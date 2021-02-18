16 Best Hookup Sites to Try in 2024

If you're reading this article, it's safe to say you're interested in finding the best hookup and adult dating sites available. Luckily for you, these days it's easy to find a hookup app that actually works.
Whether you're looking for friends with benefits or someone to explore your fantasy with, there's an app or website that has what you need.
I've put together this list of what I consider the best dating sites out there. I've included a mixture of paid and free options to fit any budget. Let's get started.
1. AdultFriendFinder- Best free adult dating site
AdultFriendFinder, also known as AFF, is a super popular online dating site that has it all. When it comes to features, AFF really comes through. Members can explore chat rooms, user blogs, activities, and more.
Now, the first thing you should know about AFF is that it’s not your traditional dating site. AFF is geared towards casual hookups and alternative relationships. That means if you’re curious about exploring more adventurous dating styles, this is the option for you. I’m talking polyamory, open relationships, swinging — you name it.
That said, if you’re not into that kind of thing, the massive user base makes it easy to find a more low-key situation as well.
The Good: AFF offers a free sign up so you don’t have to put any money down right away. You can access pretty much all of the features without paying.
The Bad: If you want to message any of the users through the site on a regular basis, you’ll have to sign up for a paid membership.
2. Ashley Madison - Best for discreet online dating
At this point, most people have heard about Ashley Madison. This online dating company has made it into the news quite a few times. That’s because this hookup site is exclusively for married dating. In other words, all of the users on this site are interested in an extramarital relationship.
As controversial as that may be, the site has experienced huge popularity. One of the great things about this option is the level of security you’ll find. Due to the nature of the site, member security is a top priority. That means you can rest assured that your personal information is safe and sound while using this site.
The Good: This is one of the safest hookup sites out there. You can search for a no-strings-attached relationship knowing the website is safe and secure.
The Bad: Ashley Madison has a rather unsavory reputation, so you might not want to open up about joining this particular site.
3. BangWild - Best for casual relationships[image-8]
When it comes to casual dating, BangWild is one of the best hookup sites out there. This site does not beat around the bush. As soon as you enter the site, you'll see what I'm talking about.
BangWild is geared pretty much exclusively for casual sex and no strings attached hookups. So, if you're in the market for a long term relationship, this is not the hookup site for you. BangWild is ideal for finding local hookups quickly.
The Good: BangWild offers a pretty impressive selection of dating advice in its blog. I highly recommend checking it out to up your dating game.
The Bad: BangWild isn't great if you're looking for something more serious.
4. Seeking -Best for sugar babies and sugar daddies
[image-7]
Seeking is a great site, best suited for sugar dating. What is sugar dating you ask? Put simply, sugar dating is a relationship with a young, attractive partner and an older, successful partner.
While most people are picturing a sugar daddy and a female sugar baby, genders can certainly be reversed in this relationship style. Users of all types can find potential matches on Seeking. Whether you want to find a serious relationship or something short term, you can find it on Seeking.
The Good: If you're a sugar daddy looking for a sugar baby, you're in luck. Seeking as a pretty impressive user ratio of one man to every four women. Those numbers give you some seriously good odds when it comes to finding a match.
The Bad: Seeking is one of the best hookup sites for finding one night stands. Unfortunately, that means the site comes with a hefty price. Paid membership is extremely expensive at nearly $80 per month.
5. HudApp - Best for millennial dating
So far I've only shown you hookup sites, so here's an option for those of you who prefer a hookup app. There are tons of dating apps out there but most of them are better for people looking for long-term relationships. HudApp was made just for casual encounters and friends with benefits.
If you're looking for a free app with an open-minded user base, HudApp is a great option. This hookup app, much like Tinder, is super easy to use. Now, where it differs from Tinder, is in its matching algorithm. HudApp utilizes a simple scrolling feature, rather than the swiping feature found on other dating apps. HudApp is focused on inclusivity, so no matter what your sexual orientation is, you can find a match.
The Good: HudApp has a very unique feature called the bedroom. In this area of the app, you can take part in rather naughty online activities with other active users. Fair warning, things may get hot and heavy.
The Bad: HudApp is not as well known as other free dating apps. For that reason, the user base may be smaller in your location if you're not in a major city.
6. DaddyHunt - Best for older gay men
Well, with a name like DaddyHunt, you can expect quite a unique dating experience. So, what does this hookup app have to offer? Essentially, DaddyHunt offers an online hookup platform for older gay men and the men who love them. DaddyHunt is ideal for users who like a man with experience.
Now, this dating app is excellent for finding casual sex and one night stands. That said, it's also possible to find true love using DaddyHunt. There are over 4 million active users on the casual dating app, so it's easy to find the right match.
The Good: DaddyHunt is one of the most open-minded hookup apps out there for gay and bisexual men. Both older and younger men can enjoy the app and find what they're looking for.
The Bad: The only real downside to DaddyHunt is the search feature. While many hookup sites and apps offer advanced search, DaddyHunt only has a simple search feature.
7. Grindr - Best for LGBTQ dating
When it comes to hookup sites and apps, Grindr is one of the most popular options out there. This hookup site and app has been around for a very long time and is responsible for many successful hookups.
Much like Tinder, Grindr is pretty much known as the app to go to find someone for a one night stand. This option is ideal for singles in the LGBTQ community. Grindr is available as an app for both Android and iPhone, which makes it an incredibly convenient option.
The Good: Grindr is one of the best apps out there for gay, bisexual and trans men looking for a casual hookup. It's also completely free to use.
The Bad: Grindr has kind of an outdated layout compared to other hookup sites and apps.
