14 Best Sextapes OnlyFans Featuring Hottest OnlyFans Sextapes in 2024

Get ready to dive into a world of vivacious videos as we explore the top sextuples OnlyFans accounts. From steamy encounters to surprise rendezvous, these creators are putting the fascination of fornication on film. Nothing is censored as they give us a close-up of every jaw-dropping moment from start to finish. So buckle up and get ready as we explore the hottest OnlyFans sextapes of the year!

1. Cheerleader Kait — Best Sextapes OnlyFans Who Does Collaborations



Features:





Over 2.6 Million Likes

More Than 3,200 Photos

Nearly 800 Videos

$4.50 Subscription

Where to Follow:





About Cheerleader Kait:

Cheerleader Kait is a bi-sexual cheerleader and fitness model who loves to create sextapes OnlyFans content. She shares all of the intimate adventures, including fun with her teammates, group activities, passionate encounters, and more. She also spices things up with games, polls, live streams, and video calls.

2. Stella Barey — Most Passionate Sextapes OnlyFans Creator



Features:





Over 1.1 Million Likes

Nearly 6,600 Photos

Close to 1,200 Videos

$9 Subscription

Where to Follow:





About Stella Barey:

Stella Barey is the sextapes OnlyFans creator you’ve been searching for. She’s always been curious about the adult content world and loves her work's vulnerability and physical challenge. She posts every single day, featuring solo moments, passionate encounters, group activities, and so much more.

3. Faye — Most Whimsical Sextapes OnlyFans Creator



Features:





Nearly 1.2 Million Likes

Over 1,700 Photos

Close to 200 Videos

$6 Subscription

Where to Follow:





About Faye:

Enter the whimsical world of Faye. She’ll quickly capture your heart with her sweet smile and innocent appeal. She posts plenty of full-length videos, including some of the best OnlyFans sextapes around. On her page, you’ll find group activities, lesbian collaborations, solo moments, and more.

4. Tana — Best Sextapes OnlyFans Who Does Ratings



Features:





Nearly 990,000 Likes

Close to 800 Photos

Over 50 Videos

$3 Subscription

Where to Follow:





About Tana:

Take note of Tana. This sextapes OnlyFans creator loves to have fun and isn’t afraid to try anything once. She shares solo moments, passionate moments, wild sextapes, and more content you won’t find anywhere else. She loves to chat, so don’t be afraid to send her a message once you subscribe!

5. Babyrayxxx — Most Consistent Sextapes OnlyFans Creator



Features:





Over 986,000 Likes

Close to 4,400 Photos

Nearly 600 Videos

$21 Subscription

Where to Follow:





About Babyrayxxx:

Break into the world of Babyrayxxx. This spicy sweetheart invites you into her uncensored world where anything goes. She shares solo content, passionate moments, lesbian collaborations, group activities, and more. She’ll also surprise you with free OnlyFans sextapes in your inbox once you subscribe.

6. themotionoftheocean1 — Best Sextapes OnlyFans With Full-Length Videos



Features:





Over 696,000 Likes

Close to 3,300 Photos

Nearly 500 Videos

$7 Subscription

Where to Follow:





About themotionoftheocean1:

Add some spice to your feed with themotionoftheocean1. This sextapes OnlyFans creator is one of the most versatile girls around. You’ll find a little bit of everything on her feed, including passionate sextapes, lesbian collaborations, solo moments, POVs, and more. She also adds to the fun with games, spicy chats, and sultry surprises,

7. Cloconut — Tiniest Sextapes OnlyFans Creator



Features:





Over 693,000 Likes

More Than 2,000 Photos

Close to 200 Videos

$3.25 Subscription

Where to Follow:





About Cloconut:

You’ll go nuts for Cloconut. This college girl is taking you into her life on campus as she goes from study hall to frat parties. With her petite silhouette and sweet smile, she’ll have you hooked from the start. Don’t forget to tune into one of her live streams where you can create a connection in real-time.

