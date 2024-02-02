10 Best CBD Gummies to Buy for Pain in 2024

The CBD gummy industry continues to evolve, raising up companies that produce excellent products using ethical processes. These days, there’s no reason to settle for subpar CBD gummies, especially CBD gummies for pain, but sorting through the available options can still be a struggle.

After establishing strict criteria and closely examining the industry, we’re convinced that Colorado Botanicals makes the best CBD gummies for pain. That’s just one of the 10 companies we’ll examine in this list, however, providing you with comprehensive knowledge of the best CBD gummies the industry has to offer. How We Chose Our List How did we land on Colorado Botanicals as the best maker of CBD gummies for pain? We applied the same criteria to all the brands we considered, centering mainly on the following categories: Extraction Method The extraction method used to make CBD gummies matters. Some extraction methods can leave residual solvents behind, while others can damage the delicate components of hemp extract. We prefer CBD companies that use a combination of subcritical and supercritical CO2 extraction, an artisan process that provides the best of both worlds. Extract Type Now that word of the entourage effect is out, the reputation of isolate CBD has soured while broad-spectrum extract has soared onto the scene. Some CBD users still like full-spectrum CBD, so we preferred companies that offered both. Companies that offered only isolate CBD gummies were removed from consideration, and offering CBD isolate products at all resulted in a demerit. Reviews Almost every CBD company features tons of glowing reviews on their own website. While positive reviews aren’t usually fakes, negative reviews are usually removed, resulting in a skewed representation of consumer sentiment. As a result, we preferred brands with considerable presences on independent review sites. Brand Reputation A CBD brand’s overall reputation means a lot. If a CBD company has received a bad reputation, there’s usually a reason for it that we can dig up. Good reputations are more rare in the CBD industry once you get past surface impressions, making any CBD gummy manufacturer that is universally well-regarded a diamond in the rough. 10 Best CBD Gummies for Pain and Aches Reviews 1. Colorado Botanicals - Best CBD Gummies for Pain

With ISO, GMP, and other certifications, Colorado Botanicals snagged Observer’s #1 spot for best CBD gummies for pain in 2024. We echo their sentiment, determining that Colorado Botanicals ranks highest in the criteria we chose for determining the best CBD gummies you can buy for pain.

Using an advanced form of CO2 extraction that removes unwanted substances without damaging terpenes or cannabinoids, Colorado Botanicals makes its CBD gummies for pain in some of the most certified and high-tech facilities we’ve come across in the industry. Their lab is FDA-registered, and their reputation is sterling.

Colorado Botanicals offers both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD gummies for pain. Their gummies are made with simple ingredients like tapioca and organic sugar, an approach that is thankfully becoming standard throughout the industry.

One aspect of this brand we really like is their considerable presence on the independent review site Trustpilot, on which Colorado Botanicals has retained a sterling 4.8-star rating across more than 250 verified reviews. It’s unfortunately common for CBD companies to offer good products that aren’t supported properly with customer service. This failing always becomes apparent on independent review sites, however, where brands can’t pick and choose which reviews to allow through.

Customers and the internet at large have tested Colorado Botanicals and found it to be one of the most trustworthy CBD companies when you’re looking for high-quality CBD gummies for pain. Nearly all the simple ingredients in Colorado Botanicals gummies are organic, and their third-party lab reports are much more thorough than what we’ve come to expect from other brands. 2. R&R CBD click to enlarge

Recently receiving considerably increased attention, R&R a CBD brand that only recently caught our eye. Boasting CO2 extraction processes that put them in a similar league to Colorado Botanicals, our #1 choice, R&R CBD is certainly worthy of consideration despite its unsubstantial reputation.

On sites like Trustpilot, R&R CBD (also known as RRmeds) has too few reviews to be useful. Partially to blame is R&R Farms, a competing brand that is easy to mix up with “RRmeds.” Nonetheless, R&R CBD displays a level of attention to third-party lab testing and compliance rarely seen in the industry, boasting USDA Organic certification for their facilities as far back as 2019.

R&R CBD’s gummies are thoughtfully crafted with tapioca syrup, cane sugar, and fruit juice for coloring and flavor. Both broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD gummies are offered. Those who like things a bit more playful may enjoy the fact that R&R’s CBD gummies look and taste like peach rings, separating them from the norm. 3. Everest click to enlarge

Everest is another example of a CBD company overshadowed by an unrelated business. Not to be confused with Everest Cannabis Co., Everest CBD is an excellent producer of full-spectrum CBD pain gummies, and they also offer gummies containing other cannabinoids.

Even Everest’s basic CBD gummies for pain contain 5mg delta 8 alongside 25mg CBD. It’s this company’s unique approach to CBD gummies, along with their impressive lab testing, that brought us to consider Everest for this list. As the company continues to grow, we’d like to see more educational content on their website, including detailed information regarding extraction processes.