8. The League - Best for career-driven singlesThe League comes through with another great hookup app option. The League is marketed towards young professionals. To join the app, you'll need to connect the app to your LinkedIn.
While this app is geared towards professionals, it's also one of the best hookup apps out there for women. That's because the user profiles are so in-depth. You can see which school each user graduated from, and what their current career is. That means it's super easy to tell if someone is legit or not.
As far as hookup sites go, you'll find fewer users who are interested in casual sex, and more who are looking for a traditional dating experience.
The Good: Users are vetted which rules out catfish and scammers. The app is also beautifully designed which makes for a nice user experience.
The Bad: If you strictly want to find a no-strings-attached situation, this app might be slightly challenging.
9. FetLife- Best for exploring fantasiesAh, Fetlife, the land of kinksters and fetishes. That's right- Fetlife is the best hookup site out there for anyone interested in a more adventurous online dating experience.
The site was designed as a platform for people who love BDSM and just about any other fetish you can think of. That being said, you'll find that most members are totally open to a one night stand, which is a big plus for this site. Fetlife is also free, so you can check it out without paying a dime.
The Good: FetLife has a massive user base. If you're having trouble finding someone who shares your fantasies, you'll find them on FetLife.
The Bad: This hookup site doesn't have a great verification process, so look out for scammers and fake profiles.
10. MilfFinder- Best for older womenAs you can probably guess from its name, MilfFinder provides a very specific experience. This is one of the best hookup sites out there for older women and the people who love dating them. The majority of the user base on this site are older women, single moms, and younger men.
If you're interested in casual dating, you'll certainly find that here. Now, just a heads up this site is most definitely NSFW. In other words, you'll probably only want to browse this site in the comfort of your home.
The Good: It's a unique platform that's great for non-traditional dating. If you love milfs, or you are milf, you can date freely, with no judgment.
The Bad: The site needs some serious updating. It's pretty old school and has some annoying ads. There are also plenty of accounts that look like potential scammers.
11. Lex- Best app for inclusive datingOut of all the hookup sites and apps on this list, Lex is by far the most inclusive. This option was made just for queer, trans, non-binary, and non-gender conforming people. If this describes you, you can use this app to date online without fear of close-minded individuals. Lex is a newer app, so there are fewer members than other dating sites, but it has stellar reviews in the app store.
The Good: Lex makes a big effort to match people with similar interests. Each user makes a detailed profile to let others know what they are looking for. The app also has a very smart design that is easy to navigate.
The Bad: As I mentioned, this is a newer option. Because of that, you might have a harder time finding a match.
12. Anomo- Best for anonymous datingAnomo is probably the most unique out of all the dating sites on this list. This is a chat-based app that connects members based on common interests. The catch is, all of the users are completely anonymous.
You get to know each other through chatting and online games. Once you are actually comfortable with another user, you can mutually agree to reveal yourself to each other. The app keeps user information super secure, which is a big bonus.
The Good: The entire experience is super low pressure since your identity is hidden. You can relax and enjoy yourself without worrying about security issues.
The Bad: If you're interested in seeing user pictures, this app might be annoying for you. You have to be patient before ramping up any of the matches you've made.
13. Hilly- Best traditional online dating experienceHily is one of the more traditional online dating sites available. The app has gone to lengths to make sure its users make meaningful connections. Users are given icebreakers which makes it easy to avoid awkward conversations.
This app is ideal for anyone who dreads the small talk that comes with first dates. You can also do video chat directly through the app so that you can keep your personal phone number private. Although Hily is a newer option, the user base is quickly growing.
The Good: Hily has a pretty in-depth user verification process that helps weed out sketch profiles. They also make sure to match you with compatible members.
The Bad: Hily doesn't have any prerequisites for sending messages. That means you might end up with an inbox full of messages from people you haven't matched with.
14. DownDating- Best for finding a local hookupDown gives you the best of a hookup site with the convenience of a dating app. This is, hands down, one of the best free apps for finding a casual hookup.
Online dating certainly has its awkward moments, which is why down is dedicated to creating an online experience that is free of uncomfortable moments. They've done this by making it super easy for you to let other users know if you're interested in a date or a hookup. All users are verified through a Facebook sign-in for extra security
The Good: When you use Down, you don't have to worry about that awkward moment when you tell them you're only looking for a hookup. The entire matching system is based on choosing between "dates" and "downs" so everyone's interests are clear from the jump.
The Bad: You can't contact anybody until you both match with each other.
15. Zoosk- Best international dating appZoosk is another great option for those of you looking for a more mainstream dating app. Zoosk is one of the most popular dating sites on the web, with over 40 million users worldwide. You can access Zoosk as a desktop website or mobile app.
Now, in terms of features, you'll find just about everything you could want in a dating app. You can browse through local profiles, send messages, send virtual gifts, and more. It's a straightforward, surefire way to find a hookup in no time.
The Good: Zoosk has one of the best search functions around. You can easily narrow down your search to find the perfect match.
The Bad: The free features are pretty limited. You may find yourself upgrading to a paid membership before long.
16. Her- Best hookup app for womenOut of all the hookup sites and apps on this list, this is the only one made just for women in the LGBTQ community. Her is set up like a social media platform, which makes for a fun atmosphere where members are able to find friends with benefits.
Users can set up their profile, post pictures, write statuses, and comment on other user's content. This is a great app for women to find an online community, and meet like-minded people for hookups.
The Good: The atmosphere is relaxed and open-minded. Many users use the platform for casual online chatting and getting to know people.
The Bad: For the most part, this is a paid app. You can sign up for free, but all of the good features are found in the paid plans.
