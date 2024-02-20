10 Best Israeli OnlyFans Featuring Israeli OnlyFans Girls in 2024

Located in what’s popularly known as the Levant, the country of Israel is rich in a variety of cultures that Jewish people from all over the world brought back to their nation. Here they use the Hebrew calendar to keep track of time, and the day of rest is on Saturday, known as the Sabbath.

Given all of its cultural influences, you might not be surprised to find that Israel also produces a lot of talent for Israeli OnlyFans. Our top ten list is packed with content creators who have different specialties and unique ways to tantalize and titillate their subscribers. There’s something for almost everyone on our list, and you don’t want to miss out on these amazing models.

Top Israeli OnlyFans - Best Israeli OnlyFans Models

1. Rachel Chava Raizel — Top punk rock Israeli OnlyFans stars



Features:



Over 300 videos and 2300 photos

500 subscribers

Currently on sale $15 for 31 days, normally $20/month or save with a bundle

Where to Follow:



About Rachel Chava Raizel:

When you’re looking for a voluptuous mature Israeli OnlyFans model, you’ll definitely want to subscribe to this creator. She has a glorious pair of breasts and she’s an exhibitionist who enjoys showing them off, luckily for her avid fans! She’s also got plenty of junk in her trunk and curves galore.

In and out of the shower and other wet spots, Rachel Chava Raizel is a lot of fun to watch, especially if you like blondes. Like many other hot women in motherhood, she knows exactly what her fans want and is happy to give it to you. Whether she’s wearing lingerie that shows off her shapely body or clad only in her birthday suit, this content creator might just knock your socks off (literally!).

2. Shalva Ruso — Sultriest Israeli OnlyFans nude self-lover



Features:



More than 270 photos and 270 videos

2000 subscribers

Currently on sale $5 for 31 days, normally $24.99/month or save with a bundle

Where to Follow:



About Shalva Ruso:

This content creator really likes to take her clothes off and leave them that way! Though she’s also an accomplished tease, and you might be surprised by the sensuousness of her semi-nude photos and videos. She’s also got a sense of humor that peeks out from time to time, though at first, you might miss it when you’re able to take in the glory of her slender body and ample bosom.

But don’t worry, Shalva Ruso doesn’t just tease you with her fabulous figure – she shows it to you as well. You won’t see her collaborating with anyone else, but you will get to see her lost in self-pleasure. She posts to her page regularly, but you don’t have to wait for her to upload anything. She encourages her subscribers to chat and message her with custom requests. In addition, she provides fun ratings to those who ask.

3. True Elianna VIP — Best Israeli OnlyFans girl groups



Features:



Over 160 photos and 240 videos

8300 subscribers

Currently on sale $5 for 31 days, normally $50/month or save with a bundle

Where to Follow:



About True Elianna VIP:

Only on the best Israeli OnlyFans do you get to enjoy this gorgeous model’s exclusive pictures and videos – you can’t get them anywhere else. Although she has a very active Instagram account, you only get the “good stuff” on her OF site. She’s a top 0.22% creator and once you subscribe you’ll definitely see why.

True Elianna VIP likes to party, and she truly believes that the more, the merrier. She enjoys playing with men and women, and sometimes both at once. Plus, like many of us, she also takes great joy in playing with herself. Fans of females won’t want to miss this model. In addition, those who like woman-on-top scenes and BDSM will find plenty of material to watch.

4. Spicykween — Spiciest Israeli OnlyFans accounts game player



Features:



More than 60 videos and 590 photos

1000 subscribers

$15/month or save with a bundle

Where to Follow:



About Spicykween:

Open-minded and spiritual, this amazing model invites you to participate in her sultry games. It’s better if you like to play music that she can dance to, and even better if you like cats because she’s owned by one. With her beaming smile, magnificent mammaries, and banging body, this Israeli OnlyFans girl will find a special place in your heart.

