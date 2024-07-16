Giant invasive snails found in luggage at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Custom officers found a cache of giant African land snails inside a bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Customs officers at Detroit Metropolitan Airport were a bit shell-shocked when they inspected a bag and found 90 giant African land snails.

The live, pungent snails — up to 6 inches in length — were discovered during a baggage inspection on June 30, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on Tuesday.

The traveler, who arrived from Ghana, planned to eat the snails, according to CBP.

Giant African land snails are considered an invasive species because they can cause meningitis in humans and have voracious appetites that can devastate crops. They can grow up to 8 inches and can outcompete native species for food and habitat, posing a significant risk to local ecosystems.

“These snails are an invasive species that could negatively impact our economy,” acting Port Director John Nowak said. “Our agriculture specialists are always keeping a watchful eye out for harmful plants, animals and insects.”

It was at least the second time since March that CBP officers found the invasive snails in luggage at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

After arriving at the airport, the passenger was referred for a secondary examination after declaring various fresh food items. Agricultural specialists found the snails inside a tied, woven bag that emitted an odd odor.

The passenger also declared other prohibited items, including beef skins and fresh peppers.

CBP seized the snails.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the passenger faced criminal charges.

Customs officers have made other bizarre discoveries at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in the past 15 months. In February, CBP announced it had found a young dolphin’s skull inside luggage. And a “dangerous” moth not seen in the U.S. since 1912 was discovered in a passenger’s bag at the airport in May 2022.