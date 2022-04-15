Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Cannabis and coney dog pasties: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Here's what our readers clicked on the most

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 3:32 pm

click to enlarge Detroit dispensaries like The Reef can soon sell adult-use cannabis. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Detroit dispensaries like The Reef can soon sell adult-use cannabis.

Picking a favorite Metro Times issue is like picking a favorite child, but our annual 4/20 Issue comes pretty close. Our readers enjoyed our cannabis coverage this week, and many were especially curious about the new cannabis consumption lounge that recently opened.

Our readers were also interested in the latest snack made available at Comerica Park that combines a U.P. favorite with a Detroit classic — a coney pasty.

All of that and a little bit more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Lume Cannabis Co. sues the Village of Pinckney for denying its marijuana license — and loses"

9. "Fox News is gaslighting America"

8. "Forest defender sits in tree to protest luxury homes development in Ann Arbor"

7. "Division, disarray mark Macomb County GOP convention"

6. "Detroit’s Comerica Park is now selling pasties"

5. "Welcome to the Copper House, a bud and breakfast and community center in Detroit"

4. "Detroit’s late arrival to the recreational marijuana industry spells trouble"

3. "Fundraiser seeks to help struggling ex-Detroit Tiger who never gave up on baseball"

2. "Michigan’s booming cannabis industry helps burned-out workers to turn over a new leaf"

1. "Michigan has its first official cannabis consumption lounge. More are coming."

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