Lab reports for each product are available on the product page. What we couldn’t find, however, were very many customer reviews. We’d encourage Everest to make these somewhat easier to find if they want to climb as high on our list as their name implies. 4. Extract Labs click to enlarge

Owned by a military veteran and offering CO2 extracted CBD, Extract Labs has risen in prominence as a provider of top-tier CBD gummies for pain. The company hasn’t been around long enough to garner a considerable reputation, but their transparency is to be commended — Extract Labs provides extensive information on its processes online, and third-party lab reports are easy to find.

Offering dozens (if not, in fact, hundreds) of different products, Extract Labs boasts one of the most extensive catalogs of any CBD brand. Nonetheless, their site is easy to navigate, allowing users to sort through CBD gummies for pain with just CBD alongside options containing CBG, CBN, and CBDA.

On Trustpilot, Extract Labs only has 7 reviews, making it hard to tell if their overall 3.4-out-of-5 rating is reflective of reality or not. What we do know is that Extract Labs pays closer attention to their extraction process than perhaps any other company aside from Colorado Botanicals — which is fitting since Extract Labs is also headquartered in Colorado. The company is GMP certified and offers a unique 60% discount offer for customers who are on the fence. 5. Medterra

Medterra is now a well-known name to anyone familiar with the CBD industry. Offering your standard fare of pharmaceutical-grade CBD gummies and other products, Medterra is one of only a few CBD brands to be carried in mainstream drug stores. We appreciate the level of quality this large company can bring to bear even if we feel they could be a bit more inventive with their formulations at times.

Offering a wide array of different gummies, Medterra Daily Delight CBD gummies will likely be the best choice for those combatting daytime pain. Medterra also offers nighttime gummies. Both broad-spectrum and full-spectrum options are provided.

Whenever a company is in the spotlight as much as Medterra, a considerable reputation accumulates.

Medterra isn’t particularly positively reviewed on Trustpilot, and the same goes for similar sites. At times, it seems Medterra’s customer support struggles to keep up with the company’s ever-increasing size, but Medterra products themselves remain nearly universally praised. 6. CBDfx

Another solid, reliable name in the industry, CBDfx has evolved beyond the constraints of its origins in vapes to embrace a much wider catalog — CBD gummies included. Independent review sites frequently acclaim CBDfx Mixed Berry Gummies as being some of the most affordable and effective CBD gummies for pain, and that’s only the beginning of the options CBDfx has in store.

Like many larger companies, it seems CBDfx has struggled somewhat to keep its customer service quality up as its customer base has swelled. Reviews on Trustpilot praise CBDfx’s products but often indicate that customer service could be improved somewhat.

CBDfx gummies contain broad-spectrum extract, but many options are boosted with other cannabinoids, delta 9 included. CBDfx gummy lab reports are comprehensive and easy to find, and customer reviews strongly suggest that CBDfx gummies are just as potent as they are delicious. 7. Gold Bee click to enlarge

Gold Bee CBD is an impressive CBD gummy manufacturer that touts itself as being the “Most-Awarded CBD.” Whether or not that’s objectively the case, we certainly feel Gold Bee CBD deserves an award for being honest and making excellent products that are almost universally beloved.

Offering a simple lineup of just three CBD gummy options, Gold Bee CBD uses CO2-extracted broad-spectrum CBD in all of its products. One of the CBD gummy products Gold Bee offers contains just CBD, another contains CBD and CBG, and the third option contains CBD and CBN.

We were most impressed by Gold Bee’s score on the independent review site TrustSpot, where the company commands a 4.8 out of 5 overall rating across nearly 800 reviews. This shows that Gold Bee is committed to making great products that work while also supporting those products with customer service that is just as excellent. 8. Joy Organics click to enlarge

Featuring either 10mg or 25mg broad-spectrum or full-spectrum CBD extract per gummy, Joy Organics CBD gummies are a solid choice among many other excellent options. Flavor options include Raspberry Lemonade and Cherry Lime, and the ingredients included feature organic cane sugar and tapioca syrup.

Joy Organics uses supercritical CO2 extraction to make its CBD extract, and the CBD producer’s hemp farming facilities have been registered in the USDA Organic database. The brand’s lab reports are more comprehensive than what we’re used to seeing in the industry, and they’re easy to find on a central page. Joy Organics doesn’t have many reviews on independent customer review sites, but their own website is studded with thousands of positive reviews. 9. Royal CBD click to enlarge

Offering both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD gummies, Royal CBD boasts hundreds of positive customer reviews, and their reputation on independent review sites is also impressive. Royal could be a bit more transparent regarding its processes, but the brand’s clear and comprehensive lab reports demonstrate that no residual contaminants remain in their end products.

Royal CBD includes mostly organic ingredients in its gummies and uses CO2 extraction, widely considered to be the cleanest extraction method. With high doses available and some gummies containing melatonin, Royal CBD has an option for pain regardless of the time of day. Whether they contain broad-spectrum or full-spectrum extract, Royal CBD gummies contain 25mg CBD, a standard medium dose that’s easy to double up. 10. Sunday Scaries click to enlarge