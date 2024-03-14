21 Best Student OnlyFans Featuring/With Student OnlyFans in 2024

Sharpen your pencils and open your notebooks because it’s time to learn all about the top college student OnlyFans models. From med students to art history majors, we have a diverse range of creators who offer some of the best content on OnlyFans.

Check out the top student OnlyFans creators below.

Top Student OnlyFans - Best Student OnlyFans

Student OnlyFans - Student OnlyFans Models You Can Follow On OnlyFans

The Best Student OnlyFans Accounts With Student OnlyFans

1. Lexi — Puerto Rican Goddess Student OnlyFans



Features:





61.2k subscribers

Over 2.71 million likes

Over 2.3k videos and 6.3k photos

Regular live shows

$9.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Lexi:

From tropical Puerto Rico, Lexi is a curly-haired goddess with heavenly curves. Whether she’s working out at the pole dancing studio, shooting hoops at the basketball court, dancing at the club, or hanging out by the beach or pool, Lexi always stuns with her gorgeous outfits and leg tattoos. Don’t worry, this college student makes time for her studying even while maintaining her student OnlyFans page.

2. Emily Hill — Best Bedside Manner Med Student OnlyFans



Features:





Top 0.01% of creators on OnlyFans

Over 2.39 million likes

Over 2.1k videos

Regular live shows

$12.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Emily Hill:

Meet top 0.01% OnlyFans model Emily Hill, a professional creator and streamer from the United Kingdom with one of the best college student OnlyFans pages. Actually, make that a med student OnlyFans page — Emily Hill is just as smart and hardworking as she is gorgeous, and she’s putting her skills to good use as a university med student.

3. Savya Rose — Cosplay Gamer Girl College OnlyFans



Features:





Where to Follow:





About Savya Rose:

Savya is a college student who loves creating spicy content almost as much as she loves studying for class. Her college student OnlyFans page includes an abundance of regular uploads, some about her wholesome hobbies such as PC gaming, collector’s LEGO sets, and electric guitar, and some about her less wholesome hobbies. With dedicated cosplay social media accounts, you’re sure to see plenty of fun and colorful outfits.

4. Belle — Ireland’s Luckiest Student OnlyFans



Features:





Top 0.03% of OnlyFans creators

Over 979k likes

725 videos

Over 2.4k photos

$10 per month

Where to Follow:





About Belle:

It’s your lucky day if you get to chat with Irish babe Belle. This petite student OnlyFans model is one of the top 0.3% of OnlyFans creators, and it’s no wonder why with her platinum-blonde good looks and charmingly petite stature. At just 20 years old, Belle has already established her status as an adult entertainment star and colorful fashionista.

5. Sophie Rayne — Campus Fit Student OnlyFans



Features:





Over 969.9k likes

429 photos

$9 per month

Where to Follow:





About Sophie Rayne:

Everything about Sophie Rayne exudes elegance and sophistication, right from her silky honey-blonde hair to her effortlessly chic bodycon dresses, stilettos, and designer bags. As a fitness enthusiast, even Sophie Rayne’s gym fits are elegant. Catch this 18 year-old college OnlyFans model doing her daily squats and lunges in her most recently purchased colorful leggings and crop tops.

6. Hailey Wingit — Straight Eh's College Student OnlyFans



Features:





Over 808.2k likes

Over 4.2k photos

339 videos

$12.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Hailey Wingit:

With fiery red hair, a warm smile, and sparkling eyes, what’s not to love about Hailey Wingit? This Canadian babe and college student brings all the hospitality her home country is known for, posting daily content and getting to know each of her subscribers personally over private messages. Canadian girl Hailey is so smart, we’d bet her college transcript is full of eh's.

7. Effy — Artistic Masterpiece College OnlyFans



Features:





Over 682.9k likes

117 videos

1k photos

Regular live shows

$9.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Effy:

Cute with a hint of edgy is the best way to describe the first impression of Effy, one of the best college OnlyFans models.With dark hair, oversized glasses, a mischievous smile, and plenty of tattoos, Effy stands out as a rebel amongst her classmates. Considering her art history studies in college, it’s no surprise that she has such a good sense of aesthetics and visual appeal.

8. Lillie Lucas — British Romantic Student OnlyFans



Features:





Over 704.3k likes

300 videos

Over 2.6k photos

Regular live shows

$9.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Lillie Lucas:

Lillie Lucas is a secret romantic who lives in the British countryside, which is the perfect place to connect with the natural poetic muses of the Shelleys, Byrons, Blakes, and Keats of the world. This petite student OnlyFans model posts twice daily and loves to collaborate on content with friends.

9. Rose — Comic Book Nerd Student OnlyFans



Features:





Over 678.6k likes

214 videos

Over 15.1k likes

$11.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Rose:

While it’s true that every Rose must have its thorns, we believe that student OnlyFans model Rose is sweet enough to make a few prickles worth it. This British redhead is a certified geek and cat lady with five furry companions, and she loves to cosplay as her favorite comic book, Harry Potter, and Star Wars characters. See if you can find any of her favorite characters among her many tattoos! With new posts every two hours, there’s plenty of opportunity to get to know her better.

10. Abby Lynn — Super Fit Student OnlyFans



Features:





Top 0.03% of creators on OnlyFans

Over 668.3k likes

459 videos

2.2k photos

$8.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Abby Lynn:

We’re not sure if college student OnlyFans model Abby Lynn is a varsity athlete, but she should be with the way she performs in the gym. Despite her many hours spent squatting at the gym or powering through pull-ups, Michigan-based Abby Lynn is always responsive and sassy with her devoted subscribers and posts at least once per day.

Frequently Asked Questions About Student OnlyFans Accounts

Keyword Rich Question

Who are the best main student OnlyFans creators today?

Out of the many lovely college student OnlyFans creators, we’ve narrowed it down to our favorites based on factors such as content offerings, pricing, posting frequency, and more.

Here are the top college student OnlyFans creators of 2024:

Lexi — Puerto Rican Goddess

Emily Hill — Best Bedside Manner Med Student OnlyFans

Savya Rose — Cosplay Gamer Girl

Belle — Ireland’s Luckiest

Sophie Rayne — Campus Fit

Hailey Wingit — Straight Ehs

Effy — Artistic Masterpiece

Lillie Lucas — British Romantic

Rose — Comic Book Nerd

Abby Lynn — Super Fit

How can I access free college OnlyFans content?

Some college student OnlyFans creators offer their content for free with no subscription fees either as a temporary discount or permanent basis. For those with permanently free subscriptions, you can access all of their public facing photos, videos, and live shows, but these creators often keep their most exclusive content behind pay per view paywalls.

What are student OnlyFans creators?

Student OnlyFans creators can refer to anyone who’s in some form of postsecondary education. That can include any number of sub genres such as Asian student OnlyFans, twink student OnlyFans, and more.

How old do you have to be for student OnlyFans?

All users and creators must be at least 18 to register for an OnlyFans account. You’ll have to state your date of birth and provide a valid credit card in your name to verify your age. Creators must supply additional forms of ID.

How many people are on college student OnlyFans?

OnlyFans has at least 200 million registered users, more than 2 million of which are creators. Daily active users amount to approximately 1.25 million.

Student OnlyFans - Student OnlyFans In Conclusion

With as much brains as they have beauty, it’s no wonder the top student OnlyFans girls haven’t already taken over the world. These future doctors, professors, engineers, and other professionals demonstrate their diligence and intellect both on and off OnlyFans, and we can’t wait to see what they’ll do next.

Related Articles for Student OnlyFans