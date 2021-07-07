12 Best Backpage Alternatives: The Top Sites Similar To Backpage

Backpage was a super popular website dedicated to classified listings of all types. Of course, the site rose to fame due to its personal listings section. People flocked to Backpage to find casual encounters in their city with ease on an online platform. Unfortunately, the site was shut down. If you loved Backpage, this was probably a huge disappointment. Luckily for you, there are several excellent Backpage alternatives and replacement websites out there. Take a look at this list to find the best sites like Backpage Related: Best Sites Like Craigslist Personals Top 5 BackPage Alternatives: Adult Friend Finder Seeking Ashley Madison Doublist Classified Ads Plus 10 additional BackPage alternatives reviewed below. 1. AdultFriendFinder click to enlarge

The Good: The site has a huge user base with millions of people to connect with

It's great for finding alternative relationships

Tons of additional features

It doesn't have traditional classified ads

Some features are only for paid members

The website is old-school



The Good:

Seeking was made exclusively for sugar dating

The interface is sleek and user friendly

It's easy to find casual meetups

It's not a perfect replacement for personal ads

Premium services are expensive

If you're looking for a Backpage replacement, Seeking is a surprisingly great option. This website doesn't use traditional classified ads, but it's still a good platform to meet people near you. Now, this is not just any dating site- it's a sugar dating site. That means if you're in a sugar relationship looking for a meetup, this is the place to go. On the flip side, this site is perfect for sugar relationships for men or women. As you can see, just like Backpage, this site is ideal for men and women looking for alternative relationship styles. As I mentioned, this site is not a free classified ads platform. Rather than scrolling through classified ads, you'll be browsing user profiles. When you find someone who looks interesting, you can send them a message directly on the dating platform to get the ball rolling. 3. AshleyMadison



The site will provide you with potential matches

You can find dating advice from professionals

Customer service is excellent

The website has a negative reputation

User profiles are not verified

Ashely Madison is a popular dating website for married dating. If you're wondering what married dating is— let us explain. Essentially, married dating is for men and women who are already in long-term committed relationships. Ashley Madison provides a place for these users to meet someone outside of their relationship. Based on the general premise of the site, Ashley Madison has rather an infamous reputation. That said, it's extremely popular and with millions of users, it's great for finding casual encounters. As a Backpage alternative, Ashley Madison does the trick. While you won't find classified ads, you can still connect with potential matches online. Be sure to complete your user profile so that other members can see what you're looking for. Ashely Madison offers free sign-up, but you will have to upgrade down the line. To access most of the features, you'll have to purchase credits. The good news is, you can buy credits as you go, rather than paying a monthly membership fee. 4. Doublelist

Users get the classified ads experience

The website offers a free sign up

Ideal for all sexual orientations

Some cities have a limited selection of ads

You might run into scammers

If you're really in the market for a Backpage alternative, Doublelist is an excellent place to start. For those of you who love classified sites like Craigslist personals, you probably enjoy the personal ads experience. With Doubelist, you get just that. Just like Craigslist and Backpage, this classifieds site is perfect for finding casual encounters in your city. You can also use the site to find local dates as you travel. Now, here's where Doubelist differs from Backpage. While Backpage offered all kinds of services, including personal ads, Doubelist focuses exclusively on personal ads. In other words, Doubelist cuts out all of the irrelevant stuff, making it one of the best Backpage alternatives on this list. Better yet, Doubelist has an open-minded community that is great for all sexual orientations. So, no matter what your dating preference is, you can find a local date. You can sign up and post on Doublelist for free. 5. ClassifiedAds

Full-on classifieds website with lots of categories

Tons of personals listings in all major cities

The interface is user friendly

Huge potential for catfish

Sometimes the ads are pretty old

A low ratio of women to men

Just as the name implies, this site is all about classified ads. So, if your goal is to find an alternative to Backpage, you're in the right place. ClassifiedAds is a robust classified site that offers everything from cars, to apartments, to dating. If you're looking to meet single men and women, you'll want to head over to the personals section. In this section, you can choose from casual dating and a range of gender categories. Once you’re in the casual dating section, you can narrow down the search results according to the city. The site will automatically suggest nearby locations, which is very convenient. You'll see right away that the vast majority of the ads on this site are seeking a casual date. So, if you're looking for something a little more serious, this is not the site for you. That said, ClassifiedAds is free to use. You can browse and post free ads to find a connection in your city. 6. Oodle