Posting her spicy and sensual side only on her OF page, Spicykween enjoys creating the content that her fans will enjoy too. From time to time she likes to surprise her subscribers with a little something extra. But you can always chat with her in the DMs, and make it as sweaty as you dare. She does personal requests as well as video calls, so don’t be shy.

5. Sofix — Kinkiest Israeli OnlyFans models



Features:





Over 300 videos and 2400 photos

200 subscribers

$8/month or save with a bundle

Where to Follow:





About Sofix:

She’s on a sensuous journey, and she loves having more participants join her. With her fabulous figure, she looks good both completely naked and in lingerie… as well as in leather straps and other fun accessories for BDSM play. She’s your online fantasy who looks equally awesome as a girl next door or as the shapely vixen of your dreams.

Sofix prides herself on absolutely uncensored content; her subscribers get to see everything. She doesn’t play with male partners, but you’ll see a lot of self-pleasure in addition to scenes with other hot female creators. Best of all, she loves to chat with her fans and can do so in three languages (English, Hebrew, and Russian). She’s open to custom requests and will also grant you a top-shelf fun rating if you so desire.

6. Avital bensimon — Horniest top Israeli OnlyFans hotwife



Features:



More than 3000 photos and 200 videos

100 subscribers

$9.99/month or save with a bundle

Where to Follow:



About Avital bensimon:

This beautiful hotwife might just be your Israeli OnlyFans nude dream. She loves to post each and every day, and because she only publishes scenes from her real life, you get to see what models really get up to. Not only is she fetish-friendly, but she lives a fetish life as she’s married to a cuckold.

In addition to all the content she’s already uploaded, Avital bensimon enjoys creating live shows too. Her subscribers get all the benefits of the wide variety of material that she likes to make. You’ll see her having group fun as well as playing with toys and the back door. But she also enjoys hearing from her fans and taking their requests, the kinkier the better.

7. Damari Noa Israeli Girl — Best Israeli OnlyFans customs



Features:





Over 200 videos and 800 photos

300 subscribers

Currently on sale $11.90 for 31 days, normally $17/month or save with a bundle

Where to Follow:





About Damari Noa Israeli Girl:

With her slim and sensuous body, this model loves to reveal a flash of skin before she removes everything. At first, you might wonder why she’s wearing clothing that covers her up so much. And then, from her seemingly religious couture, the tease begins.

While she enjoys a wide variety of different positions and body types (as well as her own), Damari Noa Israeli Girl also likes to play with toys. She includes them on her live shows from time to time as well. Although she already has plenty of material for your viewing pleasure, she encourages her subscribers to let her know what kinds of custom requests they want, and she does video calls too.

8. Yasmine — Top Israeli OnlyFans girls pole dancer



Features:



More than 130 photos

700 subscribers

$7/month or save with a bundle

Where to Follow:



About Yasmine:

One of the Israeli OnlyFans stars is ready for her closeup. With her slim figure and smoldering gaze, this content creator is multitalented and multifaceted. She’s a model and an actress, in addition to having her own OF page. She likes to pole dance, and for her subscribers to watch her incredible body as she spins and slides up and down the pole. Her OnlyFans account is the only place where you can see her exclusive pictures and videos.

Yasmine also performs in BDSM shows. Some content creators eroticize pain, which is where sadism and masochism come in – depending on whether you’re into the giving or the receiving end of said pain. Others prefer to be restrained in bondage, or else are interested in domination. But you’ll have to subscribe to find out which she likes best.

9. shogi.luv — Finest Israeli OnlyFans fun ratings



Features:



Over 190 videos and 550 photos

100 subscribers

$16/month or save with a bundle

Where to Follow:



About shogi.luv:

She’s one hot Israeli mama, and you’ll see all her fantastic material once you subscribe to her page. She’s got plenty of ink and loves having fun while she’s creating her content. You might see her in collaboration with a man, a woman, or both. (Or neither, which is exciting too.) Either way, her fans get to see what the French call “le petit mort” up close and personal.

