11 Best Massage OnlyFans With Erotic Massage OnlyFans Content in 2024

While most people love the feeling of being massaged, there is something even hotter about watching a sexy model get rubbed down or give massages to other people. The oil, the body-on-body contact, the close-ups, and the full nudity…there is a lot to enjoy. This is why we have decided to share with you our list of the best erotic and sensual massage OnlyFans accounts. These are all active and high-quality OnlyFans accounts with sexy models giving and receiving hot massages.

If this sounds like something you’d like to learn more about, please read on. We have found some of the top erotic massage OnlyFans pages and massage therapist OnlyFans models. Our ranking is based on the amount of recent engagement they’ve had on their page, how their fans feel about their content, and whether we believe their posts and interactions with fans are something we believe you’d enjoy. Please read on to see who we’ve chosen as the best OnlyFans massage accounts.

1. Amy — Cutest Sensual Massage OnlyFans Model

Features:





9K likes

195+ posts

$10 per month

Where to Follow:





About Amy:

Amy Bell is a massage OnlyFans superstar because she is always covering her hands in oil, offering clients relaxing massages with happy endings, if you know what we mean. If you’re looking for professional massage videos that include a whole lot of naughtiness, you must join Amy’s account and see what she has been up to lately. She promises to show you all kinds of interesting, exclusive content, with full nudes and custom content available. Believe her when she says that everything is more fun with oil.

2. SpinVikki — Best Bodyslide Massage OnlyFans Account



Features:





110+ likes

18+ posts

$39.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About SpinVikki:

SpinVikki is a mature OnlyFans massage professional in Canada who is an expert in bodily pleasure. She does hot bodyslides, spinning, and hot oil massage play. While her account is daily new, with only a few posts currently available, she is very active, and she loves to answer DMs to make her fans’ fantasies come true. Subscribe now for $39.99 per month and find out what she does to earn her place in the top-rated massage OnlyFans list.

3. Amber BellaRoyalSpa — Best Massage Only Fans for Fantasy Fulfillment



Features:





2K likes

120+ posts

$12.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Amber:

Have you ever heard of NURU massage? It is a slippery form of erotic Japanese massage that involves the masseuse and the client being completely nude, with full-body contact. This is an extremely pleasurable form of massage, which you can enjoy on Amber’s page. This hot ebony BBW model is highly skilled in the art of pleasure, and she truly enjoys fulfilling fantasies.

If you are interested in a masseuse’s daily life and seeing the kinky fun that Amber gets up to with her kinky clients, subscribe today. It is only $12.99 a month, which will bring you hours worth of enjoyment. This Los Angeles native plans on doing even more erotic massages throughout her career, so join now to ensure you don’t miss any of the good stuff.

4. Snowbunny — Sexiest Oil Massage OnlyFans Page



Features:





5K likes

150+ posts

$10.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Snowbunny:

Snowbunny is one of the best content creators for people who like to watch massages that use plenty of slippery wet oil. She dances on camera, posts XXX sexy videos, and so much more. If you send her a tip, she’ll return the favor by sending you two new videos directly to your inbox.

This massage Only Fans content creator has earned her spot in the top 4.8% of all content creators worldwide’ an impressive feat that proves that her teases, oil massages, and NSFW content are high-quality and well worth the low $10.99 subscription fee.

5. Dr Goddess Mona Tantra Healing Spa — Most Spiritual Massage Only Fans Page



Features:





3K likes

460+ posts and live streams

$29 per month

Where to Follow:





About Dr. Goddess Mona:

Although we have yet to see that doctoral degree in any of Mona’s photos, we still believe she has a lot to teach some of you. She has a very popular tantric healing massage therapist OnlyFans page that teaches her subscribers how to better enjoy their bodies, how to control their pleasure, and how to improve their lovemaking.

Goddess Mona has 17 years of experience in adult entertainment, massage, and tantra and is online now to help you get over any mental blocks that may be getting in the way of your gratification. Her special techniques are more than your average massage, with sensual oils and a spiritual vibe designed to align your chakras and enhance your sexual fulfillment.

6. Juice — Best BBW Massage Therapist OnlyFans Account



Features:





8K likes

110+ posts

$12.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Juice:

Juice is a gorgeous free spirit who loves to spend time online with her subscribers. When this BBW beauty isn’t on her page posting her hedonistic massage content, she is dreaming up new ways to satisfy her fans. Juice’s account is one of the best massage OnlyFans because she shows much more than her hands as she rubs and massages her willing clients, if you know what we mean. If you like to see bodacious dark-skinned sexpots in barely-there lingerie, you will love Juice’s page.

7. Eliz Gry — Best ASMR Massage OnlyFans Content



Features:





5K likes

700+ posts

$10 per month

Where to Follow:





About Liza:

Eliz Gry, also known as Liza, offers a niche type of erotic massage OnlyFans content with ASMR. She does exclusive massages and has posted hundreds of photos and nearly 100 videos. Best of all, she is currently taking requests. You can ask her to do almost anything; she will do all she can to grant your wish.

Subscribe to Liza’s page today and see what she has been doing to earn more than 12,500 likes on her content. You are going to love seeing this brunette girl’s hot Eastern European bod and her winning smile as her frequent posts show up on your feed.

