12+ BEST One Night Stand Websites And Apps (Free to Try) - Updated for 2022

Relationships are great and all, but sometimes what you want is a one night stand. One night stands are all about a single, passionate night of naughty fun. What could be better than that? Luckily, there are several options out there for men and women who are looking to find one night stands tonight. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the best one night stand sites available to you.
1. AdultFriendFinder - Best for casual hookups
The Good:
• Great for couples looking for a third
• Massive user base
The Bad:
• Old school website
• Inactive profiles
Adult Friend Finder is a super well-known website for one-night stand dating. Adult Friend Finder, also known as AFF, is best known for its thriving community of singles and swingers. As you can imagine, this community is extremely open-minded and available for casual encounters of all sorts. If you're just getting started in the world of online hookups and one night stands, this is an excellent dating site to use.
How does AFF work?
AFF is super simple. Once you sign up, you can begin browsing through user profiles of couples and singles. Now, this isn't your typical dating app that uses a swiping feature. Rather, you'll be browsing through profiles to see who's out there. You can search for potential hookups according to the location to make things a bit easier. Once you connect with someone, you can start messaging with them. If the chemistry is right, you can propose a one night stand to get the fun going. You can get started on AFF with just an email, password, and username.
Visit AdultFriendFinder
2. Ashley Madison - Best for discreet flings
The Good:
• Privacy is the top priority
• Great matching algorithm
The Bad:
• Low woman to man ratio
• Some paid features
You may have heard of Ashley Madison before. This site has made quite a splash in the media for its bold take on online dating. This site is specifically for people who are looking for an affair. You heard that right— Ashley Madison is for those of you looking for a date outside of your marriage.
Now, that being said, people use Ashley Madison for different reasons. Some people are seeking a long-term affair, and some people are looking for a one-night stand. With over 54 million users, it's easy to find something online or in real life.
How does Ashley Madison work?
If you're using Ashley Madison, you're probably concerned about privacy. While Ashley Madison has admittedly, had a pretty big security scandal in the past, they've since fixed those issues. You can use Ashley Madison knowing that your anonymity is the top priority of this dating site.
You can find sex and one-night stands online without worrying about getting caught in the act. Ashley Madison uses a dating algorithm to match people with common interests. You can also use the traveling feature that helps men and women looking for one night stands on the go. Overall, this is one of the most popular dating sites out there for married dating.
Visit Ashley Madison
3. SugarBook - Best for sugar babies
The Good:
• Find a match quickly
• Lots of female profiles
The Bad:
• Premium membership is pricey
• Very few free features
SugarBook is one of the most established online dating sites around. Now, you should know that this site is typically used to find a sugar relationship. This type of relationship has a sugar daddy or mommy and a sugar baby. And while most members are looking for a sugar relationship, that doesn't mean you can't find a one-night stand on this website.
If you're just looking for casual sex, SugarBook is a surprisingly effective option. The reason for this is the high success rate when it comes to making matches. Every user on this site knows exactly what they're looking for so you don't have to worry about wasting your time. On top of that, there is a very high female to male ratio, which works out for everyone involved.
How does SugarBook work?
If you're a sugar daddy or momma looking for a sugar baby, you'll have to go through a financial verification process to get started. This ensures that everyone is serious about the process. Once that's all set, the real fun begins. There is a large selection of sugar babies looking for financially stable older partners to connect with. For sugar babies, the sign-up process is fast and easy. Both parties can rest assured that all personal information is kept safe by the site.
Visit SugarBook
4. Nuitapp.com - Best for Astrology based dating
The Good:
• Great for both straight and LGBTQ singles
• Available as an app
The Bad:
• Occasional glitches
• Smaller user base
Nuit is a new dating app based on a unique and playful concept. Essentially, Nuit uses astrology to help singles find like-minded people. Now, if you're into astrology at all, this app is going to be right up your alley. Nuit is definitely newer than other options on this list, so you might find that the user base in your area is limited.
That being said, if you're in a larger city, you should find a decent selection of profiles to choose from. Nuit is great for both straight and LGBTQ singles and has included several features to increase the diversity of its membership. Overall, if you're looking for a fun twist on dating apps, check out Nuit for your next one night stand.
How does Nuit work?
Nuit uses astrology as the main matching criteria. When you fill out your profile, the app will ask for specific information including your birth date and place of birth. With that information, the app will create something called a birth chart. Your birth chart is a complete list of all your astrological details.
Once your profile is finished, the app will begin suggesting potential matches. You can check out the astrological details along with the classic dating profile of each user. From there, you can match with other singles and set up a one night stand.
Visit Nuitapp
5. Reddit r/r4r/ - Best for finding friends with benefits
The Good:
• It's completely free
• Available as an app for all mobile devices
The Bad:
• No advanced search
• Potential for fake members
Reddit is one of the world's most popular social apps. It's also one of the best one night stand dating platforms around. While most social media apps restrict adult content, Reddit is a naughty free-for-all. There are tons of adult subreddits where you can find anything from nudes to dates. And of course, if you're looking for an easy one-night stand, you can find that too.
