Young dolphin’s skull found in luggage at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
A young dolphin’s skull was found at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
Authorities made a bizarre discovery while routinely inspecting luggage at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
Inside the unattended bag was a young dolphin’s skull, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a news release
Friday.
The luggage was separated from its owner on an international flight.
During a routine X-ray screening, authorities notice what appeared to be a skull.
Upon further inspection, CBP agents and officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service concluded they had found a young dolphin’s skull.
Animal parts or products, including skulls, are subject to import and export restrictions, prohibitions, permits, or certificates. It’s illegal to import or export marine mammals.
“The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited,” Area Port Director Robert Larkin said. “We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats.”
The skull was turned over to inspectors with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement.
It wasn’t clear who owned the bag, whether the person will be charged, and why the traveler was in possession of a dolphin skull.