8. Lexdaddy If You Nasty — Best OnlyFans Massage Page for Custom Content



Features:





4K likes

470+ posts and live streams

$30 per month

Where to Follow:





About Lex:

Lexdaddy, aka Lex, is an expert in giving sensual massages, and she also likes receiving pleasure, especially if it’s hardcore in nature. After you subscribe to her sensual massage OnlyFans account, you can enjoy spicy video shows or check out her collection of hot online content.

Some of the killer services she provides to loyal fans include photo ratings and humiliation. You can send her a photo, along with a tip, and she will either give you a truthful rating, or she will tell you how small it looks, depending on what service you’ve paid for. Subscribe to this Cleveland-based girl today and prepare to have an excellent time.

9. Luciferian_angel — Best Free Massage Therapist OnlyFans Account



Features:





940+ likes

75+ posts

Free to join

Where to Follow:





About Dania (Luciferian_angel):

This devilish dame is a professional roofing contractor by day and an insanely hot massage therapist by night. She stays fit through manual labor and her athletic endeavors, then shares her gorgeous body on her massage OnlyFans page. If you are into pretty Texan girls with tattoos who can handle a hammer, follow Dania’s page. You are in for a treat. And if you want to make an especially good impression on her, purchase a bag or a pair of boots for her from her wishlist. She will certainly notice you, and she might reward your generosity.

10. Larah Tantra Massage — Top Mexican Only Fans Massage Model



Features:





770+ likes

240+ posts

$14.99 per month

Where to Follow:





About Larah:

Larah is a Spanish-speaking Mexican OnlyFans massage model living and working in Mexico City. Although her content isn’t in English, you won’t need a translator to enjoy her pleasurable posts. She is a tantric massage therapist who offers naughty clients erotic massages and a unique experience for her fans. Join her page to unlock all of her incredible, exclusive content and spark your imagination in new ways. She is online now and ready to please you.

Frequently Asked Questions About Massage OnlyFans Accounts

Do I Have to Pay to See OnlyFans Massage Videos?

Yes, you most likely will have to pay to watch the hottest erotic massage OnlyFans videos. The majority of OnlyFans pages will either have a subscription fee you pay each month to unlock their content, or they will sell their most exclusive content as PPV, which stands for pay-per-view. PPV content is exactly what it sounds like, you have the choice to pay for access to each photo or video.

That said, the content creators on the site will often give out free trial links to new subscribers, or send out free videos to their most loyal fans. They may also post hot teaser clips or fun nudes to entice you to purchase the other stuff. Each content creator is different, so you may want to subscribe to a few pages to test the waters. You might find a model or two who are more open to posting free nudes online than others are.

Can You Browse Through OnlyFans For OnlyFans Massage Accounts?

No, not really. OnlyFans does not have a “browse” function, and the search function that it does have is quite limited to protecting the content creators and keeping their identities hidden. Some websites let you look through massage OnlyFans pages, though. Some popular ones are OnlyFinder, Fansmetrics, and Hubite. You can type in any search word, like “sensual massage OnlyFans” or “massage therapist OnlyFans” and in seconds, you will have a list, complete with pictures and statistics from each page. You can also search by location, physical attribute, or sex act you want to see.

How Much Money Can an OnlyFans Massage Page Make?

The sky is the limit when it comes to earning big on OnlyFans. The only thing holding content creators back is their imaginations and whether they are willing to go all-in on their account. The top massage Only Fans earners are online almost every day, sometimes for hours, chatting with fans, uploading new material, creating custom content, and more. They also spend a lot of time strategizing, collaborating with other content creators, and marketing their pages. For some, OnlyFans is a cute side hustle that makes them a few extra hundred bucks a month, but for those who put their heart into it, it can be a full-time job that earns tens of thousands of dollars every month.

How do I Keep My Neighbor From Finding My Erotic Massage OnlyFans Page?

If you have an OnlyFans account and don’t want friends, family, or creepy neighbors finding you, there are a few things you can do to stay below their radar. First and foremost, make sure you don’t use your real name anywhere on your page. Same for any nickname, location name, or social media handle you use often. Avoid connecting your OnlyFans page to your Instagram or X account (you can create brand-new social media pages to market your content later). Finally, don’t tell anybody you know about your OnlyFans. People gossip. These steps alone will prevent most people from being able to find you.

For extra safety and to prevent random people in your life from stumbling upon your page, you can also block locations on OnlyFans. This stops anybody in the area you choose from looking at your page. You can block a city, a state, or even an entire country from finding you.

How Old Do You Have to Be to Start a Sensual Massage OnlyFans Account?

Everybody on OnlyFans, from content creators to subscribers, has to be at least 18 years old. It is an adult-only site with tons of NSFW content that is not appropriate for children and teens. When you sign up, you have to make an account and share proof of age. Once OnlyFans has verified that you are who you say you are and you attach your banking info (so you can receive payment), you can get started on posting your hot Only Fans massage content.

The best massage OnlyFans content is made by models who truly care about their fans. It is easy to create an OnlyFans account, but it is not easy to build a page worthy of attracting hundreds or thousands of subscribers. The models we have featured in this article are truly dedicated to their craft, spending hours a day creating new, original content, filming and shooting, marketing on social media, and chatting with fans. Some also go live, create custom content, and join fans in one-on-one video calls.

Running a successful Only Fans massage page takes hard work, and we have found the girls most committed to pleasing their fanbase, day after day. If you have enjoyed the models we’ve shared in our Best Massage Only Fans list, you might also enjoy the related articles listed below. Each article features more well-researched OnlyFans pages that we think you might like. Give them a look; you never know, you might find some incredible models to follow.

