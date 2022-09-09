5 Best Kratom For Energy in the Market in 2022

Kratom is a herbal substance that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree (also known as Mitragyna Speciosa), which is native throughout Southeast Asia. It's an all-natural, organic option that boosts energy and improves focus.
Kratom strains have been long used throughout Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Papua New Guinea since at least the nineteenth century. Although Kratom has been widely known and used for centuries, it has become increasingly popular in the western world as of late.
This is because the herbal extract is known to provide a much-needed energy boost for kratom users. More than that, the strongest kratom strains can help with chronic pain, muscle cramps, the symptoms of opioid addiction, and much more.
If you're looking for the best kratom for energy, you've come to the right place. There’s definitely an ideal strain for you, whether you're deciding between green kratom or white kratom. That's why we’ve narrowed the list down to 5 of the best kratom leaves on the market.
In this guide, we’ll touch on each of the strains and recommend options for each. Let’s get started!
5 best kratom for energy and focus:
5 Best Kratom For Energy in 2022
Golden Monk Kratom
- Strain/Strain Colors Available: Green vein kratom, red vein kratom strains, white vein kratom, and yellow vein kratom
Golden Monk’s kratom strains are worth it no matter which kratom strain you choose. The supplement is designed to enhance your overall health and wellness by boosting focus and maintaining feelings of optimism and euphoria for hours. It’s even ideal for fatigue and muscle cramps.
These potent strains are effective and perform faster. However, it’s always good to start slowly before increasing your dosage. Slow and steady always wins the race — especially when it comes to trying new supplements.
Overall, Golden Monk is a top pick for a variety of users. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced with kratom, we highly recommend this brand.
Pros
- Good for fatigue and muscle cramps
- Ideal for those working long hours
- Helps boost focus and provides energy
- Enhances overall health and wellbeing
Cons
- Can be too strong for beginners
Kats Botanicals Kratom
- Kratom Strains/Strain Colors Available: Green vein kratom, red vein kratom strains, white vein kratom, and yellow vein kratom
Next up on our list is Kats Botanicals Kratom, which works to boost energy, provide pain relief, and much more. Every kratom strain is unique, making this specific supplement highly versatile.
The brand offers a one-stop shop for kratom strains, including powders and other applications. Overall, the supplements are geared to help boost your health and wellness.
We recommend Kats Botanical’s products if you're looking for a wide range of benefits - from helping you relax to giving you energy. You can definitely find something that gets the job done.
Most users recommend taking it in the morning. That way it helps to provide enough energy so you can tackle the rest of the day. Some strains can be used in the evenings to help with sleep.
However, most of the benefits will depend on how high of a dose you’re taking. Simply start low and work your way up to discover which strength is the best suited for you.
Pros
- Non-addictive
- Possibly has some analgesic properties
- Relaxing effects while still boosting energy
- It may help relieve pain
- Variety of kratom strains to choose from
Cons
- Some users experience upset stomachs
- Side effects may induce nausea or vomiting
Kraken Kratom
- Strain/Strain Colors Available: Green vein kratom, red vein kratom, white vein kratom, and yellow vein kratom
Every kratom strain is high quality with Kraken Kratom. Crafted using the safest practices in the industry, the brand ensures the purest product possible. Manufacturers even test it through a third-party lab to ensure there are zero heavy metals or dangerous pathogens.
Most strains are ideal for soothing soreness, while also improving focus and energy. But you won't feel overly jittery. These supplements do a good job of providing a calming sensation as well.
Even for new users, Kraken Kratom’s products provide an easy experience. However, it’s not the best for experienced users. Still, it is worth giving a try even if you have built up a tolerance to kratom. You’ll be sure to have a unique time, regardless of how strong the effects are.
The red-Borneo kratom strain from Kraken Kratom is one of the most sought-after strains in the world. The brand also offers other types of kratom like green vein, white vein, and yellow vein kratom.
With so much variety at your disposal, it'll be easy to narrow down your preferred type of kratom.
Pros
- Fast-acting supplement
- Great introductory strain for newbies
Cons
- Not the best option for experienced users
- You might need to take a large dose with this particular kratom brand
Super Speciosa Kratom
- Kratom Strains/Strain Colors Available: Green vein kratom, red vein kratom, white vein kratom, and green malay powder
We love the specificity of each kratom strain from Super Speciosa. As an on-demand, web-based brand, Super Speciosa specializes in distributing a range of high-quality kratom products. From capsules to powders, and even tea leaves, this kratom brand carries it all.
The company is based out of Florida, delivery times are often short and expedited. In fact, they offer same-day shipping when you place an order before 2 p.m.
Super Speciosa offers consumer, wholesale, and retail options. So, if you’re looking to buy kratom in bulk, this company is a reliable solution.
In addition to its variety and wholesale options, Super Speciosa has one of the most reliable customer support systems in the kratom industry. The customer service reps are friendly, prompt, and capable of handling many situations over the phone.
To top it off, the brand frequently offers rewards and exclusive discounts to returning customers. You can subscribe to their email list to unlock these reward options.
Pros
- Unconventional and unique strains
- Offers same-day shipping for orders placed before 2 p.m.
