water Filter?
A whole house water filter is a filtration system that removes contaminants from the water that enters your home. These systems are also referred to as the point of entry systems because they are installed before the water reaches your heater. This way it filters both the hot and cold water. Filtered water is then delivered to all your water-using appliances, shower, faucets, and even your toilet.
Do I need a whole house water filter?
You may need a whole house water filter if the water being delivered to your home is not safe to consume or unpleasant to use. If you live near industrial buildings or agricultural fertilizers and pesticides then chances are that your water may not be as safe as you think.
You can perform a simple test by purchasing a home water test kit to see if a filter system is needed. A filter is needed if:
The test shows high levels of chlorine
- The water smells or tastes weird
- Has a cloudy like appearance
- Small flecks floating around
- Contains a high impurity level
A whole house water filter system removes all forms of contaminants from unsafe water to make sure that you're not getting sick from the water entering your home.
How Does a Whole Home Water Filter Work?
All whole home water filters will work in a slightly different way to remove contaminants from the water that enters your home. However, they all have the same end goal which is to make sure you get clean and safe water in your home. Let's take a look at how a carbon-based whole home filtration system works.
This multiple-stage whole house water filter is one of the best water filtering options for your home. This is because it combines several filtration processes which include an activated carbon filter that helps to purify your water.
The water enters the system and passes through a pre-filter that removes large particles and impurities like sediment and silt. Pre-filters usually trap particles that are about 5 microns in size. The second step of the filtration process is when the water passes through the activated carbon filter. This filter is either made up of charcoal or coconut shell carbon and has a large surface area the trap contaminants. The activated carbon filter removes contaminants like chlorine and chloramines, herbicides, industrial solvents, pesticides, copper, zinc, and more.
The last step of the water filtration process is completed by a carbon-based post filter. This filter polishes the water and gives it a final clean and traps any remaining sediment. Some carbon whole house water filtration systems may come with a copper/ zinc filter that gives you extra clean water by removing contaminants like lead and mercury from the water.
Conclusion
Your health should be your number 1 priority and water is crucial to our survival. However, the water coming into our homes may not be as safe as we think. Installing a whole house water filtration system is just the thing you need to keep yourself and your family safe from contaminants found in water that can make you sick.