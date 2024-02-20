12 Best Trans OnlyFans Featuring TS OnlyFans in 2024

After decades of feeling the need to hide out and be secretive, Trans OnlyFans are now a million steps closer to living their best lives — even in the public eye, if they choose. OnlyFans is loaded with trans women and men creating hot content that will open your eyes, your mind, and probably a few other things. Being trans still seems pretty rare, so it’s especially gracious that these creators are giving us a glimpse into a life we probably haven’t seen much of.

Trans or transsexual, often abbreviated as TS, describes a person whose gender identity differs from their assigned sex at birth. When it comes to OnlyFans Trans, the options are just as limitless as with any other niche in adult entertainment. You’ll find people who run the spectrum from trans man to trans woman and people from all cultures around the world. No matter what your type is, our carefully curated list surely includes someone you can connect with on an intimate level.

The Best Shemale OnlyFans Accounts With Trans Only Fans Content in 2024

1. shaffire — Trans OnlyFans British



Shaffire Trans OnlyFans Account Features:





Over 200K likes

Nearly 900 photos

Almost 700 posts

About shaffire:





About shaffire:

Shaffire is a shemale OnlyFans Trans British doll. She calls herself “plastic fantastic,” so she’s admittedly had some work done, but it’s what makes her look so dang good. While much of what you see is fake, her conversations and reactions are as real as they come. She may be a vegetarian by day, but she’s definitely a meat-lover by night. Hailing from Manchester, U.K., this professional entertainer is best enjoyed from within a pond rather than across one.

shaffire Highlights

Subscription only $12.99 per month

Almost 15 live streams and counting

No PPV videos

What shaffire Fans Say

“She lights my fire with barely a spark.”

“Plastic makes my world go ‘round!”

“She can light my fire any day or night.”

Shaffire is super active across social media platforms and lives for the interactions with fans. Weekly updates and a curated collection of hardcore photos and videos are among the many gifts she so willingly gives.

See how fast she can light your fire with shaffire OF account.





2. tskeila — Greatest Girlfriend TS OnlyFans



tskeila TS OnlyFans Account Features:





Nearly 130K likes

About 1.5K photos

Subscription under $10 per month

About tskeila:





About tskeila:

This Spanish sweetheart is ready and waiting to be your next TS girlfriend. She’s a versatile creator who dabbles in both ends of most spectrums. She’s got a sophisticated style and a sophisticated look, but that doesn’t mean she’s all buttoned-up all the time. She’s happy to dress up or dress down, depending on the vibe, but either way, she’s always in a relaxed mood.

tskeila Highlights

Free subscription account available

Nearly one thousand five hundred posts

Almost one hundred videos



What tskeila Fans Say

“She’s the only girlfriend I’ll ever need, even if we never meet in person.”

“Variety is the spice of life and TS Keila is all the seasoning I need!”

“This posh-looking princess is definitely not following all the rules.”

Keila enjoys video calls more than anything else because they offer a genuine opportunity to connect. She’s not afraid to have fun with ratings or do some roleplaying. She’s very open-minded, which translates to some very open content.

Relax and enjoy the adventure on tskeila's OF account.

3. tskimberleexxx — Shemale OnlyFans Amateur



tskimberleexxx Shemale OnlyFans Account Features:





Over 1K photos and videos

Nearly 60K likes

Only $10 per month subscription

About tskimberleexxx:





About tskimberleexxx:

Kimber Lee is an amateur Shemale Only Fans, but all her content looks pretty professional. This girl looks prim, proper, and polished almost all the time, but she’s giving you a glimpse into the moments when she lets it all go.



This 27-year-old is just your typical Bavarian girl who loves to travel the world, make new friends, and, of course, shop for sexy outfits to show off her hard-earned physique. And though it goes a bit against her look, she’s actually an outdoorsy girl who likes to regularly become one with nature.

tskimberleexxx Highlights

Almost 40 streams and counting

Nearly 600 posts

The only platform where she does private chatting



What tskimberleexxx Fans Say

“Bavarian cream has always been my favorite filling!”

“There’s nothing amateur about what she’s doing.”

“Kimber is fantastically limber.”