8. Nacre Victoire — Best Sextapes OnlyFans Gamer Girl



Features:





Over 558,000 Likes

Nearly 1,300 Photos

Close to 300 Videos

$7.99 Subscription

Where to Follow:





About Nacre Victoire:

Meet gamer girl Nacre Victoire. This sextapes OnlyFans creator is full of heart and has some cheeky surprises that she can’t wait to share. On her page, you’ll find personal photos, intimate moments, group activities, solo adventures, lesbian collaborations, and more.

9. Adrianna Eves — Best Sextapes OnlyFans College Girl



Features:





Over 548,000 Likes

Close to 500 Photos

Nearly 100 Videos

$3 Subscription

Where to Follow:





About Adrianna Eves:

Take a trip to college as you discover Adrianna Eves. This FIU student is giving you a look at the wild side of college life. She shares solo moments, spicy sextapes, lesbian collaborations, special instructions, and so much more. She even offers the complete girlfriend experience and spicy messaging sessions you won’t be able to resist.

10. Sara Retali — Best Sextapes OnlyFans Latina Creator



Features:





Over 516,000 Likes

More Than 2,300 Photos

Close to 700 Videos

$9.99 Subscription

Where to Follow:





About Sara Retali:

Set sail with Sara Retali. This Latina sextapes OnlyFans creator will quickly rise to the top of your list. She’s got a fiery personality that shines through in all of her content. Explore her page to discover solo moments, passionate sextapes, lesbian collaborations, group adventures, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions About Sextapes OnlyFans Accounts

Are there OnlyFans who do sextapes?

Yes! You’ve come to the right place as we’ve gathered a list of the top creators who do sextapes OnlyFans content. These creators have dived into this intimate world, choosing their niche and creating the best sextapes around.

Begin your journey with collaborative Cheerleader Kait, passionate girl Stella Barey, and whimsical Faye. Keep it going with rating queen Tana, consistent Babyrayxxx, themotionoftheocean1, and petite princess Cloconut. Don’t forget about gamer girl Nacre Victoire, college-age Adrianna Eves, and spicy Latina Sara Retali.

How do I grow my own sextapes OnlyFans account?

To grow your sextapes OnlyFans account, it’ll take time, dedication, and hard work. Becoming a top creator is no easy feat, and will require engagement, planning, and promotion. The key way to grow your account is to offer high-quality videos that align with your niche. Subscribers prefer creators who are consistent and thoughtful with their content, putting out only the best of the best.

Growing your account can’t be done without promotion. If you don’t tell anyone about your OnlyFans account, how will they know how to find you? Use various social media platforms, such as TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, to share your new venture and attract future subscribers.

You can also try collaborating with other creators to boost your follower count. Whether it’s mutual shoutouts or creating content together, tapping into another creator's fan base will help you find new subscribers in your niche.

Do creators with a subscription fee make more money than fee creators?

Sextapes OnlyFans creators who charge a monthly subscription fee do not necessarily make more money than those who offer a free subscription. Creators who charge the monthly subscription fee will make initial earnings when a follower subscribes, which free subscription creators will not. However, there are plenty of ways to earn money after a fan has subscribed. For example, a creator can offer pay-per-view content, pay-per-view messages, and other exclusive extras that fans will be charged a fee for. They can also request tips from fans to earn extra on their content, with some even creating tip menus for subscribers that outline the suggested contributions.

With the various revenue streams available, creators who offer free subscriptions still can make more than someone with a paid subscription. It’s all about the strategy creators take with their business and the tools they use to earn income on the platform.

Do sextapes OnlyFans creators work other jobs?

47% of sextapes OnlyFans creators work a day job along with their OnlyFans gig. Many creators are passionate about creating content and began their OnlyFans career as a fun side hobby that turned into a lucrative career path. While some have reached levels of success that have allowed them to quit their day job, others choose to have OnlyFans as their after-hours side hustle.

Sextapes OnlyFans - Sextapes OnlyFans In Conclusion

The curtain has drawn on our journey through the top sextapes OnlyFans of the year. From their steamy seduction to their tantalizing tricks, these creators have left us breathless with every post. They’ve transported us to a realm where raunchy relations are just a click away. If you’re not quite ready for the cameras to cut - don’t fear. We’re always on the hunt for more steamy sextapes to add to the list.