Nearly identical to Backpage and Craigslist personals

The large user base is great for finding an online casual date

It's a trusted and well-known classified site

Some profiles are fake

User support could be improved

Oodle is another Backpage replacement that offers the traditional classified experience. The site offers just about anything you could ask for in a classified site. Many users utilize this site to find used cars, apartments, and jobs. Of course, Oodle also has a great personal ads area where you can meet local singles. To narrow down your results, you'll want to put in a location and distance. You can also narrow down your results according to your gender and the gender you're looking to meet. If you'd like to narrow down your results even further, you can choose age and important keywords. The big thing to look out for on a site like Oodle is fake accounts. On this site, you can post free advertisements and there's no verification feature. That means you might run into catfish, scammers, or fake profiles as you scroll. As long as you keep this in mind as you use the site, you should have fun and. safe experience. 7. Locanto

Ideal for finding hookups while to other countries

Dozens of countries are on the website

Options for both long and short term relationships

Most of the posters are men

Very basic interface

Locanto is another great Backpage replacement for free classified ads. Like Backpage, you can find a large variety of listings in multiple categories. Locanto helps its user base find rentals, events, jobs, and more. You can also find a thriving personals page. Users can post ads for free on this popular platform. As is implied by its name, Locanto is suitable for just about any location in the world. Not only are there extensive listings in all American cities, but you can also choose from dozens of countries around the world. This puts Locanto at the top of the list for international classified listings. 8. Craigslist

Classifieds posts are linked by location so you can find someone local to you.

Many users of the personals section are still users of the site.

Craigslist no longer allows M4W or M4W style categories.

You will have to get creative in the way you construct your listing.

While Craiglist did do away with their personals section there are still some great opportunities to find someone. You can no longer overtly say exactly what it is you want like you could in the good old days but you can use their “missed connections” option to get close.

Craigslist is free to use and always encrypts users’ email addresses for an added extra security. This site was the original Backpage so you can still find a large community here that is looking to fill that need. 9. YesBackPage



Free and simple to use.

Same layout and design as BackPage

Some accounts and users are fake.

Not a ton of users As the name suggests YesBackPage is a similar option to BackPage. While it has all the look and feel of BackPage it is lacking a few things. For one the volume of users. This is not to say all of the profiles are fake, many of them are real, but you might want to tread carefully.

YesBackPage can provide all the services BackPage did for you back in the day. One thing to consider is where you are located. If you are in a large metropolitan area you will have more luck with this site than someone in a small town. 10. Pernals



Classifieds personal ads directly to your phone.

Pernals has an app.

Ads have to go through an approvals process

If Craigslist personals and Backpage had a baby in modern times Pernals would be it. This super sleek company blends the best parts of both of those sites into a beautiful app.

Simply create a profile, create a listing that looks exactly like a classifieds listing and wait to hear back from other users. Modern features come into play with in-app chat functions. You can target by your location so you only see users you might meet up with in real life. 11. Kijiji



The Good:

Users can be reviewed.

A true classifieds experience.

Only available in Canada.

Kijiji gives users the full classifieds experience. You can expect to buy and sell goods here as well as reach out to people in your community. Users of the site can be reviewed so you can decide beforehand if it’s someone you wish to do business with.

There are some complaints about Kijiji. Some people found that the people they were interacting with were scammers. This is not a fault of the site but some of the users on it. Sites like Adult Friend Finder are made specifically for dating. Kijiji is not, this site can be used to buy a car or find a roommate as well.

12. Geebo

Geebo offers most of the functionality of a simple classified site.

You can meet people or find work through Geebo

International and domestic sites available.

There have been reports that this site is a scam.

Some people submit resumes and never hear back.

This site is not exclusively a dating site so if that’s what you’re looking for you might want to try something else. Geebo can help you find everything from a job to a car but not another person.

The site is designed classified style so if you wanted to be coded about what you were looking for you might find a way to get it in front of the right person. Chances are you might have luck in their jobs sections.

Backpage Alternatives- Conclusion Even though Backpage is gone, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy classifieds sites. The dating sites on this list are all excellent alternatives to Backpage. Sites like Backpage are alive and well. So, whether you're looking for a love connection or just a meetup, you can find it. Most of these alternatives are totally free, so you can enjoy them without spending a dime. Remember to stay safe as you search for casual dates on these sites— keep an eye out for fake accounts and potential scams. Each platform has its pros and cons, so be sure to check them all out to find the best option for your needs.