Kimber Lee saves all her private chats for this platform, so get ready to text your heart out. She’s young, fun, and free, and she’ll bring you along for the ride if you simply pay for your own ticket.

4. kourtneydash — Beautiful Black OnlyFans Trans



kourtneydash OnlyFans Trans OnlyFans Account Features:





Almost 60K likes

Nearly 900 photos

Almost 900 posts

About kourtneydash:





About kourtneydash:

Kourtney is a beautiful Black Trans Only Fans from Miami by way of Houston. And you know what they say about Texas — well, she’s proving it’s 100% true. This petite and peaceful diva dresses to the nines, so she always looks like a solid 10. From her hair to her outfits to her nails, not one piece is out of place no matter what she’s doing or what position she’s in. Daily uploads with just a dash of daring fun are always waiting for you.

kourtneydash Highlights

Only $15 per month subscription

Nearly 15 live streams and counting

Almost seven hundred videos

What kourtneydash Fans Say

“Just a dash will never do. You’ll always want more.”

“Proof that everything’s better in Texas.”

“She’s petite but fully in the power position.”

Kourtney’s content includes daily uploads of new photos or videos for all her fans. She also goes out of her way to protect subscribers by giving regular warnings and updates about scammers using her name to take your money.



Snag a dash of kourtneydash OF account before it's gone.

5. charredominique — OnlyFans Shemale Bodybuilder



charredominique OnlyFans Shemale OnlyFans Account Features:





Over 43K likes

Nearly 400 photos

More than 500 posts

About charredominique:





About charredominique:

This London looker is one of the best trans OnlyFans thanks to her flawless physique. Her defined abs serve as a wishful washboard, and the rest of her intricately carved body is a work of art that takes loads of work day in and day out. She’s got a bold personality and likes to wear bold colors especially when they shimmer like her oiled bodybuilder body.

charredominique Highlights

Nearly 15 live streams and counting

Almost 250 videos

More than 350 photos

What charredominique Fans Say

“I sizzle for days after seeing her photos.”

“Don’t get burned by this hot TS.”

“She’s a total smokeshow.”

She’s a shemale of few words, but her photos and videos speak for themselves. While she might be a bit shy and quiet, her content is anything but.



Heat up your life with charredominique's OF account.

6. leilani_li — Best Trans OnlyFans Versatile



leilani_li Best Trans OnlyFans Account Features:





Over 30K likes

More than 1.5K photos and videos

Only $13 per month subscription

About leilani_li:





About leilani_li:

This OnlyFans Shemale is at the top of her game as an international model and Top 2% creator. She’s been named Tgirl of the month once this year, and she’s been nominated for UrbanX, Fleshbot & AVN awards that show just how good she is.



She does a lot of work on her own, but she’s not afraid to call in for a collab when it’s what the fans want. Interacting with fans in her favorite part of the business, so don’t be shy about reaching out. This tall, tan, toned TS queen is from California.

leilani_li Highlights

Over 600 photos

UrbanX, Fleshbot & AVN Awards Nominated

Tgirl of the month (May 2023)

What leilani_li Fans Say

“The versatile queen of my castle.”

“She puts the lei in Leilani.”

“California girls are unforgettable!”

New posts, photos, and videos arrive regularly, so make this page a daily stop. This tattooed entertainer is all about the show and the audience, so she’ll have you jumping out of your seat in seconds.



Run with royalty on leilani_li's OF account.





7. mistressluiza — In-Charge Tranny OnlyFans



mistressluiza Trans Only Fans Account Features:





Nearly 30K likes

Almost 300 posts

Over 200 photos and videos

About mistressluiza:





About mistressluiza:

This Brazilian OnlyFans Trans is prepped and ready to take over your life. She’s a Pro Domme, a sadist, and a rope top expert. She strives to turn all fantasies into realities, all you have to do is ask and pay up. Oh, and, of course, follow all her rules, too. This tall, tone, tan leather-clad lady looks every bit as intimidating as she actually is but in the most desirable way possible. While she does feature plenty of hot photos and videos, her domination is the real reason you’re here.

mistressluiza Highlights

Upward of 200 photos and videos

Subscription discount bundles available

Top Brazilian Dom

What mistressluiza Fans Say

“I gave up control the second I laid eyes on her.”