- Extensive third-party lab testing
- Offers coupon codes, exclusive discounts, and more
- Remarkable levels of potency across each strain
Cons
- On the pricier side
- Lab reports are not readily available online
Buy Kratom Bulk USA
- Strain/Strain Colors Available: Green vein kratom, red vein kratom, white vein kratom, white maeng da kratom, and green malay powder
Last but certainly not least is Buy Kratom Bulk USA - a brand that gets straight to the point. They offer kratom in bulk to US residents and wholesale accounts. This means you can buy a tremendous variety of strains at wholesale discount pricing, regardless of whether it’s for personal use or selling at a local shop.
The brand has undergone major changes in recent years to improve its reputation. In the past, Buy Kratom Bulk USA hasn’t had the best reviews. Only through quality brand changes have they earned a spot on our list.
Nowadays, customers are pleased with the product range they can choose from. Safety is also a top priority, so all products are tested through an independent third-party lab.
The brand also provides a simple approach to kratom pricing. You can buy just about any powder on their site under the same price chart. In total, there are about 45 different options — so you can take your pick and spend the same amount.
Overall, Buy Kratom Bulk USA is an affordable and reliable kratom brand.
Pros
- 30-day return policy
- Trusted Vendor seal
- Wholesale prices even for personal use
- Massive variety of kratom products
- All products are tested by a third-party lab
Cons
- Some reports of terrible customer service
How to Choose the Best Kratom for Energy
First, let’s look into the factors we considered to select the best kratom strains on the market.
As a short disclaimer, we do want to stress that you should do your own research for each of these products. This will help you determine the best possible kratom for your specific situation.
We start by gathering information about each brand and product. We evaluated customer reviews, brand reputation, whether the brand has verified vendors or not, the product's dosage, and more.
Furthermore, the variety and types of kratom offered were factors that were also taken into account. Though not a requirement, we prefer when the customer has the option to choose between different colors of the kratom strain. Some users prefer green vein kratom over red vein kratom, while others prefer white vein kratom.
Most importantly, each product has to be lab-tested through a third party. If a product didn’t meet that qualification, it didn’t make it onto our list.
We have looked further into what type(s) of kratom each brand provides, as well as the pros and cons of each.
How Kratom Boosts Energy
The energy-boosting properties and euphoric effects of kratom are what make it a favorite for so many people. But how does kratom provide an energy boost?
Kratom is a tree found in parts of Southeast Asia like Thailand and Malaysia. The active ingredient in kratom is called mitragynine, which is found in its leaves.
Mitragynine binds to receptors in the brain, enhancing mood and relieving pain. It has energizing effects at lower doses and sedative effects at higher doses.
Kratom for Energy Dosage
As with any other supplement, the dosage is a crucial factor to consider. Typically, kratom in smaller doses will mostly boost your energy and improve mental clarity and focus. Higher doses can lead to an opiate-like experience full of sedation and euphoria. Pay careful attention to dosage if your goal is energy!
We recommend 2 mg of kratom to start. The standard kratom dosage is 4mg and a strong dose is considered 6mg or higher. It’s important to note that higher doses of kratom can lead to nausea or sedation.
You should always consult your doctor or speak with a medical health professional before adding a new supplement like kratom into your daily routine.
Health Benefits of Kratom
The potential health benefits of kratom are plentiful. Let’s get into all the reasons that people use kratom.
- Boosts energy levels
- Improves focus and mental clarity
- Alleviates stress
- Relieves chronic pain
- Helps with anxiety and depression
While pain relief is a top-reported benefit, it may help alleviate stress, too.
Not only does kratom help boost energy levels and improve focus, but it’s also known to reduce pain, alleviate feelings of stress, and help with anxiety and depression.
Keep in mind that not everyone will experience the same effects. But enough users have reported the same benefits that we can give you an idea of what to expect. Overall, there are plenty of health benefits when taking kratom.
Kratom’s Possible Risks and Side Effects
There are some potential side effects and risks when taking kratom. Kratom can affect everyone differently. Users who experience severe side effects should stop taking kratom immediately.
The side effects include but aren’t limited to:
- Nausea
- Diarrhea
- Body aches
- Irritability
- Hypothermia
- Excessive sweating
- Anxiety, Depression & Nervousness
- Hallucinations
- Liver Damage
- Seizures
- Dry Mouth
- Itching
Some of these side effects are milder than others. If you experience something too severe, stop taking the supplement immediately.
Remember, kratom should not be taken in high doses. It is more common for kratom to be taken in lower doses. If you take it in high doses, be extra careful.
Kratom for Energy FAQs
Here are some of the most common questions on Kratom for energy.
Is kratom legal?
Yes, kratom is currently legal in the United States.
Are kratom products approved by the FDA?
At this time there are no FDA-approved uses for kratom and its key bioactives, mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine.
When should I use kratom?
The best time to use kratom is when you’re feeling fatigued and in need of energy. It’s great for being productive while studying or working.
What is the active component in kratom?
The two active components in kratom are 7-hydroxy mitragynine and mitragynine. These actives are mainly responsible for the effectiveness of kratom.
How do I take kratom?
Kratom can be used and taken either in powder or capsule form. Kratom capsules are the most popular option, followed by kratom powders.
You take kratom capsules like any other pill. You can usually mix kratom powder into drinks or food. Additionally, there are options to brew the leaves as a kratom tea or drink liquid kratom extract.
Who should avoid using kratom?
You should avoid using kratom if you experience severe side effects while taking the supplement.
After how long can I see the results when using Kratom?
Kratom’s effects often appear within 5 to 10 minutes after taking the supplement. Once it kicks in, the effects last for around 2 to 5 hours, depending on your tolerance, weight, etc.