Now, if you really want to find a casual sex buddy and fast, I recommend the subreddit called r/r4r. This subreddit is dedicated to helping fellow single Redditors connect with each other. People use this subreddit to find anything from friendships to friends with benefits.
How does Reddit r/r4r work?
Reddit is a super simple site. It's based on discussion forums where users can upvote their favorite comments and posts. If you're interested in finding a one night stand on Reddit, you can start browsing r/r4r without making an account.
If you want to take matters into your own hands, I recommend making your own post. To do this, you'll have to create a free account. Your post should include your age and gender and what you're looking for. There's no need to beat around the bush! Let the other members know you're looking for a simple one night stand.
Visit Reddit r/r4r
6. BangWild.com - Best for local hookups
The Good:
• Made exclusively for casual sex
• Lots of advice for one night stands
The Bad
• Potential for fake users
• Less established than other online dating sites
BangWild is one of the best one night stand websites out there. That's because it was designed specifically to help users get laid quickly. Now, while this site may not have been around for quite as long as other options, it's still a great option. You can create a profile quickly and easily to start browsing through other users.
The features on Bangwild are geared towards users who just want to hookup. One of the features that helps with this is the availability feature. You can set up your typical availability so that users can propose a date that works for you. Once you find a day that is good for both of you, you can meet up and get the fun started.
How does Bangwild work?
Bangwild keeps it super simple. To get started all you need is an email account, a username, and a password. Once that's done, you can set up your user profile. In this section, you can include as much information as you see fit. Be sure to include a few good profile pictures for the best chance at success.
You can start matching with users right away, with no need to pay any fees. If you want unlimited matches, you'll have to upgrade to a premium account. If you decide to go with a premium membership, you can rest assured your personal information will remain safe and secure with this online platform.
Visit Bangwild
7. AsianDate.com - Best for dating in the Asian community
The Good:
• Sign up is totally free
• Low priced premium packages
The Bad:
• Large number of users are located outside of the U.S.
• Limited free features
AsianDate is an online hookup app and dating site made for dating in the Asian community. More specifically, this hookup site is made for men who love women of Asian descent. This dating site connects thousands of Asian women and men who are interested in dating them. If you're looking for a great website for dating within the Asian community this is the way to go.
Now, one major thing to consider, is that this is an international dating website. That means many of the users on this site are located in Thailand, the Philippines, and China. So, with that in mind, you might not get the immediate one night stand that you're looking for. That being said, you have a great chance of hooking up with someone online and making a naughty connection.
How does AsianDate work?
Users can sign up for AsianDate for free, but you'll quickly find that the free features are limited. Luckily, the paid plans are relatively affordable. Once you're signed up, you can freely browse through user-profiles and send unlimited messages. If you are looking for Asian women located exclusively in the U.S., this online dating site offers a handy feature for just that purpose. This will make it easy for those of you looking for instant gratification in the form of a one-night stand.
Visit AsianDate
8. Daddyhunt.com - Best for older gay men
The Good:
• Great for gay men who identify as “daddies”
• Millions of active users
The Bad:
• The search function is too basic
• Limited features
Daddyhunt comes through with one of the most unique online hookup sites on this list. And the best part is, it's available as an app for all mobile devices. So, what is this hookup site all about? Essentially, Daddyhunt is an app for older gay men, a.k.a "daddies" and the men who love them.
It's an excellent app for gay men to find one night stands online with "real men." There are over 4 million users on this site so you can rest assured, finding a match should be no problem. This is definitely one of the best hookup sites out there for the gay community.
How does Daddyhunt work?
Daddyhunt works much like any of the classic dating sites. You can create a profile with up to six public profile pictures so that users can get a good idea of what you look like. This app makes looking for one night stands online super simple. Instead of swiping through suggested matches, you can freely browse through profiles. Once you find someone who strikes your interest you can send them a message and start flirting.
One cool feature on this dating site is the ability to have your profile featured. If you have a complete profile you can request a feature to gain more visibility on the site. This can seriously speed up your journey to a one night stand. Overall, this is one of the most effective one-night stand sites out there for singles both young and old.
Visit Daddyhunt
9. Craigslist "Activity Partners" - Best for finding local hookups quickly
The Good:
• Results are specific to your city
• Lots of opportunity for casual sex
The Bad:
• Limited options in some cities
• Not dedicated to casual encounters
Ever since Craigslist Personals got shut down, people have turned to "Activity Partners'' to find local hookups. We've given you San Francisco as an example, but you can use this Craigslist category for any city where you're looking for hookups. The "activity partners'' section can be found under the community section of Craigslist.