“My life is hers to control.”

“She’ll take charge and take everything else, too.”

Mistress Luiza is intimidating and dominant, but that’s what drew you to her in the first place. While she offers a lot of content on this platform, you’ll find that a more personal arrangement with financial compensation probably extends far beyond the OF site.



Enter if you dare the lair of mistressluiza's OF account.

8. leilatrans — Sweet and Sassy Trans Only Fans



leilatrans Tranny OnlyFans Account Features:





Nearly 3K subscribers

Over 20K likes

Free subscription

About leilatrans:





About leilatrans:

Leila is newer to the game, but she’s quickly becoming one of the top Shemale OnlyFans. This blond Asian bombshell is only 27 years old, but she’s got a way with words that’s irresistible. She’s fun and flirty with an innocent vibe about her. She’s super friendly and open-minded, and she’s got a thing for silk robes and lacy lingerie. She loves to share pictures and videos that show off all her best assets.

leilatrans Highlights

Over 150 posts and counting

Nearly two hundred photos and videos

Subscription is free

What leilatrans Fans Say

“Asian is on the menu every night.”

“She’s as silky smooth as her favorite robe.”

“Perky describes more than just her personality.”

Leila offers all kinds of content, but you’ve got to subscribe to get the full menu. She’s got ample archives of photos and videos to share with you and only you.



Get in on the ground floor with leilatrans OF.

9. tsceline — Asian Dom Shemale Only Fans



tsceline Shemale Only Fans Account Features:





Nearly 9K likes

Almost 300 photos and videos

Only $12.99 subscription

About tsceline:





About tsceline:





This petite Asian Dom TS OnlyFans is a SoCal girl with a laid-back but bold personality. She lives in latex, and black is her color. She’s a woman of not many words, but what she does say speaks volumes. She does like to change up her look sometimes, too. You might see her with a different hair color any given month.



She does a ton of traveling, so there’s always the chance you might even spot her out in the wild. She’ll look a lot sweeter in public, though. Celine is a creative type, and she also channels that creativity into music and cooking.



tsceline Highlights

Almost 250 posts

Nearly 200 fans

Over eight and a half thousand likes

What tsceline Fans Say

“Sometimes, the best things come in small packages.”

“Danger should be her middle name.”

“I gave up control a long time ago!”

Celine may look all sweet and sporty at times, but don’t let her physique and smile fool you. She lives for being in control, and she’s got just as much bark as she’s got bite.



Submit to the will of tsceline's OF account.

10. robisramiress — OnlyFans Trans Man



robisramiress OnlyFans Trans OnlyFans Account Features:





More than 25K likes

Only $9.99 per month subscription

Subscription bundles available



About robisramiress:

About robisramiress:





Robis is a Trans OnlyFans man originally from Europe. He’s a nomad traveling the world to meet new people, see new people, and experience as many new things as possible. He’s totally toned and covered in tattoos, but he’s also got a nerdy side.



When he puts on his glasses, you get a bit of a Clark Kent vibe, and then he becomes your own personal Superman. He loves to cook and try new foods on his travels. He may have a real-life girlfriend, but he’s all yours for the moments you pore over his content.





robisramiress Highlights

Over two hundred videos

Nearly two hundred fifty posts

Almost one hundred fifty photos

What robisramiress Fans Say

“Robis always gets my robes in a knot.”

“Man, I feel like a woman and a man!”

“He’s got those smoldering eyes down to a T.”

His photos lean toward the artistic side, but he’s not giving away all the goods for free. While he is pretty active across his socials, what happens behind closed doors is limited to which doors you open with a fee.



Man up and see what robisramiress's OF account is all about.

Frequently Asked Questions About Trans OnlyFans Accounts

What does TS stand for with TS OnlyFans?

Understanding abbreviations is a big part of navigating around OnlyFans. If you misinterpret one little abbreviation, you could find yourself in a pretty embarrassing situation. When it comes to the abbreviation TS, it always stands for trans. However, trans can mean some slightly different things to different people, so it’s important to understand those subtle differences, too.





According to OnlyFans itself, TS most often stands for transsexual, which is a term for a person whose gender identity differs from their assigned sex at birth. So, someone who was labeled as male on their birth certificate and now identifies as female would be a transsexual person. Usually, these creators will be very open and forthcoming with exactly what makes them TS.