But what if you want to get in touch with shogi.luv? She invites you to contact her in the DMs and promises a fast response to anything you have to tell her. If you’re looking for an honest fun rating – because let’s face it, not everyone is – she’s got you covered for that too.

10. Libi Azar - 18 — Best Israeli OnlyFans free page



Features:



More than 60 videos and photos

4600 subscribers

Free

Where to Follow:



About Libi Azar - 18:

Find out what all the fuss is about with this top Israeli OnlyFans model. She’s got a smoldering gaze that seems to blaze right past the camera and into your soul. Her figure is slim and shapely with long legs and you’ll find that she’s a treat to watch once you subscribe.

She’s outwardly a good girl, but Libi Azar - 18 can be extremely naughty when she wants to be. She wants to have fun with her fans and chat with them so she can get to know them. Certain fans also receive a free gift that’s for adults only. She also doesn’t mind a little 420 (but only where it’s legal, of course.)

Frequently Asked Questions About Israeli OnlyFans Accounts

Where can I find the best Israeli OnlyFans models?

Although more and more creators are joining the platform every day, we keep an eye on all the gorgeous Israeli OnlyFans stars to make sure that we don’t miss any. Each of the top ten on this list has her own specialty and her own way of relating to her fans.

Rachel Chava Raizel is the top punk rock pick, and Shalva Ruso appreciates the art of self-love. Pleasure from groups is important for True Elianna VIP, and Spicykween likes to play erotically charged games. Sofix is one of the kinkiest content creators.

When it comes to hot wives, Avital bensimon has the category on lock, and Damari Noa Israeli Girl is similarly tops for custom requests. Yasmine pops as a pole dancer, and shogi.luv fires up the finest fun ratings. Finally, the best free page is from Libi Azar -18.

How do top Israeli OnlyFans creators make money?

Fortunately for content creators, OnlyFans offers a variety of ways for models to make some moolah. They take 20% for operations and the rest of the 80% goes to the creator. Models have the option of setting a subscription fee for their page, and many have both a free page and one with a monthly rate.

Israeli OnlyFans girls can sell videos and tapes, or even used items such as lingerie or nylons. They set their own prices for these. Many also charge for live pay-per-view streaming shows, where the audience can follow along in real time.

Not only that, but creators often charge for messaging and things like fun ratings or custom requests. A simple text might be one price, but adding video calls and the fan’s name can increase the price. What’s being sold and for how much depends entirely on the content creator.

What mistakes should I avoid making with my Israeli OnlyFans girls account?

While other social media platforms (with the exception of X, formerly known as Twitter) frown upon nudity and erotic acts, OnlyFans celebrates it. Having said that, OF does have a few content themes and topics that are not allowed and will result in a ban, so stay away from them.

One mistake that some Israeli OnlyFans accounts make is to assume that they only need to upload their posts, and the fans will keep coming. The top creators know that engaging with fans is part of what makes a page successful. That means regularly checking your DMs and responding. Fans like to hear authentic voices and appreciate models who answer their own messages instead of farming it out to others (or AI).

Don’t be shy about inviting people to your OF page, either. Most models have other social media accounts and make sure that they all point back to OF. Put your OF link in your bios so it’s really easy for viewers to click just one button to get to your page.

Israeli OnlyFans Models - Israeli OnlyFans Accounts In Conclusion

Although all the models on our list have ties to Israel, each one has her own special spark that we celebrate. We spotlight creators who only play solo and others who enjoy playing with more than one partner. Some models are fetish-friendly or enjoy kink, and others prefer more vanilla pleasures. (Don’t feel bad if vanilla is your style – after all, it outsells every other ice cream flavor.)

In October 2023 alone, over a quarter of a million people applied to open a creator account, and about a third of those were approved. In the past two years, the user base has grown over 1,000 percent! We are proud to have found these amazing Israeli OnlyFans stars, and we continue to monitor the category as OnlyFans continues to grow.