Now, keep in mind that people use this category for much more than just hookups and sex. People also use it to find workout buddies, tennis partners, and people with similar hobbies. That being said, there is a surprising number of listings looking for like-minded singles. I would definitely place this option as one of the most overlooked one night stand sites available.
How does Craigslist "Activity Partners" work?
Craigslist “Activity Partners" works just like any other Craigslist category. You can use it to simply scroll through current listings, or you can create your own listing. You’ll see right away that a lot of people are looking for online personals and hookups. If you have something specific in mind, I recommend making your own listing for your city. Just put a short description of what you're looking for and wait for someone to send you a message.
Check out Craigslist "Activity Partners"
10. Bumble - Best for millennial women
The Good:
• Equal gender ratio
• Safe and secure online dating
The Bad:
• Male users may get frustrated waiting for a match
• It's harder to set up an immediate one night stand
In the world of online dating, Bumble has easily secured a spot as one of the best hookup sites available. Its unique approach to traditional dating websites brought this app a whole lot of success. So, what is this app all about? Essentially, Bumble is an app that gives women the power in online dating. It's also a great way to find a one night stand and casual sex. That being said, it might take a little longer to find a quick hookup due to the structure of the site. Let's talk about how this app works.
How does Bumble work?
On most hookup apps, users swipe through profiles hoping to find a match. When the match is made, either user can send a message at any time to get the ball rolling. Not so with Bumble. On Bumble, once a match is made, it's up to the woman to send the first message. She has 24 hours to send a message to her match, or else it disappears forever.
This strategy gives women the power and eliminates an inbox full of unwanted messages. Now, if you're a male user, this may prove to be frustrating. That being said, you may enjoy taking a backseat to let the ladies make the first move. Overall, Bumble is a great option for casual dating and no-strings-attached sex, it just might take slightly longer to get the ball rolling.
Visit Bumble
11. Zoosk - Best for casual dating
The Good:
• Streamlined app design
• Advanced search feature
The Bad:
• Messaging costs money
• Way too many ads
Zoosk is one of the classic dating websites that people have used to find everything from a fiance to a fling. That means, if you're looking for something that only lasts for a night, you can find that on Zoosk. Zoosk gained its popularity for being so easy to use. It's a popular choice for a huge range of ages as well.
The one downside to Zoosk is the limited free features. You can sign up for free and start browsing through profiles, but messaging will cost you. That's right— in order to send any messages at all, you'll have to pay up. Other than that, Zoosk is a great way to find a quick hookup with little effort on your part.
How does Zoosk work?
Zoosk uses a Facebook sign-up system which makes registration super fast. It also means that most profiles are real people. Once you're all signed up, you can start looking at other profiles. Zoosk uses the classic swiping method to help you find a match for casual sex. If you see some with potential, you can click an icon to read that person's bio. All in all, Zoosk is a very intuitive online dating platform that works well for a variety of users.
Visit Zoosk
12. Grindr - Best for gay men
The Good
• Huge community of gay singles
• Most people are looking for a hookup
The Bad
• Too many fake profiles
• Some ads and popups
Grindr has long been an established platform in the world of hookup apps. With millions of active uses, Grindr boasts the world's largest social apps for gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer men. And if you're looking for effective one night stand dating sites, this is the app for you.
As you'll quickly discover, almost all the users on Grindr are down to hookup. You won't find many guys looking for a long term relationship here. Obviously, that works in your favor if you're trying to find people interested in casual sex.
How does Grindr work?
Grindr is one of the most popular hookup sites for gay men trying to find a one night stand. The reason for this is the simplicity of the app. If you're looking for a quick hookup, you can set the search to "Right Now, "to see who is DTF immediately. The only thing to watch out for is potential catfish. Grindr has a pretty simple sign up process, which means just about anyone can create an account. Just make sure to practice common sense, and you'll be fine.
Visit Grindr
13. SilverSingles - Best for mature singles
The Good:
• Large user base of users over 50
• Safe and secure website
The Bad:
• Mobile app is not free
• Very limited free features
Just because you're over 50 doesn't mean you can’t enjoy a naughty night of fun. SilverSingles is one of the best dating websites out there for mature daters. Older adults will have a much easier time of finding a one night stand and find casual sex by signing up for this site.
One of the best things about this option is that it's available on multiple platforms. If you're more comfortable using a desktop, you can check out the classic site. If you're ready to take your online dating on the go, simply download the app. Now, the app does cost money, so keep that in mind as you make your decision.
How does SilverSingles work?
SilverSingles was designed specifically to be super user friendly and easy to navigate. To sign up, you'll need to fill out some important information to help the matching system learn about your preferences. Users typically have a very high chance of success regardless of what they are seeking. Just make sure to let other users know that you're looking for a no-strings-attached night of fun for the best chance of finding a casual sex partner.
Visit SilverSingles