Is starting an OnlyFans as a trans girl a good idea?

This question is hard to answer because it’s really a personal decision for each person. If you are an adult trans woman, and you want to start an OnlyFans, there are some important things you should consider. Safety is probably the primary concern for why anyone would ask this question to begin with. Trans women have been known to be targeted for violence by men who dislike the fact that a woman is trans.





Generally speaking, OnlyFans is a pretty safe platform because it doesn’t involve exchanging personal information or meeting up with subscribers in person. Think about why you want to have an OnlyFans account and if there’s anywhere else you could create your content. Consider how you’ll deal with difficult fans or even people in your real life who might find out you have an OF account and disapprove. If you feel safe and prepared, and you’re starting the account for good personal reasons, then it can be a great idea to start one.

How do I grow my OnlyFans account?

If you want to grow an existing OnlyFans account, it will take a lot of hard work and patience. This isn’t a get-rich-quick scheme, and millionaire status doesn’t happen overnight (unless you’re an A-list celebrity). You have to think of it like a business, and that means knowing a good bit about marketing, finances, and social media. There are plenty of free resources around the internet on these subjects, and you can read interviews with successful OF creators to get a good start.





You’ll need to be sure you fully understand what makes you unique in the sea of OF creators. Once you figure that out, find ways to showcase it and capitalize on it. Focus your efforts here to start. Once your account is actively growing from that baseline, you can start to think about ways to diversify. People need to be able to find you without even looking for you, so using tools like hashtags can help you show up in vague searches. Like any good business person, plan out your time carefully, and stick to your plans. Growing an account requires daily work, so be prepared to work hard.

Are all OnlyFans Trans women?

No, all trans OnlyFans are not women. Some TS creators on OnlyFans are also men. And, in some cases, TS creators might be nonbinary or identify with gender in some other way. That being said, most TS creators on OnlyFans are trans women. Most are also very clear upfront with what their bodies look like, so your expectations are clear from the start. Some of the best trans OnlyFans include both trans men and trans women.





When you use an OnlyFans search engine, you can simply search for TS or trans accounts, but that might not get you the specific results you’re after. If you know you want to find only trans women, it’s better to type “trans woman” in the search bar. That will narrow your search down to exactly what you’re looking for.

What content is on OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is a content playground for creative types, so the kinds of content available are only limited by their individual creativity. For the most part, spicy photos, videos, and messaging make up the bulk of the content on OF. Some of these are free, while others require payment in addition to your subscription fee.

Each creator decides what kinds of content they’re comfortable with, and that can include:

Live streams

Private messaging

Girlfriend or boyfriend experience

Fetish exploration

Domination

Custom photo requests

Custom video requests

Why is it called OnlyFans?

The name OnlyFans seems pretty straightforward, and there’s no official account of where the name came from. Tim Stockley founded the platform in 2016 (the same year TikTok came out!). The point of the site was that it could be a safe and reputable place for adult entertainers to sell their own content rather than having to sell it through third-party distributors or having it illegally downloaded for free. Since most of this content was banned from mainstream social media sites, OF was a way around the rules of society in terms of social media.





Since the site would be the only place creators could sell or share their intimate, adult content, that’s likely part of where we get the only in the name. But the other half of the name indicates this site is all about the fans. It’s a place where they can worship their favorite adult entertainers without judgment or fear of account suspension. So, put that all together, and you get OnlyFans. It’s one of the only places fans can get this kind of content, and it’s only for the eyes of fans — no negative trolls allowed.

Trans OnlyFans - Shemale OnlyFans In Conclusion

What makes Trans OnlyFans so amazing is their boldness to be uniquely themselves even in a world that’s not entirely accepting. Putting yourself out there in the world of intimacy is never easy, but it’s especially hard for marginalized groups. These creators are showing us all what it means to be trans, and they’re doing it with grace and a dash of fun.





If you love TS OnlyFans, you’ll love this list we’ve designed to dote on your deepest desires. From gorgeous shemales to trans men, we’ve scoured the world to find the best of the best here. Most of these creators are also super active on other social sites, so it’s easy to connect with them in more ways than one.